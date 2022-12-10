Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvsportsnow.com
WVU G Jose Perez Still Awaiting Decision from NCAA on Eligibility
West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez is still waiting on his eligibility waiver, that needs to be approved by the NCAA to play. Perez committed to WVU in late October after his head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed at Manhattan. Perez has been vocal the last couple days on social...
wvsportsnow.com
Transfer Portal Update: West Virginia’s Losses Have Been Mostly About Depth
Even after making the path forward for the West Virginia football program known, it’s impossible to ever truly have certainty in the midst of the current climate surrounding college football. Neal Brown is still the head coach. His staff is presently intact. WVU has hired Wren Baker as its...
wvsportsnow.com
Country Roads Webcast: Reaction to Recent WVU MBB Games, Preview Upcoming Schedule
Episode 4 of the 2022-2023 edition of the #CRW hoops podcast features a review of the WVU road loss to Xavier followed by reviews of the two subsequent bounce-back wins that the Mountaineers picked up over both Navy & UAB at home in Morgantown. To conclude the episode, brief previews of the upcoming final two non-conference WVU basketball games against Buffalo and Stony Brook are featured, complete with predictions for each game.
wvsportsnow.com
3 Takeaways from WVU’s Win Over UAB
On Saturday night, West Virginia defeated UAB 81-70 in a physical, fast-paced game. Let’s take a look at three takeaways from the game. With the win over UAB, West Virginia picked up their biggest win of the season so far. UAB is the third quad-2 victory for the Mountaineers, with the first two being Pitt and Florida. Depending on how the Blazers finish off the year, it could be a quad-1 win for WVU by Selection Sunday.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Hall of Fame Enshrinement to be Celebrated Against Buffalo
WVU head coach Bob Huggins’ Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement will be celebrated pregame against Buffalo on Sunday. Huggins was the third West Virginia alumni to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame back in September. “I’m forever grateful to be enshrined with the basketball legends...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Football Target Amari Gainer Schedules Official Visit
Florida State transfer linebacker Amari Grainer (6-foot-3, 225-pounds) scheduled an official visit with West Virginia for this weekend, Dec. 15 – 17. Grainer recently received an offer from West Virginia and an at-home visit from the school’s coaching staff. Despite being limited in 2022 due to injury, Gainer...
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers Schedule Visit with 2023 3-Star RB DJ Oliver
West Virginia knows all too well the difficulty in managing a roster in this era of college football, but the Mountaineers are also well aware they need to always be on the look out for quality players. This often even means going after quality players, even if they play a...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 14
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Sports Now: PSN Exclusive: DE John Morgan Explains Reasons for Transferring from Pitt. Steelers Now: Why was Kenny Pickett Initially Cleared for Concussion?. Nittany Sports Now: Chris Stoll Wins Best Long...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia DL Taurus Simmons Enters Transfer Portal
The Mountaineers are experiencing another loss of depth with the latest defensive player to enter the Transfer Portal. Defensive lineman Taurus Simmons is in the portal, according to national college football analyst Mike Farrell, who works with us within the Sports Now family of networks. Farrell was the first to report the news as of Tuesday morning.
wvsportsnow.com
2024 3-Star CB Brody Barnhardt Includes WVU Among Top 3 Schools
Recruiting isn’t only about just the incoming class, but also the years to follow and a big time recruit in the 2024 class has West Virginia in his top 3 schools. Brody Barnhardt, a 3-star cornerback from Charlotte, North Carolina, announced he already has narrowed down his choices. Barnhardt says he will pick between Virginia Tech, North Carolina State and the Mountaineers.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Receives Vote Points Once More in Latest AP Poll
West Virginia basketball received 20 vote points in the latest AP poll that was released on Monday afternoon. By the votes, WVU comes in at No. 34. RV: Iowa State (39), West Virginia (20), Texas Tech (14), Kansas State (2) West Virginia picked up their biggest win of the season...
wvsportsnow.com
Rodney Gallagher Admits Neal Brown Key to Staying Committed; Plans to Bring Change to WVU
Soon after Rodney Gallagher calmed the nerves of Mountaineer Nation by confirming his commitment to the West Virginia football program, WVSN reached out to the 4-star athlete so WVU fans could hear right from the man himself. Gallagher, now in the midst of wrapping up his high school basketball career,...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Commit Noah Braham ‘Can’t Wait’ to Officially Sign
West Virginia commit Noah Braham has made it clear his future will be in Morgantown. The three-star athlete made an official visit to West Virginia’s campus this past weekend, and announced via his Twitter account Sunday afternoon that he plans to sign with the Mountaineers on Dec. 21. A...
Comments / 0