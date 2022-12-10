Read full article on original website
insidernj.com
Benson Announces for Mercer County Executive; Unveils Endorsements of Democratic Leaders
Dan Benson announced himself as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for Mercer County Executive. Benson is an incumbent Assemblyman and former member of the Hamilton Township Council and the Mercer County Board of Commissioners. “I’m running for Mercer County Executive to move our county forward and lead an effective...
New Jersey Globe
Cunningham likely to return home after extended hospital stay
Senate President Pro-Tempore Sandra Cunningham (D-Jersey City) is expected to return to her home before Christmas, the New Jersey Globe has learned. The five-term lawmaker has been hospitalized since October 4 at the Jersey City Medical Center, where she was taken by ambulance for a non-life threating health emergency. Hudson...
insidernj.com
Source: Roque (Might!) Run for Mayor as WNY Blows Up
Former West New York Mayor Felix Roque is running to once again lead his hometown, a source tells InsiderNJ, in a fast-developing three-way Hudson County hula hoop contest. Commissioner Cosmo Cirillo. Same. Roque is also pawing at the turf and looking to dive into the fray, ready to go all...
New Jersey Globe
Opinion: Black Girls Are Not A Threat. So Why Are You Afraid?
Once again, as leaders of the NAACP in the State of New Jersey, we must come together to condemn the visceral and systemic racism that erodes our society. This time, racism led to a former elected official calling the police on a nine-year-old Black girl doing something positive for her community—all because he apparently felt scared.
insidernj.com
The Fast-Developing Benson v. Hughes War in Mercer
The formal announcement today demonstrating considerable political support for Dan Benson’s Mercer County Executive candidacy, prompted a response from Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo (D-14). DeAngelo told InsiderNJ that he continues to support the reelection of veteran Mercer County Executive Brian Hughes. He also said he intends to run for reelection...
New Jersey Globe
Skip Kelley, ex-Westwood mayor, uncle of N.J. senator, dies at 77
Bernard “Skip” Kelley, a former Westwood mayor and the uncle of State Sen. Holly Schepisi (R-River Vale), died on December 11. He was 77 and had battled cancer for six years. A Vietnam War veteran, Kelley was first elected to the Westwood Borough Council in 1983, after he...
N.J. man who posted selfie during Jan. 6 Capitol riots found guilty on all counts
A New Jersey man who posted videos of himself at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots was convicted of four federal crimes following a jury trial that ended on Monday. Hector Vargas Santos, 29, of Jersey City, was found guilty in Washington, D.C., federal court of entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol Building, according to a jury verdict form.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken Housing Authority member issued cease & desist as feud with local GOP escalates
A member of the Hoboken Housing Authority board was issued a cease and desist letter at last week’s meeting as his feud with the local Republican party escalated. HHA Commissioner James Sanford, a former chair of the Hoboken GOP, posted from their Facebook page on October 31st – eight days before the non-partisan November 8th school board race – that the “Kids First” team lacked integrity.
talkofthesound.com
NOT KOOL: County Legislators livid after last minute veto by Westchester County CE
WHITE PLAINS, NY (December 12, 2022) — Westchester County Executive George Latimer has issued a rare veto of the Westchester County Board of Legislators flavored tobacco ban bill with about 15 minutes to spare and without advance word to Legislators citing “cultural objections”. “Given my concerns and...
insidernj.com
pix11.com
Mayor Adams' advisor not afraid to tell him the truth
Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, has several key roles within the administration. Mayor Adams’ advisor not afraid to tell him the truth. Ingrid Lewis-Martin, chief advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, has several key roles within the administration. Health officials warn of tridemic ahead of holidays. The...
Manchester residents confused over campaign newspaper with ties to Trump, Christie, Convicted Chairman and Developers
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Newspaper mailed to Manchester residents caused a bit of confusion in the community ahead of the Tuesday run-off election between Robert Arace and Robert Hudak for mayor. The paper, named The Manchester Messenger, was not published by any local news agencies. Instead, it was a campaign mailer published by the Arace campaign to appear as a legitimate newspaper. You won’t be seeing another edition of the Manchester Messenger. Hudak had a suggestion for residents who received the paper. Throw it out. “This week, I learned a lot about myself,” Mayor Hudak said about the fake The post Manchester residents confused over campaign newspaper with ties to Trump, Christie, Convicted Chairman and Developers appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ’s Freed Slave House is up for sale, raising fears its history won’t be honored
This home on Claremont Avenue in Montclair was formerly owned by James Howe. It was bequeathed to Howe by his former enslaver, Maj. Nathaniel Crane The home was bequeathed to James Howe by Maj. Nathanial Crane, his former enslaver and a member of Montclair, N.J.'s founding family. [ more › ]
NYC Councilman Ari Kagan switches parties over public safety concerns
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Councilman Ari Kagan said he has been thinking about becoming a Republican for several years before making the move this year. Kagan, who represents Bensonhurst, Coney Island other Brooklyn neighborhoods, cited public safety as his motivation to leave the Democratic party. Kagan talked about the switch on PIX […]
insidernj.com
The Great Local Cannabis Caper
MADISON – Pot is legal all over New Jersey, but it’s still no match for NIMBY-ism. Yep, it was a strong Not In My Backyard sentiment that encouraged the borough council to deny an application of 1st Choice Health and Wellness to open a medical marijuana dispensary in an old bank building on Main Street. The vote came at the end of a four hour plus meeting that began Monday night and ran until early Tuesday morning. This debate didn’t occur in a vacuum. Many towns are refusing to allow pot dispensaries.
SILive.com
Weird NY laws: Cheating on your spouse is illegal in New York; so is ‘direct contact’ with big cats
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The law can be a strange institution, but certain New York statues will certainly make you scratch your head. From the outdated to the absurd, here’s a look at five of the weirdest laws in the state and city:. SELLING CAT OR DOG HAIR.
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
Giuliani avoids jail in dispute over payments to ex-wife
NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani beat a contempt order and avoided jail Monday in an ongoing dispute over money he owes to his third wife, Judith Giuliani, as part of a divorce settlement reached three years ago. At a brief court hearing, Giuliani said he’s making progress in paying the […]
Jersey City Medical Center Announces New Specialists to its Team
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health hospital affiliations, has announced the addition of eight new physicians to its roster. These new medical staff members will support the Medical Center’s continued delivery of top-quality healthcare services in Hudson County. The newest additions to the medical staff at...
N.J. school district retaliated against teacher for his union activities, lawsuit says
A tenured teacher in the Hackensack Public School District has filed a lawsuit against the board of education and administrators, alleging he was retaliated against for his union activities. Michael DeOrio, 49, a teacher at Fairmount Elementary School, says in court papers his work as president of the Hackensack Education...
