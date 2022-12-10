CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man charged with making the straw purchase of the gun used to kill Chicago police officer Ella French was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 months behind bars and another three years of supervised release.Jamel Danzy pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit federal firearm offenses. For part of the supervised release, Danzy cannot own or buy firearms and can't leave the district he will live in after his prison sentence is completed.The courtroom was packed with Chicago Police officers as Danzy learned his fate, half of the maximum 5-year sentence he could have received.French's mom spoke at Danzy's...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO