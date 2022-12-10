Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo
Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
Popculture
Cardi B Gives Sad Update on Husband Offset Following Takeoff's Death
Cardi B is sharing a candid look into her family's grieving process as her husband Offset continues to struggle following the death of his cousin and fellow Migos member Takeoff. The "I LIke It" rapper took to Twitter with a since-deleted voice note sharing how she and her husband were handling the loss of their family member, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, after he was fatally shot on Nov. 1.
HipHopDX.com
Birdman Angers No Limit Fans By Claiming He Taught Southern Rappers How To 'Hustle'
Birdman has rubbed fans of No Limits Records the wrong way after claiming to have introduced Southern Hip Hop to the art of hustling. The Cash Money mogul made the comments on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (November 22), during which he sought to remind critics of his track record as a trailblazer in the rap game.
Savannah Chrisley Makes Startling Claims About Her Ex-Boyfriend, NBA Star Luke Kennard
Savannah Chrisley, the star of "Chrisley Knows Best" and the spin-off series "Growing Up Chrisley," hasn't had the easiest time finding love. She was recently engaged to Nic Kerdiles, but the couple chose to part ways in September 2020. "Nic and I, we're on good terms," Chrisley shared with Us...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
hotnewhiphop.com
Feds Detail BMF Co-Founder Southwest T’s Alleged Involvement In Jam Master Jay’s Murder: Report
New reports allege the feds subpoenaed Terry “Southwest T” Flenory to testify in Jam Master Jay’s murder case. It’s been nearly 20 years since the death of Jam Master Jay, who was shot and killed at his recording studio in New York City. Still, officials are still investigating the case with hopes to secure a conviction.
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez Reaches Settlement With 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Over Alleged Nightclub Assaults
Tory Lanez has reportedly reached a settlement with Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Prince over alleged nightclub assaults. According to RadarOnline, the Canadian rapper’s attorney, Kadisha Phelps, revealed a secret financial agreement had been struck as part of her plea to take the trial date off the court’s calender.
Bruno Mars Was Arrested on Drug Charges Early in His Career, but His Record Is Clean Now
Bruno Mars' 2010 arrest could have derailed his career, but it didn't. The musician shared how the incident affected him.
Nia Long Posts Pic of Her in ‘New Places and Spaces’ After Fiancé’s Alleged Affair
It’s been a tumultuous year for movie star Nia Long after her longtime relationship with Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka came to a screeching halt when it was revealed he was having an affair with a coworker. But as it appears, the Love Jones actress is starting a new chapter.
HipHopDX.com
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Admits To Snitching On Dead Cousin To Avoid Jail Time
T.I. has admitted to once snitching on his dead cousin to avoid jail time. In a resurfaced clip from an August 2020 episode of his expediTIously podcast, the Atlanta rapper recalled pinning a gun case on his late relative, Toot, in the early 2000s, before his music career took off.
#DanaTran: Photos Of The Alleged Mother Of Diddy’s Daughter Surface As Yung Miami Slams ‘Side Piece’ Allegations—‘I Don’t Come 2nd’
After days of mystery, the woman believed to have welcomed a child with Diddy has been revealed and fans think she looks like his ex, Cassie.
Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson
Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Charlamagne Tha God and His Wife Buy 6 Krystal Restaurant Franchises Set To Open in 2023
Many celebrities are expanding their entrepreneurship to take a bite at the restaurant industry. After receiving advice from rapper 2 Chainz about owning Krystal franchises, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, whose birth name is Lenard McKelvey, and his wife Jessica Gadsden-McKelvey, have become owners of six fast-food restaurants in the greater Charleston, South Carolina area.
Black America Web
Yung Miami Is ‘Pretty And Paid’ In Latest Photos
Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a cute and cozy all white ensemble that we love!. Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her cozy side in the all-white ensemble which featured a two piece jacket and jogger set with a matching white tank top from her Caresha Please clothing line, and was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long box braids with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.
Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram
Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Shows Off Rap Skills, Spits Her Favorite Weezy Verse
Exclusive - Lil Wayne‘s daughter Reginae Carter has always been a huge supporter of her famous father, but there’s one verse in particular that really stands out to her. On the carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, HipHopDX‘s Jeremy Hecht linked up with the oldest of the Carter kids and asked her to spit her favorite Weezy bars.
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”
Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
Comments / 0