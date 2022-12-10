Read full article on original website
WESH
Man dies in Lake County crash, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday night, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Lake County. Around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, a sedan crashed in the area of Lake Louisa Road and Via Roma Circle. Florida Highway Patrol said the sedan was approaching a right-hand curve ear Via Roma...
Investigation ongoing after car hit by CSX train in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Sumter County are investigating after a train hit a car overnight. The crash happened Tuesday evening near Main Street and Central Avenue. The crash site is not far from Bushnell Elementary School. Deputies say the crash involved a CSX train, but did not...
iheart.com
Florida Woman Arrested For DUI After Train Slams Into Her Parked Car
A Florida woman found herself in trouble after she allegedly parked her car on railroad tracks, leading to a train crashing into the vehicle, according to WKMG. The Florida Highway Patrol said 21-year-old Ievgeniia Pinchuk, of Lady Lake, was arrested following an incident Tuesday night (December 12). The driver was driving her Honda Civic on Main Street in Bushell before she parked her car on railroad tracks. Around 10 p.m., a CSX Locomotive carrying 188 cars slammed into the back Pinchuk's parked Honda, per an FHP crash report. Nobody was hurt in the crash.
mycbs4.com
Ocala man died in overnight crash
Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
click orlando
1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 74-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on SE 58th Avenue and SE 92nd Place around 5 a.m. in Ocala. [TRENDING: Florida Foodie: Hell’s Kitchen contestant wants to bring...
fox35orlando.com
‘Turn yourself in:’ Mom of 25-year-old Florida man killed in wrong-way crash wants justice
DELAND, Fla. - The mom of one of the victims of a triple deadly crash in Volusia County said her son was loved by everyone he met. Theresa Moser said her son Kyle Moser had just turned 25 and was the youngest of her five children. Moser was killed in...
Central Florida woman, her dog rescued after being trapped inside car during crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida woman and her dog are home safe after a serious crash. Seminole County firefighters had to cut the roof off after their car flipped on its side. The crash happened Monday night near Raymond Avenue and East Central Parkway in Altamonte Springs...
click orlando
1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Lake County intersection, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead and three more were injured in a crash at a Lake County intersection on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to an incident report, an 82-year-old man was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg eastbound on State Road 44 and attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Barry Lane when he drove into the path of an oncoming 2018 Nissan Rogue.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man charged with fleeing deputies who deployed Stop Sticks to end chase
Lake County sheriff’s deputies used Stop Sticks to apprehend a Leesburg man after a high-speed chase that started when he failed to come to a full stop at a stop sign. Richard Allen Sistrunk, 37, of 9835 Variety Road, was charged with fleeing/eluding a patrol vehicle after the incident, which started Friday night when a deputy observed a white Hyundai fail to come to a complete stop at the sign while turning north from Pine Island Drive onto Harbor Shores Road.
Deltona woman, 60, dies after being struck by Orange City police car while crossing street
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Monday in Volusia County. Troopers said a 60-year-old Deltona woman died after she was struck by an Orange City police cruiser. The crash happened around 2:35 a.m. on U.S. 17-92 and Enterprise Road. Troopers said the...
click orlando
Possible human remains found near Osceola County high school, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation Wednesday after possible human remains were found in Kissimmee. A passerby found the remains at 4261 Pleasant Hill Road in Kissimmee, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: Video shows...
Investigation ongoing after 2 killed in head-on crash in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a head-on crash that killed two people in Orange County. The crash happened Sunday afternoon at Palm Parkway and Central Florida Parkway. Troopers say a 53-year-old driver crossed the median and crashed into another car. Both drivers died. Investigators are now...
Passerby discovers human remains near Osceola County high school
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A passerby discovered human remains Wednesday near Liberty High School, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said. The remains were discovered along Pleasant Hill Road near Kissimmee. A death investigation is now underway. Check back for updates on this developing story. See a map of...
WESH
Officials: Orange City officer hits, kills pedestrian
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an Orange City police officer struck a pedestrian Monday morning. “A pedestrian darted out in front of him. He was unable to avoid that impact and struck that pedestrian,” Lt. Channing Taylor with FHP said. The Orange City...
fox35orlando.com
U.S. 17-92 closed in both directions following Sanford crash involving pedestrian
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Authorities were advising drivers in Sanford to avoid U.S. Highway 17-92 due to a crash involving a pedestrian on Monday evening. Shortly before 8 p.m., the major roadway was closed in both directions between 6th and 7th streets. "The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries," said Officer Tammy Townsend with the Sanford Police Department.
WESH
911 calls released after 29-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County
DELAND, Fla. — Candles are still burning at a makeshift memorial on Chipola Avenue marking the spot where Khory Woulard, 29, was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. People who live in the area were quick to call...
WESH
FHP: Troopers searching for wrong-way hit-and-run driver after crash leaves 3 people dead
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Volusia County. Troopers responded to State Road 44 east of Interstate 4 around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. A pickup truck driving westbound in an eastbound lane struck a sedan, resulting in the truck's clockwise rotation. The sedan...
click orlando
Volusia student arrested after school shooting threats, pointing gun at student in photo, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 13-year-old was arrested after posting a picture of himself pointing a gun at a student’s head and threatening to shoot other students on social media, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the boy, arrested on Monday, is...
Troopers search for suspected driver involved in deadly wrong-way crash that killed 3 people
DELAND, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in Volusia County that killed three people and left three others in serious condition. The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday on State Road 44 east of Interstate 4. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
WESH
FHP: 3 killed, 2 hurt in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Volusia County. Troopers were called to SR-44 at New York Ave East around 2:3o a.m. Sunday. They received reports of three deaths and two trauma alerts. There's no word on what caused this crash. Stay with...
