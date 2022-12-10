Read full article on original website
Police: DeKalb man arrested for theft, tased in courthouse
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A DeKalb man was tased in the courthouse lobby while being arrested for retail theft. Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Neil, 34, in the courthouse lobby around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday on a felony retail theft warrant, according to the department. Neil reportedly resisted efforts to have handcuffs placed on him, grabbing ahold […]
Straw purchaser of gun used to kill CPD officer Ella French sentenced to 30 months
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man charged with making the straw purchase of the gun used to kill Chicago police officer Ella French was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 months behind bars and another three years of supervised release.Jamel Danzy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit federal firearm offenses. For part of the supervised release, Danzy cannot own or buy firearms and can't leave the district he will live in after his prison sentence is completed.The courtroom was packed with Chicago Police officers as Danzy learned his fate, half of the maximum 5-year sentence he could have received.French's mom spoke at Danzy's...
Man gets half max sentence for providing gun used to kill Chicago Police Officer Ella French
"What does it take to get a maximum sentence of five years for selling a weapon to a convicted felon that murdered a police officer and permanently disabled another officer?"
'Throw away the key': Man charged in Portage Park bar shooting was out on parole for violent crime
The suspect is already a convicted felon, released on parole in September after serving time for a 2009 home invasion in Albany Park in which two people were killed.
Prosecutors Paint Horrifying Picture of Execution-Style Killings in Belmont Cragin Shooting
Warning: The following story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised. Prosecutors laid out their case against a man suspected of fatally shooting three people outside of a Belmont Cragin bar over the weekend, painting the attack as an execution-style killing following a fight at a birthday party.
Chicago man charged with shooting at another driver on I-94
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged after allegedly opening fire on another vehicle on Interstate 94. On December 11, around 10:38 p.m., state troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting on southbound I-94 near 29th Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that the...
Man was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed vehicle in Chicago, killing passenger: police
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old northwest Indiana man is accused of crashing his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of his passenger. Steven Martinez, Jr., of Hobart, faces one felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle, one felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
Person shows up at Maywood hospital with two gunshot wounds
MAYWOOD, Ill. - A person suffering from a pair of gunshot wounds showed up at Loyola Hospital in Maywood Tuesday night. The male, whose age was unknown, had been shot twice in the leg and was admitted to the hospital around 11 p.m., according to police. He was uncooperative with...
Police seek man who chased, grabbed woman in the Loop, tried to attack another
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning of a man stalking and attacking women in the Loop.Police released a surveillance image of the man, who twice tried to touch women in the early morning hours of Oct. 29.The first time, he tried to touch a woman near Wabash Avenue and Washington Street. She was able to dodge and block the man.Moments later, he approached a woman on Lake Street, chased her into the street, and touched her inappropriately, before running west down Lake Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.
Driver hit by gunfire in Old Irving Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving early Wednesday in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 26-year-old was driving around 1:39 a.m. in the 4300 block of North Kostner Avenue when shots rang out and he suffered a graze wound to the head, according to police.
Investigation launched after body of 14-year-old boy found in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - The Kane County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation after the body of a teenage boy was found in Aurora Tuesday night. Police say a 14-year-old was found dead in the 1400 block of Exposition Avenue around 8:11 p.m. The investigation is still ongoing. As further information becomes...
VIDEO | Woman robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park as CPD announce 4 armed robbery suspects charged
New video shows a woman being robbed at gunpoint as Chicago police announced four suspects have been charged in a series of armed robberies with the same MO.
Five Year Old Murder Case Of Izzy’s Bartender Could Get Underway In January
The murder trial of a Joliet man in the shooting death of Izzy’s bartender Danny Rios could start in January of 2023. It’s been five years since Rios was shot in the back of the head while working at the bar on March 9th, 2018. Patrick Gleason was tackled that night by other patrons at the bar and held down until police arrived. According to a civil suit, Gleason had been expelled from Izzy’s several times.
Aurora man gets twenty year sentence in Montgomery shooting
An Aurora man has been sentenced to twenty years in prison for a 2019 shooting in Montgomery that left two people hurt. The Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says that 25-year-old Josua Matias fired seven shots into a crowd of people during a fight at a restaurant on January 6 of 2019. The fight involved about ten people. Prosecutors say the fight started after Matias and another person had been arguing when the other person hit Matias.
Chicago man sentenced to eight years in prison for selling drugs
A Chicago man is being sentenced to eight years prison for selling drugs in Kendall County. A news release from the Kendall County State's Attorney's Office says that 38-year-old Antonio Cooley delivered 96 MDMA pills to an undercover police officer in January of 2020. Cooley was sentenced on a charge...
Lake County woman shot dead inside vehicle in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A woman was found shot to death Monday evening in a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan. Officers were called about 7:37 p.m. and found a vehicle off the shoulder in the 1900 block of Waukegan Road and a person slumped over inside, Waukegan police said in a statement.
Kane County Sheriff's Office investigating death of fourteen-year-old boy in Aurora Township
The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a fourteen-year-old boy in the 1500 block of Exposition Avenue in unincorporated Aurora Township. Police were called to the home just home just after eight Tuesday night. The boy's address is listed as being in the same block. Police have...
Police Pursue Reported Stolen Vehicle Between Ottawa And Streator
A driver who allegedly led police on a chase from Ottawa south towards Streator is being treated for serious injuries. Just past 10:30 Tuesday morning, deputies in La Salle County were called about a single vehicle accident on Route 18 near Streator. The vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Iowa City on Monday and was involved in a pursuit with Ottawa, Grand Ridge and Streator Police Departments.
Jury finds city violated IL Whistleblower Act, awards CPD sergeant $910K
CHICAGO — A Cook County jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $1 million to a Chicago police sergeant who, jurors said, faced retaliation after he raised concerns about a controversial 2017 police shooting on the Far South Side. After two-and-a-half hours of deliberations, jurors returned their verdict in favor of CPD Sgt. Isaac Lambert, awarding his $910,000 […]
Joliet man faces additional charges in connection to shooting of 6-year-old boy
JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet man faces additional charges after a six-year-old boy was shot in the arm in September. At about 5:03 p.m. on Sept. 25, Joliet police officers responded to the 500 block of West Bellarmine Drive for multiple calls of shots fired. Upon arrival, police located a...
