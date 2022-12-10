ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German aid worker freed after kidnapping in Niger four years ago

 4 days ago
Niger’s soldiers in the western region of the ‘three borders’ (Niger-Mali-Burkina Faso), one of the zones most affected by jihadist attacks.

A 63-year-old German aid worker, Joerg Lange, has been freed more than four years after he was kidnapped in western Niger near the Malian border, his employer, humanitarian organisation Help, said in a statement on Saturday.

Armed men on motorcycles kidnapped Lange in April 2018 near the Nigerien town of Inates in borderlands where militant groups, some with links to al-Qaida and Islamic State, have carried out frequent attacks for years.

Help did not say how Lange’s release was secured or where he now is.

“We are very relieved and grateful that our colleague Joerg Lange can return to his family after more than four and a half years,” Help’s managing director, Bianca Kaltschmitt, said.

She thanked the German Foreign Office and other German authorities, as well as “authorities and friends in Mali, Niger and neighbouring countries”.

An engineer by training, Lange had worked in the humanitarian sector for more than 30 years before he was kidnapped.

