Think of France in a World Cup semi-final and the image that may spring to mind dates back four decades. It is so vivid, so shocking, the assault by the West German goalkeeper Toni Schumacher on Patrick Battiston that it remains one of the most infamous moments in footballing history. At the time, it was not even deemed a foul. France, who played some beautiful football in that 1982, went out on penalties, moral winners in a 3-3 draw but actual losers.They have won four World Cup semi-finals since then, three involving Didier Deschamps, none with as many goals...

39 MINUTES AGO