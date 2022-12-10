Read full article on original website
Related
Karen Hill — PENDING
Karen Hill, 72, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Mason Health Care and Rehab, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Melvin Martin Meyer
Melvin Martin Meyer, 85, South Bend, died Dec. 13, 2022. He was born July 23, 1937. He married Elizabeth (Bunny) Meyer; she survives. He is also survived by his daughter Melanie (Joe) Zuiker ; his sons Michael (Laura), Matthew (Jodi) and Mark (Kem); 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Palmer Funeral...
Robert J. Sears Jr. — UPDATED
Robert J. Sears Jr., 68, Winona Lake, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born on June 21, 1954. He was united in marriage to Deborah, on Nov. 24, 1972; she survives in Winona Lake. He is also survived by three children, Robert (Betty) Sears,...
William Barnhart
William “Bill” Barnhart, 71, Churubusco, died Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Majestic Care West Allen, Fort Wayne. He was born on May 12, 1951. Bill was married to Kathlene (Alter) Kienzler on Dec. 3, 1994. She preceded him in death. His surviving relatives include his daughter, Linda (Greg...
Rex Harold Hoffman
Rex Harold Hoffman, 87, Warsaw, died at 11:23 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. He was born Jan. 19, 1935, in Fort Wayne, to Mildred Carol (Cole) Hoffman and Freeman E. Hoffman. At the young age of 24, he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Carolyn Sue McKibbin. He married her on July 5, 1959. They were blessed with two daughters and shared everything in their lives for the next 63 years of their marriage.
Louis Paul Horvath
Louis P. Horvath, 86, South Bend, died Dec. 10, at Wellbrooke Rehabilitation Center, South Bend. In 2001, Louie married childhood friend Karen Brenner; she preceded him in death. Louie is survived by his brother William Horvath, Granger; and his brother-in-law Lowell Martin, Bremen. Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, Mishawaka, is in...
Katrina Hoover
Katrina Hoover, 62, New Paris, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at her home in New Paris. She was born Sept. 13, 1960. On June 5, 1981, she married David Hoover; he survives. She is also survived by two children, Kesley Hoover, Hannibal, Mo. and Brett (Angela) Hoover, New Paris; two grandchildren; her father, Brice (Carol) Shepherd; her mother, Sally (Jim) Hall; and two sisters, Michelle Myers, Greenfield, and Dee Vaughn, LaGrange.
Public Invited To One Warsaw Senior Event Thursday
WARSAW — Seniors are sometimes forgotten around the Christmas season, and a Warsaw organization wants to make sure that doesn’t happen. One Warsaw, which works to promote diversity in the area, is having a special senior event on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Kosciusko Senior Services, 800 N. Park Ave., Warsaw.
Richard ‘Dick’ E. Strozewski
Richard “Dick” E. Strozewski, 77, Plymouth, died Saturday morning, Dec. 10, 2022, at his home in Plymouth. Richard was born Aug. 11, 1945. On Aug. 10, 1968, he was united in marriage to Rita Hunneshagen; she survives. Richard is also survived by his son, Rodney (Sheryl) Strozewski, South...
Jean Smith
Jean Smith, 88, North Manchester, died at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Coventry Meadows, Fort Wayne. She was born July 13, 1934. She married Herman Smith on Jan. 1, 1955; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two sons, Herman Thomas (Shirley) Smith, New Carlisle and...
Ray ‘Bud’ L. Powers — PENDING
Ray “Bud” L. Powers, 97, Argos, died at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 14, 2022, in Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Three Officers Testify In Stahl Trial
WARSAW — Three police officers testified in the second day of a jury trial for a Pierceton woman accused of stabbing a man and burning a stuffed animal next to a young child. Autumn B. Stahl, 34, 4722 E. Old Road 30, Pierceton, is charged with aggravated battery and...
Brenda K. Carter
Brenda K. Carter, 72, Columbia City, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio. She was born Sept. 2, 1950. On May 31, 1969, she married Gene Carter; he survives. She is also survived by her sons, Thomas Carter and David E. Carter; daughter and son-in-law, Jodie (Casey)...
Betty J. Lenig
Betty J. Lenig, 83, Knox, died Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Knox. She was born Thursday, Oct. 12, 1939. She married her first husband Theophial “Jack” John Goethals; he preceded her in death. She married her second husband Lloyd “Butch” Lenig; he preceded her in death.
Rocky L. Hartzell — PENDING
Rocky L. Hartzell, 63, died Dec. 11, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, Bourbon.
David L. Darlington — PENDING
David Darlington, 74, North Webster, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Parkview Whitley, Columbia City. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home of North Webster.
Paul Thomas ‘Tom’ Hendrix
Paul Thomas “Tom” Hendrix, 72, North Manchester, died Dec. 13, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. Tom was born Jan. 20, 1950. On March 3, 1979, Tom married Becky Michel; she survives in North Manchester. He is also survived by his son, Michael (Amy) Hendrix, North Manchester;...
Stacy’s Restaurant Closing After 50 Years In Leesburg
LEESBURG — A popular Kosciusko County restaurant will be shutting its doors for the final time when the calendar turns to 2023. Stacy’s Sports Inn has been owned and operated by multiple generations of the Haines family for half a century, having first opened in 1972 by Stacy and Colleen Haines.
Geraldine Blair
Geraldine Blair, 71, Warsaw, died at 1:18 p.m. Dec. 12, 2022, at her home in Warsaw. She was born May 30, 1951. Surviving are her children, James (Penny) Blair, Sarah J. Blair and Sandra (John) Amador; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Mandy Clabaugh, Ray Tackett, Fay Brunner and her twin, Kathleen (James) Griffith; and sister-in-law, Beverly Tackett.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:44 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, South CR 100W, south of SR 14, Silver Lake. Driver: Christopher J. Dotson, 57, North 300W, Silver Lake. Hit deer. Damage up to $5,000. 9:42 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, North CR 675E, south...
