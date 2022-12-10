Read full article on original website
Elephant Rumblings: Deconstructing the Sean Murphy trade
Welp, the deal is done. Sean Murphy is now an Atlanta Brave, and the A’s received several players in exchange for Murph and pitcher Joel Payamps in a three-way transaction with the Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers. Per Baseball Trade Values, the A’s gave up a lot more than they got in return, and the general mood about the trade here at AN is somewhere between “fair to middling” and “apoplectic.”
Elephant Rumblings: Rob Manfred commands City of Oakland to obey John Fisher’s wishes
At last week’s Winter Meetings, MLB Commisioner Rob Manfred hit the bully pulpit and scolded the City of Oakland for its laggardly approach to finding hundreds of millions of dollars to fund the necessary infrastructural improvements for a massive new development at Howard Terminal that will be suitable for a new Oakland A’s ballpark stadium.
Sean Murphy traded to Atlanta Braves
LHP Kyle Muller (Atlanta’s #1 prospect) RHP Freddy Tarnok (Atlanta’s #6 prospect) RHP Royber Salinas (Atlanta’s #18 prospect) Outfielder Esteury Ruiz (Brewers’ #8 prospect) Catcher Manny Piña (veteran) While there was speculation (hope?) that Oakland could get a haul at least similar to the JT...
