LEE COUNTY - An advisory panel is recommending that up to $100,000 of supplementary America Rescue Plan Act funding be used to start the Keokuk Ambulance building project. On Monday, the Lee County ARPA advisory panel voted to recommend that the county's $100,000 Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency funds be used for the $70,000 purchase of land in Keokuk for the building.

LEE COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO