Effort to recall Prince William County board chair approaches signature threshold
The organizers of a petition to recall Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler say they have gathered nearly 12,000 signatures, approaching the threshold needed to remove her from office. During a press conference Tuesday, organizers announced their progress on the recall effort, but noted that the signatures...
Prince William Co. board votes in favor of land use charter for data center
MANASSAS, Va. - The Prince William County board has voted in favor of a land use charter for the development of a data center in the Manassas area. Officials say each chapter of the comprehensive plan was approved by a 5-2 vote during a late-night meeting that ended early Wednesday morning.
Prince William County supervisors to vote this week on new 20-year Comprehensive Plan
Prince William County officials this week will decide the direction of the county over the next 18 years. At its meeting Tuesday, the Board of County Supervisors will hold a public hearing on all chapters of the Comprehensive Plan update. The Comprehensive Plan is a guiding document for county land-use...
Haymarket Town Councilor running for Board of County Supervisors
Haymarket Town Councilor Bob Weir has joined the special election for the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. Weir announced his candidacy Monday for the seat being vacated by Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, who is resigning Dec. 16. “The residents of the County have grown weary of divisive tactics that...
Pedestrian bridge to be built near Prince William Co. school where students were killed crossing highway
A pedestrian bridge will be built over U.S. Route 15 in Haymarket, Virginia, near Battlefield High School — a dangerous crossing where two Prince William County students were killed crossing the highway in 2021. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appropriate $2 million to...
2 Arlington constitutional officers won't seek re-election in 2023
Two of Arlington’s five constitutional-office incumbents will try to make 2023 a pass-the-torch year, turning over their offices to anointed successors. Sheriff Beth Arthur confirmed what had been telegraphed earlier and Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy put speculation to rest, as each used the Dec. 7 Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting to announce they would not seek new terms in office next year.
Prince William Co. supervisor resigns because of possible conflicts of interest surrounding data centers
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A Prince William County board member is stepping down this week. Supervisor Pete Candland is a Republican representing Gainesville. Candland recently recused himself from votes on the controversial Prince William County Digital Gateway data centers project because he and his wife agreed to sell their home to company involved in the project.
Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases
According to Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne, the now County overseen EDA has received notice from civil case Judge Bruce D. Albertson on his ruling in the five defense motions to overturn jury verdicts of liability in the EDA financial scandal civil litigations. That ruling on five civil cases totaling over $ 14 million dollars of liability is denial of those motions to overturn.
Former Loudoun County Superintendent Indicted by Special Grand Jury
A judge ordered special grand jury indictments against the recently fired Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and the district's spokesman unsealed a week after the release of the grand jury's report detailing failures with the handling of two sexual assaults involving a student. The grand jury indicted former Superintendent Scott...
Parents Want Loudoun School Board to Delay Attendance Zone Vote
Parents in several secondary school attendance zones in central Loudoun up for a possible change are asking the School Board to wait on the vote. They said there are many factors at play, including students’ mental health, the recent addition of two new Board members, the firing of the superintendent last week and subsequent upheaval. Some said they also feel rezoning secondary schools, then elementary schools early next year, is counterproductive.
Departing Arlington School Board member: 'I hope I've done you proud'
Retiring Arlington elected officials normally take what in effect is a victory lap via multiple events marking their service. And soon-to-depart School Board member Barbara Kanninen is no exception. With her term expiring along with the year of 2022 on Dec. 31, Kanninen on Dec. 7 spoke before the Arlington...
Proposed Rapp Sign Ordinance treats all Political signs as ‘Temporary'
The Rappahannock Board of Supervisors got its first chance to comment on a draft sign ordinance recommended by the Planning Commission at its December meeting last Monday. County Administrator Garrey W. Curry Jr. and County Attorney Arthur L. Goff had both worked to create the draft ordinance that went before the Planning Commission, and after detailed planning commission review and changes, presented it to the board. Draft Rapp Sign Ordinance by Chuck Jackson on Scribd The county first began re-working its sign ordinance in 2018, in response to the 2015 Supreme Court case Reed v. Town of Gilbert ruled that localities cannot regulate signs based on their content. "Basically, if you...
Ex-Loudoun superintendent, PR officer indicted by grand jury
The former superintendent and public information officer for Loudoun county Public Schools have been indicted on a total of four counts related to the school division's response to two sexual assaults committed by a student.
Ashburn, Dulles Metro stations are busiest on Silver Line extension so far
The Metro stations at the Dulles International Airport and Ashburn have been the busiest stations since phase two of the Silver Line opened in the middle of November. So far, more than 60% of entries at the new stations happen during peak periods, according to Martha Coello, who works with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation’s special projects division.
Letter: Developers already circling in Arlington, waiting for Missing Middle approval
Editor: It’s already started. Look around, and you’ll see that some existing single-family houses in Arlington recently purchased by home builders are curiously sitting idle. What’s up? Well, these builders are betting that the County Board will change the zoning rules so that they can replace these houses...
Police warn of dangerous driving after 2 people caught going over 100 MPH in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Two drivers have been cited in Prince William County after being caught going over 100 mph on Saturday morning, less than 30 minutes apart. The police department is now issuing a warning to drivers before the busy holiday travel season. Officers with the Prince...
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
Winter Storm to Bring Freezing Rain Early Thursday; Weather Advisory Issued
A winter storm will bring sleet, freezing rain and ice to parts of the Washington, D.C., area Thursday. Storm Team4 declared a weather alert for overnight sleet that will turn into drenching rain throughout Thursday. West of D.C., along the Interstate 81 corridor, significant icing is possible. Several schools districts...
Police investigating body found in wooded area in Prince William County
An investigation has been launched by the Prince William County Police Department after a body was found in a wooded area of Woodbridge.
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Loudoun County on Tuesday night, Virginia State Police (VSP) said. At 11:16 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Troopers responded to the Loudoun County crash. According to VSP, a vehicle traveling south on Route 15 crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles at Little Oatlands Lane.
