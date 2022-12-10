ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WAVY News 10

Box burglars target Norfolk neighborhood

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Cahiem Brown scored a team-high 20 points as Norfolk State rallied past Bowling Green 81-75 on Wednesday night at Joe Echols Hall. Commanders prepare for Sunday night showdown against …. The Commanders have not lost since that stomach-turning...
NORFOLK, VA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State lands transfer commitment from FCS TE out of Norfolk State

Michigan State is heading back to the transfer portal for a tight end contributor. This time, the transfer comes from a player out of the FCS ranks via Norfolk State. The player is Ademola Faleye, a 6-foot-7 and 235-lb. prospect. Faleye played for Norfolk State in 2021 and 2022 before hitting the transfer portal.
EAST LANSING, MI
WDBJ7.com

Former Averett University Vice President dies at 71

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Charles Somerville Harris, 71, died on Wednesday, according to an announcement from Averett University. Harris spent two decades building a storied career with the school under multiple roles. Harris was the Director of Athletics, Vice President of Student Services and Executive Vice President. He earned a...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell passes away after battle with cancer

The Commonwealth and beyond are mourning the loss of Virginia Del. Ronnie Campbell. Campbell, who has served as a delegate for Virginia for nearly three years, passed away following a long fight with cancer, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He represented the 24th district, which covers Rockbridge...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Daily South

A Genuine Smithfield Ham Can Only Hail From Smithfield, VA

A true Virginian knows there is nothing better than a Genuine Smithfield ham. It’s the star of every holiday meal, whether it’s stuffed into a biscuit, served in thin slices on a platter, or accompanying jumbo-lump crab meat, nothing, not even the Thanksgiving turkey takes precedence, at least in my very biased, Virginia-raised opinion.
SMITHFIELD, VA
WAVY News 10

19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard in Haiti

19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred from a small boat to the Comfort during a mission stop in Haiti. Read more: https://bit.ly/3YkUI4B. 19 from Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fall overboard …. 19 personnel members with the Norfolk-based USNS Comfort fell overboard while being transferred...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake council votes to buy 'mega-site' for $14M

Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million to purchase 1,420 acres for an industrial use "mega-site." Read more: https://bit.ly/3j3Qu0U. Chesapeake council votes to buy ‘mega-site’ for $14M. Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community center, legacy

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Mary W. Jackson granddaughter reflects on new community …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. WAVY-TV donates to United Way fund set up after Chesapeake …. The United Way of South Hampton Roads hopes the fund will help prevent similar tragedies by engaging people...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Officials: Inmate killed in Virginia state prison

‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a bow on the high school football season...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Policy to suspend Norfolk preschoolers ended after WAVY investigation

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A policy to suspend 3- and 4-year-old students for behavioral infractions at a Norfolk preschool has ended following a 10 On Your Side investigation. Willoughby Early Childhood Center Principal Laundrell Gates sent a letter informing parents of the policy on Dec. 6. In the letter, Gates wrote that he would immediately begin issuing out of school suspensions to preschool-aged students for a variety of behavioral infractions, ranging from severe tantrums and excessively running around the classroom, to repeatedly kicking, hitting, and biting staff or peers.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system

Virginia Beach police unveils new e-ticketing system. Franklin’s Blackwater Park opens as Youngkin promises …. Get a sneak peek at Portsmouth’s casino ahead of …. With a little over a month left till it opens to the public, officials from Rivers Casino Portsmouth gave a sneak peek at what to expect from Virginia’s first full-service casino.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

