Salt Lake City, UT

Jazz Update Mike Conley, Lauri Markannen's Status vs. Nuggets

By Patrick Byrnes
InsideTheJazz
InsideTheJazz
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RaK34_0jeLBkl600

The Utah Jazz will be without at least two key players in Denver.

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley won’t play against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night as the Jazz play it safe regarding the knee injury that forced the veteran to miss nine games. Conley played well in his first game back on Friday, scoring 17 points in 24 minutes of action in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves .

With backup point guard Collin Sexton out for at least a week due to a mild hamstring strain, Conley will be sorely missed. Jazz fans can expect Nickeil Alexander-Walker to start at point guard and possibly Talen Horton-Tucker to get an uptick in minutes.

Also, Jazz leading scorer Lauri Markkanen (illness) and Jordan Clarkson (hip) didn’t make the trip to the Mile High City. Markkanen will be missing his third straight game while Clarkson’s hip injury was just added to the injury report today.

Utah’s depth has been a strength this year, but it hasn't been faced with four marquee players out in one game. The Nuggets will be down one starter, but it appears Jamal Murray’s injury is trending in the right direction.

Nuggets forward Michael Potter will miss his ninth straight game due to a heel injury, and Murray is listed as probable with a knee contusion. The Nuggets opened up as an 8.5-point favorite with a tip-off time of 7:00 pm MDT.

