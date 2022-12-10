Rex Harold Hoffman, 87, Warsaw, died at 11:23 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. He was born Jan. 19, 1935, in Fort Wayne, to Mildred Carol (Cole) Hoffman and Freeman E. Hoffman. At the young age of 24, he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Carolyn Sue McKibbin. He married her on July 5, 1959. They were blessed with two daughters and shared everything in their lives for the next 63 years of their marriage.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO