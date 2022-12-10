ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 8

Lee Jacobs
2d ago

here we go again....remember the red wave...never happened..in fact the democrats gained...not lost..only lost the house by like 6 seats ...gained a seat in the senate...so...this is just another ploy...misinformation...they...as in the government...already have the country going the way they want it to go...

Reply
3
Related
Washington Examiner

Parents could see $300 monthly payments under proposal Democrats seek to pass in December

Democrats are looking to introduce another child tax credit provision as the time nears for a year-end Congress spending bill. The tax credit provision began during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the American Family Rescue Plan in 2021 with the goal to raise children out of poverty. Payments were split in half, with the first batch of monthly payments going to families from July through December and the second batch arriving once families filed their taxes in early 2022. However, the program was only slated to last a year.
Popculture

Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard is joining FOX News as a paid tributor. The former congresswoman recently announced that she has left the Democratic party. Since her transition, she has emerged as a leading critic of liberals, campaigning with several Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle. Deadline reports that the LA Times was the first to confirm the hire. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday evenings. She's also contributed to other Fox News programming. In June, she appeared on a panel on FOX's afternoon table talk program The Five and occupied its seat that is typically reserved for Democrats and liberals. Before switching parties, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She's hasn't been shy of her criticism of the part, alleging it's "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
HAWAII STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Republicans Have Won The House, But The Democrats Will Keep Control Of The Senate

Republicans have won a slim majority in the House of Representatives while Democrats retained narrow control of the Senate after last week’s midterm elections, setting up a divided Congress that will likely struggle to get anything done. The Associated Press, the New York Times, and other media outlets made...
Washington Examiner

'You were never a Democrat anyways': Quotes of the Week

The first full week of December was a blend of domestic politics and foreign policy. It began with the Georgia Senate runoff, won by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D). It ended with a high-profile prisoner swap between WNBA star Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. And then Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dropped a bomb on Friday as she said she would no longer be a Democrat, instead registering as an independent.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Nancy Mace gets into fiery exchange with activist during hearing about extremist rhetoric

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) got into a fiery exchange with a liberal activist during a House hearing on extremist rhetoric on Tuesday. Mace had the exchange with Harvard Law School clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo, who had tweeted that people should "accost" Supreme Court justices in the aftermath of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, during a hearing for the House Oversight and Reform Committee in which the committee asked multiple witnesses to speak about extreme rhetoric on social media.

Comments / 0

Community Policy