Leesburg, FL

WESH

Man dies in Lake County crash, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday night, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Lake County. Around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, a sedan crashed in the area of Lake Louisa Road and Via Roma Circle. Florida Highway Patrol said the sedan was approaching a right-hand curve ear Via Roma...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Florida Woman Arrested For DUI After Train Slams Into Her Parked Car

A Florida woman found herself in trouble after she allegedly parked her car on railroad tracks, leading to a train crashing into the vehicle, according to WKMG. The Florida Highway Patrol said 21-year-old Ievgeniia Pinchuk, of Lady Lake, was arrested following an incident Tuesday night (December 12). The driver was driving her Honda Civic on Main Street in Bushell before she parked her car on railroad tracks. Around 10 p.m., a CSX Locomotive carrying 188 cars slammed into the back Pinchuk's parked Honda, per an FHP crash report. Nobody was hurt in the crash.
LADY LAKE, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala man died in overnight crash

Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on SE 58th Avenue and SE 92nd Place around 5 a.m. in Ocala. [TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant wants to bring...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Lake County intersection, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead and three more were injured in a crash at a Lake County intersection on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to an incident report, an 82-year-old man was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg eastbound on State Road 44 and attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Barry Lane when he drove into the path of an oncoming 2018 Nissan Rogue.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man charged with fleeing deputies who deployed Stop Sticks to end chase

Lake County sheriff’s deputies used Stop Sticks to apprehend a Leesburg man after a high-speed chase that started when he failed to come to a full stop at a stop sign. Richard Allen Sistrunk, 37, of 9835 Variety Road, was charged with fleeing/eluding a patrol vehicle after the incident, which started Friday night when a deputy observed a white Hyundai fail to come to a complete stop at the sign while turning north from Pine Island Drive onto Harbor Shores Road.
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Officials: Orange City officer hits, kills pedestrian

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an Orange City police officer struck a pedestrian Monday morning. “A pedestrian darted out in front of him. He was unable to avoid that impact and struck that pedestrian,” Lt. Channing Taylor with FHP said. The Orange City...
ORANGE CITY, FL
fox35orlando.com

U.S. 17-92 closed in both directions following Sanford crash involving pedestrian

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities were advising drivers in Sanford to avoid U.S. Highway 17-92 due to a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., the major roadway was closed in both directions between 6th and 7th streets. "The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries," said Officer Tammy Townsend with the Sanford Police Department.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

FHP: 3 killed, 2 hurt in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Volusia County. Troopers were called to SR-44 at New York Ave East around 2:3o a.m. Sunday. They received reports of three deaths and two trauma alerts. There's no word on what caused this crash. Stay with...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Community Policy