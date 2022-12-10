A Florida woman found herself in trouble after she allegedly parked her car on railroad tracks, leading to a train crashing into the vehicle, according to WKMG. The Florida Highway Patrol said 21-year-old Ievgeniia Pinchuk, of Lady Lake, was arrested following an incident Tuesday night (December 12). The driver was driving her Honda Civic on Main Street in Bushell before she parked her car on railroad tracks. Around 10 p.m., a CSX Locomotive carrying 188 cars slammed into the back Pinchuk's parked Honda, per an FHP crash report. Nobody was hurt in the crash.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO