Laurel, MD

Upworthy

One strand of Christmas lights connecting two homes grows into a touching community light display

Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 22, 2021. It has since been updated. It all began in November 2020 with one man's thoughtful gesture to show support for a neighbor who was going through a tough time. The single strand of white Christmas lights Matt Riggs hung from his home to his neighbor Kim Morton's house directly across the street was meant to let her know that their families were always connected despite their pandemic isolation. "I was reaching out to Kim to literally brighten her world," Riggs—who also left a tin of homemade cookies on her doorstep—told The Washington Post. The 48-year-old explained that he knew Morton was facing a dark time as she'd told him about her struggle with depression and anxiety.
TOWSON, MD
theracingbiz.com

MID-ATLANTIC THREE STARS: December 12

Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: JAMIE RODRIGUEZ. With Delaware Park closed for the winter, Rodriguez, the regular leading jockey there, has been spending his time at Laurel Park as of late. He had a huge day there on Saturday, riding four winners. He teamed up with Jamie Ness to win three of the first four races on the program, taking race 1 with Ojitos Bellos, race 3 on Chelonian, and race 4 aboard Thorny Tale. Rodriguez completed the grand slam in the 6th race on Raise Your Game, trained by Michael Gorham. Rodriguez has 18 wins from 90 mounts at the fall meet, tied with Will Humphrey for sixth in the rider standings.
CHARLES TOWN, WV
baltimorepositive.com

Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!

The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Winter Storm to Bring Freezing Rain Early Thursday; Weather Advisory Issued

A winter storm will bring sleet, freezing rain and ice to parts of the Washington, D.C., area Thursday. Storm Team4 declared a weather alert for overnight sleet that will turn into drenching rain throughout Thursday. West of D.C., along the Interstate 81 corridor, significant icing is possible. Several schools districts...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Northeast Baltimore landmark known for its snowballs hits the market

A 100-year-old snowball landmark in northeast Baltimore is up for grabs. Walther Gardens is hitting the market on Monday after its current owners decided to hang up their garden trowels and snowball recipes and move on. "I'm ready for another project that is a little less work," said Matthew Wittek,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
BALTIMORE, MD
WOLB 1010AM

Winter Weather Expected To Hit The Greater Baltimore Area Tonight

  It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but that also means it’s time for some ice and snow. Meteorologists are calling for rain and ice Thursday starting after 3 a.m. https://twitter.com/NWS_BaltWash/status/1603065566239113216 Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to […] The post Winter Weather Expected To Hit The Greater Baltimore Area Tonight appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Ironworker wins $50,000 with Maryland lottery ticket

HAGERSTOWN, MD – A Pennsylvania Ironworker driving to work at his job in Washington, D.C. stopped at a Hagerstown Sheetz to buy a lottery ticket and ended up winning $50,000 in the Powerball drawing that night. According to the Maryland Lottery, Charles Mull woke up in the middle of the night and checked his $10 quick-pick ticket. “It was dark and I started to look at my bright phone around 1:30 a.m. I was very blurry-eyed, but it looked like I had four of the five numbers,” he said. He just missed hitting the estimated $116 million jackpot by one The post Ironworker wins $50,000 with Maryland lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased in Germantown Remains Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold on December 11 at the Town Center Sunoco (19738 Germantown Road) in Germantown remains unclaimed as of December 13. According to the Maryland Lottery, winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes. Additional details on recent winners from across the state of Maryland below:
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.

WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
WASHINGTON, DC

