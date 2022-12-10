Just two teams remain at the World Cup in Qatar after defending champions France ended Morocco’s dream run at the tournament to set up a sensational final against Argentina and Lionel Messi on Sunday.World champions France used all of their experience to survive some nervy moments against Morocco, who produced a defiant performance despite going a goal behind within the opening five minutes. Walid Regragui’s side had become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup but it was France who progressed to the final thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal...

32 MINUTES AGO