Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
Washington Post Announces Additional Layoffs Amid Employee BacklashNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
All Set Restaurant & Bar Featured Again on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’
Popular downtown Silver Spring seafood restaurant All Set Restaurant & Bar has once again received national coverage, courtesy of a repeat feature in the Bravo TV show The Real Housewives of Potomac. Eater D.C. reports that ‘RHOP’ star Candiace Dillard Bassett dined at the restaurant with her husband in the...
Upworthy
One strand of Christmas lights connecting two homes grows into a touching community light display
Editor's note: This article was originally published on December 22, 2021. It has since been updated. It all began in November 2020 with one man's thoughtful gesture to show support for a neighbor who was going through a tough time. The single strand of white Christmas lights Matt Riggs hung from his home to his neighbor Kim Morton's house directly across the street was meant to let her know that their families were always connected despite their pandemic isolation. "I was reaching out to Kim to literally brighten her world," Riggs—who also left a tin of homemade cookies on her doorstep—told The Washington Post. The 48-year-old explained that he knew Morton was facing a dark time as she'd told him about her struggle with depression and anxiety.
theracingbiz.com
MID-ATLANTIC THREE STARS: December 12
Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: JAMIE RODRIGUEZ. With Delaware Park closed for the winter, Rodriguez, the regular leading jockey there, has been spending his time at Laurel Park as of late. He had a huge day there on Saturday, riding four winners. He teamed up with Jamie Ness to win three of the first four races on the program, taking race 1 with Ojitos Bellos, race 3 on Chelonian, and race 4 aboard Thorny Tale. Rodriguez completed the grand slam in the 6th race on Raise Your Game, trained by Michael Gorham. Rodriguez has 18 wins from 90 mounts at the fall meet, tied with Will Humphrey for sixth in the rider standings.
Driver Gets A Scare Filming Pit Bull Attacking Tesla In Prince George's County For TikTok
A feisty pit bull in Maryland did its best Cujo impression for a woman driving a Tesla in Prince George's County, tearing through parts of the vehicle in a bout of unexpected rage. Millions of viewers across the world have seen a violent video that went viral on TikTok of...
WTOP
Maryland couple shares tastes from across region with ‘DMV in a Box’
The D.C. area is represented by many foods, and a business has found a way to capture all the flavors and share them with whoever you want to. DMV in a Box has a little taste of everything. “We have peach taffy from Maryland, tea, Baltimore coffee,” said Dallas Cogdell....
bethesdamagazine.com
Order out for Christmas dinner at one of these six Montgomery County restaurants
As the holiday season continues, families prepare to open gifts and eat dinner with their loved ones. But instead of spending hours in the kitchen, ease the holiday stress by ordering dinner from a variety of Montgomery County restaurants. Whether you’re celebrating Hannukah or Christmas there are holiday dinner menus...
'Own Baltimore History:' Tupac's Teenage Home In Maryland Listed For Sale At $179K
A piece of hip-hop history can be had in the heart of Charm City as legendary rapper Tupac Shakur’s childhood home in Baltimore sits on the market waiting for the right buyer to come along. Redfin has listed Shakur’s home in the 3900 block of Greenmount Avenue (also known...
Hair Designer, Mother Of Three Remembered By Community After Being Gunned Down In Waldorf Home
The community is rallying around a Maryland mother's family after she was found shot and killed, possibly by her husband, who has been identified as a leading suspect, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Shawnda Wood, a 32-year-old mother of three was found shot to death in her...
baltimorepositive.com
Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!
The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
Maryland Lottery player wins $112,533 on his first Fast Play game
A Maryland Lottery player won a $112,533 jackpot on his first-ever attempt at a Fast Play progressive jackpot game.
NBC Washington
Winter Storm to Bring Freezing Rain Early Thursday; Weather Advisory Issued
A winter storm will bring sleet, freezing rain and ice to parts of the Washington, D.C., area Thursday. Storm Team4 declared a weather alert for overnight sleet that will turn into drenching rain throughout Thursday. West of D.C., along the Interstate 81 corridor, significant icing is possible. Several schools districts...
Wbaltv.com
Northeast Baltimore landmark known for its snowballs hits the market
A 100-year-old snowball landmark in northeast Baltimore is up for grabs. Walther Gardens is hitting the market on Monday after its current owners decided to hang up their garden trowels and snowball recipes and move on. "I'm ready for another project that is a little less work," said Matthew Wittek,...
foxbaltimore.com
$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
Winter Weather Expected To Hit The Greater Baltimore Area Tonight
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but that also means it’s time for some ice and snow. Meteorologists are calling for rain and ice Thursday starting after 3 a.m. https://twitter.com/NWS_BaltWash/status/1603065566239113216 Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to […] The post Winter Weather Expected To Hit The Greater Baltimore Area Tonight appeared first on 92 Q.
Ironworker wins $50,000 with Maryland lottery ticket
HAGERSTOWN, MD – A Pennsylvania Ironworker driving to work at his job in Washington, D.C. stopped at a Hagerstown Sheetz to buy a lottery ticket and ended up winning $50,000 in the Powerball drawing that night. According to the Maryland Lottery, Charles Mull woke up in the middle of the night and checked his $10 quick-pick ticket. “It was dark and I started to look at my bright phone around 1:30 a.m. I was very blurry-eyed, but it looked like I had four of the five numbers,” he said. He just missed hitting the estimated $116 million jackpot by one The post Ironworker wins $50,000 with Maryland lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased in Germantown Remains Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold on December 11 at the Town Center Sunoco (19738 Germantown Road) in Germantown remains unclaimed as of December 13. According to the Maryland Lottery, winners have 182 days from the date of a drawing to claim their prizes. Additional details on recent winners from across the state of Maryland below:
fox5dc.com
An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.
WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
Trendy Maryland Restaurant Named Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal'
A Venezuelan restaurant in Baltimore is one to try before you die, according to a recent report.Alma Cocina Latina located at 1701 N Charles St. represents Maryland on the "Eat This, Not That" list of "Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meals.""The restaurant is serving everything from traditional arepas…
Jalil George, young real estate investor, shot and killed in Park Heights
Jalil George was a man on a mission to make Baltimore better and the city is now worse off without him.
Nottingham MD
State Highway Administration crews applying salt brine, preparing for statewide winter storm
BALTIMORE, MD—Winter weather is on the way and state officials are preparing Maryland’s roadways. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Baltimore area from late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration crews are performing an anti-icing operations, which involves the...
