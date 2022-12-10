Read full article on original website
MEAC mourns loss of former commissioner
Charles S. Harris, the second full-time commissioner of the MEAC, has passed away. The post MEAC mourns loss of former commissioner appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jason Williford Provides Injury Update on Virginia PG Reece Beekman
Beekman is reportedly "day-by-day" with a hamstring injury ahead of UVA's game against Houston on Saturday
ODU star receiver Ali Jennings transferring to Virginia Tech
Old Dominion football's top wide receiver is heading to Virginia Tech.
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Monday, December 12
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scores and highlights from high school basketball games on Monday, December 12.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia up one spot, to #2; Virginia Tech makes first appearance in poll this week
Purdue somehow jumped past Virginia to take the top spot in this week’s AP Top 25, which, fine, whatever. The Boilermakers (10-0) were third last week, Virginia (8-0) second. Houston (9-1), last week’s #1, dropped to fifth after losing 71-65 to Alabama (8-1), which jumped four spots to #4....
WAVY News 10
Box burglars target Norfolk neighborhood
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Cahiem Brown scored a team-high 20 points as Norfolk State rallied past Bowling Green 81-75 on Wednesday night at Joe Echols Hall. Commanders prepare for Sunday night showdown against …. The Commanders have not lost since that stomach-turning...
Virginia Moves Up to No. 2 in Latest AP Top 25 Poll
UVA's No. 2 ranking is the program's highest since the end of the 2018-2019 season
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State lands transfer commitment from FCS TE out of Norfolk State
Michigan State is heading back to the transfer portal for a tight end contributor. This time, the transfer comes from a player out of the FCS ranks via Norfolk State. The player is Ademola Faleye, a 6-foot-7 and 235-lb. prospect. Faleye played for Norfolk State in 2021 and 2022 before hitting the transfer portal.
WDBJ7.com
Former Averett University Vice President dies at 71
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Charles Somerville Harris, 71, died on Wednesday, according to an announcement from Averett University. Harris spent two decades building a storied career with the school under multiple roles. Harris was the Director of Athletics, Vice President of Student Services and Executive Vice President. He earned a...
WSLS
Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer
The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
Several firearms found inside vehicle during basketball game at Bethel High in Hampton
Hampton Police say several firearms were found inside a vehicle during a recent basketball game at a local high school.
The Daily South
A Genuine Smithfield Ham Can Only Hail From Smithfield, VA
A true Virginian knows there is nothing better than a Genuine Smithfield ham. It’s the star of every holiday meal, whether it’s stuffed into a biscuit, served in thin slices on a platter, or accompanying jumbo-lump crab meat, nothing, not even the Thanksgiving turkey takes precedence, at least in my very biased, Virginia-raised opinion.
WAVY News 10
19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti
19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake council votes to buy 'mega-site' for $14M
Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million to purchase 1,420 acres for an industrial use "mega-site." Read more: https://bit.ly/3j3Qu0U. Chesapeake council votes to buy ‘mega-site’ for $14M. Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million...
WAVY News 10
Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community center, legacy
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. WAVY-TV donates to United Way fund set up after Chesapeake …. The United Way of South Hampton Roads hopes the fund will help prevent similar tragedies by engaging people...
WAVY News 10
Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison
‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a bow on the high school football season...
WAVY News 10
Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Willoughby Early Childhood Center Principal Laundrell Gates sent a letter informing parents of the policy on Dec. 6. In the letter, Gates wrote that he would immediately begin issuing out of school suspensions to preschool-aged students for a variety of behavioral infractions, ranging from severe tantrums and excessively running around the classroom, to repeatedly kicking, hitting, and biting staff or peers.
Delegate Ronnie Campbell passes away following battle with cancer
Ronnie Campbell of the Virginia House of Delegates passes away at 68 years old following battle with cancer
Pharrell-founded nonprofit hosting toy giveaway in Norfolk Monday
A local nonprofit in Norfolk is hosting its annual toy drive Monday evening.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system
Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system. Franklin’s Blackwater Park opens as Youngkin promises …. Get a sneak peek at Portsmouth’s casino ahead of …. With a little over a month left till it opens to the public, officials from Rivers Casino Portsmouth gave a sneak peek at what to expect from Virginia’s first full-service casino.
