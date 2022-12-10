ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic wants Biden to free him like Brittney Griner

Now that WNBA star Brittney Griner is home free after a prisoner swap with Russia, Joe Exotic says President Biden should strike a deal to get him out from behind bars next.

“The Tiger King,” star, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, proclaimed, “The whole Brittney Griner and Trevor Reed prisoner swap is a slap in every American’s face that is wrongfully detained in the American federal prison system, including myself,” in audio obtained by TMZ .

He continued to plead his case to Biden, insisting he’s innocent of any crimes and calling out his former costar Carole Baskin.

Brittney Griner was released and swapped for a notorious arms dealer.
Russian Federal Security Service via AP

Joe Exotic was convicted for hiring a hit man to go after Baskin, along with other crimes tied to the treatment of animals at his infamous wildlife park. He’s serving a 21-year sentence at a federal prison in Atlanta.

“A dangerous man was released for Brittney Griner to be free,” he says in the tape. “It’s time Joe Exotic gets to go home for Christmas to be home with [boyfriend] Seth and his son for the first time in five Christmases.”

Last month, he vented on Instagram about how unhappy he was with his current living arrangement.

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 21-year sentence.
Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File

“I have officially landed at the bottom of hell, at the Federal Prison in Atlanta GA,” the reality-star-turned-inmate wrote. “Senator Ossoff [sic], Warnock and Walker are all lying to you Black Voters of Georgia because the Animals at the Atlanta Zoo are living better then [sic] your loved ones are in here I promise.”

