King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Leafa Mae Budke, 99, Fort Madison
A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022 at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1:30 p.m. at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Jeff Metcalf officiating. Burial will be held at Soldiers’ Circle in Oakland Cemetery.
Printy Funeral Home obituary – Belva Carleen (Rohrbough) Tinklenberg, 84, Keokuk
Belva Carleen (Rohrbough) Tinklenberg, 84, of Keokuk, Iowa, formerly of Portage, Michigan, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison, Iowa. Belva was born on June 30, 1938, in Basco, Illinois, the daughter of Anthony Preston and Ida Arabella (Burnett) Rohrbough. On...
Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - Joanna Lynn Newton, 50, formerly of Farmington
Joanna Lynn Newton, 50, of West Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Farmington, Iowa, passed away at 2:43 p.m. Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center in West Des Moines, Iowa. Born on January 12, 1972, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of John and Joyce (McBride) Newton. She is...
For the Record – Monday, December 12, 2022
12/09/22 – 1:13 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 2600 block of Avenue L. 12/09/22 – 4:32 p.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Austin James Corwin, 27, of Fort Madison, in the 800 block of Avenue G, on a Des Moines County warrant for controlled substance violation. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
Lady Hounds roll to 5-0
FAIRFIELD - The Lady Bloodhounds are starting 2022 close to the same way they started 2021, rolling to five straight wins to start the season. The Lady Hounds rolled Fairfield on the road Friday night 67-17 with three players in double figures. Camille Kruse again led the Bloodhounds with 17...
Retirement party set for Supervisor Larkin
FORT MADISON - Help us celebrate a lifetime of public service. The family of Lee County Supervisor Rick Larkin is hosting a retirement party for Larkin who is retiring from the board at the end of the year. The party will be at the Fort Madison Elks Club, 719 Avenue...
County may use ARPA funds for ambulance build
LEE COUNTY - An advisory panel is recommending that up to $100,000 of supplementary America Rescue Plan Act funding be used to start the Keokuk Ambulance building project. On Monday, the Lee County ARPA advisory panel voted to recommend that the county's $100,000 Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency funds be used for the $70,000 purchase of land in Keokuk for the building.
Hounds fall to 0-4 with loss at Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG - The Fort Madison boys are still trying to find their first win of the year. The Hounds fell to Williamsburg on the road Tuesday night 67-41 despite being within two points at the half. Fort Madison held a 10-6 first quarter lead with Hunter Cresswell scoring twice from...
Three Hawks inducted in Central Lee Hall
DONNELLSON, IOWA — The Central Lee Community School District has inducted three new members to its Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022. This year, the Hall of Fame is honoring a former coach and two former student-athletes. The Athletic Hall of Fame was created...
WB shuts down Lady Hawks in SEISC matchup
DONNELLSON - The West Burlington pace was too much in the early going as the Lady Falcons rolled Central Lee 58-27 Tuesday night in Donnellson. West Burlington raced out to a 22-0 lead on a pesky 1-3-1 defense and uptempo game. Senior Abby Bence had 10 points for West Burlington in the run.
Hawks can't keep pace with West Burlington
DONNELLSON - Central Lee's athleticism has yet to show up for a full basketball game, but Head Coach Kritter Hayes said when it does, it will be a game changer. The Hawks had moments but nothing sustained in Tuesday's 74-36 loss to West Burlington in a SEI Superconference matchup at the Hawks' gym.
County to put essential services in front of voters
LEE COUNTY - Lee County voters will vote in March to determine whether ambulance services in the county will be legally defined as essential services. At Monday's regular Lee County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board voted 5-0 to put the measure on a ballot in March. The county would...
