Zacks.com
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
SCHW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $77.32, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) a Buy Now?
LNG - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this natural gas company have returned -0.1%, compared...
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts Believe Cambium (CMBM) Could Rally 39%: Here's is How to Trade
CMBM - Free Report) have gained 3.9% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $20.35, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $28.29 indicates a potential upside of 39%.
Zacks.com
Here's Why Hold is an Apt Strategy for Nasdaq (NDAQ) Now
NDAQ - Free Report) accelerating organic growth, focus on ramping up the on-trading revenue base, favorable growth estimates, effective capital deployment make it worth retaining in one’s portfolio. Earnings Surprise History. Nasdaq has a decent earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, with...
Zacks.com
AMN Healthcare (AMN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
AMN - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely...
Zacks.com
Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
COST - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this warehouse club operator have returned -4.3% over the past month versus...
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts See a 95% Upside in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
VRNA - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $13.71, gaining 7.9% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $26.80 indicates a 95.5% upside potential.
Zacks.com
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for DocuSign (DOCU) Stock
DOCU - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this provider...
Zacks.com
Navient (NAVI) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
NAVI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.75 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.77 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.89 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.60%. A...
Zacks.com
Investors Heavily Search Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B): Here is What You Need to Know
BRK.B - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +0.8%, compared to the...
Zacks.com
Apollo Commercial (ARI) Stock Jumps 5.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
ARI - Free Report) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.86. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 27.6% loss over the past four weeks. Apollo...
Zacks.com
Is Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
ETD - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Ethan Allen is a member of the Retail-Wholesale...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Buy on a Steady Rebound in Consumer Sentiment
Inflation has been the biggest cause of concern this year but consumer sentiment has been slowly improving lately, thanks to a drop in the cost of living. The University of Michigan's preliminary December reading showed that consumer sentiment improved in December. A lot of factors are responsible for consumer sentiment...
Zacks.com
Howmet (HWM) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
HWM - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com
What Makes Bank7 (BSVN) a New Strong Buy Stock
BSVN - Free Report) , as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely on a company's changing...
Zacks.com
Is Kosmos Energy (KOS) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
KOS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Chico's (CHS)
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Zacks.com
Atmos Energy (ATO) Could Be a Great Choice
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Zacks.com
Cigna (CI) Hits 52-Week High: What's Driving the Stock?
CI - Free Report) shares scaled a new 52-week high of $339.51 on Dec 12, before closing the session marginally lower at $339.30. In the past year, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained 57.7% compared with the 3.2% growth of the industry and against the S&P 500 composite’s fall of 17.4%.
Zacks.com
UMH Properties (UMH) Q3 FFO Miss Estimates
UMH Properties (. UMH - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.21 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.22 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents...
