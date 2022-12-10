ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

New Jersey Globe

Cunningham likely to return home after extended hospital stay

Senate President Pro-Tempore Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City) is expected to return to her home before Christmas, the New Jersey Globe has learned. The five-term lawmaker has been hospitalized since October 4 at the Jersey City Medical Center, where she was taken by ambulance for a non-life threating health emergency. Hudson...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

Source: Roque (Might!) Run for Mayor as WNY Blows Up

Former West New York Mayor Felix Roque is running to once again lead his hometown, a source tells InsiderNJ, in a fast-developing three-way Hudson County hula hoop contest. Commissioner Cosmo Cirillo. Same. Roque is also pawing at the turf and looking to dive into the fray, ready to go all...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Opinion: Black Girls Are Not A Threat. So Why Are You Afraid?

Once again, as leaders of the NAACP in the State of New Jersey, we must come together to condemn the visceral and systemic racism that erodes our society. This time, racism led to a former elected official calling the police on a nine-year-old Black girl doing something positive for her community—all because he apparently felt scared.
CALDWELL, NJ
insidernj.com

The Fast-Developing Benson v. Hughes War in Mercer

The formal announcement today demonstrating considerable political support for Dan Benson’s Mercer County Executive candidacy, prompted a response from Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo (D-14). DeAngelo told InsiderNJ that he continues to support the reelection of veteran Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes. He also said he intends to run for reelection...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Skip Kelley, ex-Westwood mayor, uncle of N.J. senator, dies at 77

Bernard “Skip” Kelley, a former Westwood mayor and the uncle of State Sen. Holly Schepisi (R-River Vale), died on December 11. He was 77 and had battled cancer for six years. A Vietnam War veteran, Kelley was first elected to the Westwood Borough Council in 1983, after he...
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man who posted selfie during Jan. 6 Capitol riots found guilty on all counts

A New Jersey man who posted videos of himself at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots was convicted of four federal crimes following a jury trial that ended on Monday. Hector Vargas Santos, 29, of Jersey City, was found guilty in Washington, D.C., federal court of entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building, according to a jury verdict form.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken Housing Authority member issued cease & desist as feud with local GOP escalates

A member of the Hoboken Housing Authority board was issued a cease and desist letter at last week’s meeting as his feud with the local Republican party escalated. HHA Commissioner James Sanford, a former chair of the Hoboken GOP, posted from their Facebook page on October 31st – eight days before the non-partisan November 8th school board race – that the “Kids First” team lacked integrity.
HOBOKEN, NJ
pix11.com

Mayor Adams' advisor not afraid to tell him the truth

Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, has several key roles within the administration. Mayor Adams’ advisor not afraid to tell him the truth. Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, has several key roles within the administration. Health officials warn of tridemic ahead of holidays. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Manchester residents confused over campaign newspaper with ties to Trump, Christie, Convicted Chairman and Developers

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Newspaper mailed to Manchester residents caused a bit of confusion in the community ahead of the Tuesday run-off election between Robert Arace and Robert Hudak for mayor. The paper, named The Manchester Messenger, was not published by any local news agencies. Instead, it was a campaign mailer published by the Arace campaign to appear as a legitimate newspaper. You won’t be seeing another edition of the Manchester Messenger. Hudak had a suggestion for residents who received the paper. Throw it out. “This week, I learned a lot about myself,” Mayor Hudak said about the fake The post Manchester residents confused over campaign newspaper with ties to Trump, Christie, Convicted Chairman and Developers appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
PIX11

NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
insidernj.com

The Great Local Cannabis Caper

MADISON – Pot is legal all over New Jersey, but it’s still no match for NIMBY-ism. Yep, it was a strong Not In My Backyard sentiment that encouraged the borough council to deny an application of 1st Choice Health and Wellness to open a medical marijuana dispensary in an old bank building on Main Street. The vote came at the end of a four hour plus meeting that began Monday night and ran until early Tuesday morning. This debate didn’t occur in a vacuum. Many towns are refusing to allow pot dispensaries.
MADISON, NJ
94.5 PST

This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World

I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

Giuliani avoids jail in dispute over payments to ex-wife

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani beat a contempt order and avoided jail Monday in an ongoing dispute over money he owes to his third wife, Judith Giuliani, as part of a divorce settlement reached three years ago. At a brief court hearing, Giuliani said he’s making progress in paying the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

