ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvsportsnow.com

WVU G Jose Perez Still Awaiting Decision from NCAA on Eligibility

West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez is still waiting on his eligibility waiver, that needs to be approved by the NCAA to play. Perez committed to WVU in late October after his head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed at Manhattan. Perez has been vocal the last couple days on social...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Country Roads Webcast: Reaction to Recent WVU MBB Games, Preview Upcoming Schedule

Episode 4 of the 2022-2023 edition of the #CRW hoops podcast features a review of the WVU road loss to Xavier followed by reviews of the two subsequent bounce-back wins that the Mountaineers picked up over both Navy & UAB at home in Morgantown. To conclude the episode, brief previews of the upcoming final two non-conference WVU basketball games against Buffalo and Stony Brook are featured, complete with predictions for each game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

3 Takeaways from WVU’s Win Over UAB

On Saturday night, West Virginia defeated UAB 81-70 in a physical, fast-paced game. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. With the win over UAB, West Virginia picked up their biggest win of the season so far. UAB is the third quad-2 victory for the Mountaineers, with the first two being Pitt and Florida. Depending on how the Blazers finish off the year, it could be a quad-1 win for WVU by Selection Sunday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Bob Huggins Hall of Fame Enshrinement to be Celebrated Against Buffalo

WVU head coach Bob Huggins’ Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement will be celebrated pregame against Buffalo on Sunday. Huggins was the third West Virginia alumni to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame back in September. “I’m forever grateful to be enshrined with the basketball legends...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WVU Football Target Amari Gainer Schedules Official Visit

Florida State transfer linebacker Amari Grainer (6-foot-3, 225-pounds) scheduled an official visit with West Virginia for this weekend, Dec. 15 – 17. Grainer recently received an offer from West Virginia and an at-home visit from the school’s coaching staff. Despite being limited in 2022 due to injury, Gainer...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Mountaineers Schedule Visit with 2023 3-Star RB DJ Oliver

West Virginia knows all too well the difficulty in managing a roster in this era of college football, but the Mountaineers are also well aware they need to always be on the look out for quality players. This often even means going after quality players, even if they play a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 14

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Sports Now: PSN Exclusive: DE John Morgan Explains Reasons for Transferring from Pitt. Steelers Now: Why was Kenny Pickett Initially Cleared for Concussion?. Nittany Sports Now: Chris Stoll Wins Best Long...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia DL Taurus Simmons Enters Transfer Portal

The Mountaineers are experiencing another loss of depth with the latest defensive player to enter the Transfer Portal. Defensive lineman Taurus Simmons is in the portal, according to national college football analyst Mike Farrell, who works with us within the Sports Now family of networks. Farrell was the first to report the news as of Tuesday morning.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2024 3-Star CB Brody Barnhardt Includes WVU Among Top 3 Schools

Recruiting isn’t only about just the incoming class, but also the years to follow and a big time recruit in the 2024 class has West Virginia in his top 3 schools. Brody Barnhardt, a 3-star cornerback from Charlotte, North Carolina, announced he already has narrowed down his choices. Barnhardt says he will pick between Virginia Tech, North Carolina State and the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Receives Vote Points Once More in Latest AP Poll

West Virginia basketball received 20 vote points in the latest AP poll that was released on Monday afternoon. By the votes, WVU comes in at No. 34. RV: Iowa State (39), West Virginia (20), Texas Tech (14), Kansas State (2) West Virginia picked up their biggest win of the season...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy