Indiana Township man dies following Dorseyville car crash

The scene of a crash scene in Dorseyville on Friday night in which an Indiana Township man died.

An Indiana Township man has died following a crash in Indiana Township on Friday night.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday identified the victim as Shawn Lambert, 33.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Weber Drive, near Saxonburg Boulevard, at 9:30 p.m. Friday. That’s in the township’s Dorseyville neighborhood.

Lambert was one of two people were taken to a hospital after the crash.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said Lambert died in the emergency room. He was pronounced dead about an hour after the crash.

An Indiana Township office confirmed initial reports from the scene that two cars had crashed, and one had caught fire. Because the investigation is continuing, police would not release further information.