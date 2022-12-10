Read full article on original website
FLORIDA 82, OHIO 48
Percentages: FG .314, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (A.Brown 2-4, Hunter 1-4, Roderick 0-1, Clayton 0-2, M.Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wiznitzer). Turnovers: 12 (Hadaway 2, Hunter 2, Sheldon 2, A.Brown, Baker, Clayton, James, M.Brown, Wiznitzer). Steals: 10 (M.Brown 2, Roderick 2, Baker,...
Minnesota 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (3-9) Greene 2-9 2-2 7, Plet 0-2 0-0 0, Doss 8-18 1-2 18, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Milton 8-18 2-3 19, Curry 1-4 0-0 2, Virden 2-8 0-0 6, Lewis 2-3 0-0 4, Reinhart 0-1 0-0 0, Ware 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 5-7 56. MINNESOTA (5-6) Battle...
SAINT MARY'S 81, NEW MEXICO STATE 68
Percentages: FG .396, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Washington 2-3, Avery 1-2, Pinson 1-4, Feit 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Muhammad 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Avery 2, Pinson). Turnovers: 6 (Gordon 3, Washington 2, Pinson). Steals: 9 (Washington 4, Gordon 3, Beck, Feit). Technical Fouls:...
Indiana 125, Golden State 119
GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 0-3 1-2 1, DiVincenzo 4-10 4-4 15, Looney 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 11-19 11-11 38, Poole 8-22 3-3 20, Kuminga 4-13 1-2 9, Lamb 1-2 0-0 2, J.Green 4-4 4-6 15, Jerome 1-2 0-0 2, Moody 5-6 1-1 13. Totals 40-86 25-29 119. INDIANA (125) Hield...
Coastal Carolina 87, South Dakota 86
COASTAL CAROLINA (6-4) Likayi 1-3 0-0 2, Mostafa 9-14 7-7 25, Abraham 1-2 0-0 3, J.Brown 5-15 8-8 19, Uduje 5-11 2-2 13, L.Brown 5-9 0-0 14, Nichols 3-5 3-3 9, Daye 0-4 2-4 2, Basey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 22-24 87. SOUTH DAKOTA (5-7) Kamateros 5-12 4-4 17,...
No. 20 Arizona 89, Texas Southern 55
ARIZONA (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.377, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Martinez 1-1, Fields 1-2, Loville 1-2, Pueyo 1-3, Clark 0-1, Conner 0-1, Gilbert 0-1, Hylton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Martinez 2) Turnovers: 20 (Nnaji 4, Hylton 3, Pellington 3, Fields 2, Gilbert 2, Loville 2, Pueyo 2, Reese 2)
NO. 16 UCLA 87, NO. 20 MARYLAND 60
Percentages: FG .556, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Singleton 4-5, Campbell 1-1, Bailey 0-1, Jaquez 0-1, Clark 0-2, McClendon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bailey, Bona). Turnovers: 3 (Jaquez 2, Bailey). Steals: 13 (Clark 4, Jaquez 4, Bailey 2, Campbell 2, Canka). Technical Fouls:...
Green Bay 70, Wisconsin 60
GREEN BAY (6-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Schreiber 3-7, Levy 1-6, Genke 1-2, Hartwig 0-1, Butler 0-2, Schiltz 0-2, McNeal 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Schreiber 1) Turnovers: 10 (Hartwig 2, Levy 2, McNeal 2, Butler 1, Koenig 1, Kondrakiewicz 1, Schiltz 1) Steals: 4 (Butler...
Louisville 94, W. Kentucky 83
W. KENTUCKY (8-2) Hamilton 7-13 3-4 20, Sharp 3-3 0-0 6, Akot 5-13 1-2 12, Frampton 3-10 0-0 9, McKnight 11-22 3-3 25, Lander 3-7 0-0 8, Rawls 0-1 1-2 1, Diagne 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-70 8-11 83. LOUISVILLE (1-9) Curry 3-5 4-4 10, Huntley-Hatfield...
USC 88, LONG BEACH STATE 78
Percentages: FG .411, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Tsohonis 3-7, Rotegaard 1-1, Hunter 0-1, Murray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hunter). Turnovers: 13 (Hunter 5, A.Traore 3, Tsohonis 3, Murray 2). Steals: 6 (Tsohonis 3, George, Polynice, Stroud). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SOUTHERN CALMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88
Percentages: FG .419, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Edwards 2-7, Nowell 1-4, Rivers 1-4, Forbes 0-1, Garza 0-1, Anderson 0-2, McDaniels 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gobert 2, Edwards, Moore Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Edwards 5, Nowell 4, Anderson 3, Gobert 3, Moore Jr., Reid).
Miami 110, Oklahoma City 108
Percentages: FG .430, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 24-56, .429 (Herro 9-17, D.Robinson 4-8, Lowry 4-9, Dedmon 2-4, Oladipo 2-5, Strus 2-7, Martin 1-5, Highsmith 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Dedmon). Turnovers: 14 (Adebayo 5, Martin 3, Oladipo 2, D.Robinson, Herro, Highsmith, Lowry). Steals: 9 (Oladipo...
Denver 141, Washington 128
WASHINGTON (128) Avdija 4-7 0-0 9, Kuzma 9-16 2-6 24, Gibson 2-5 3-4 8, Kispert 6-10 0-0 16, Morris 7-11 2-3 20, Gill 3-4 0-0 6, Gafford 5-10 1-1 11, Barton 7-15 4-7 22, Dotson 0-1 0-0 0, Goodwin 5-12 1-2 12. Totals 48-91 13-23 128. DENVER (141) Brown 5-6...
UCF 72, OLE MISS 61
Percentages: FG .443, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Kelly 3-4, Johnson 2-7, Horton 1-3, Ta.Hendricks 1-3, Sylla 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ta.Hendricks 3, Durr). Turnovers: 10 (Suggs 3, Johnson 2, Durr, Kelly, Sylla, Ta.Hendricks, Young). Steals: 8 (Kelly 3, Johnson 2, Durr, Horton,...
Orlando 135, Atlanta 124
Percentages: FG .500, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Hunter 4-9, Griffin 3-4, Bogdanovic 3-9, Johnson 1-5, Young 1-5, Culver 0-1, Forrest 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Johnson 4, Griffin, J.Holiday). Turnovers: 13 (Young 5, Bogdanovic 2, Culver 2, Hunter 2, Johnson, Okongwu). Steals: 2...
AKRON 66, WRIGHT STATE 54
Percentages: FG .365, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Finke 1-1, Welage 1-1, Calvin 1-2, Davis 0-1, Noel 0-1, Huibregtse 0-2, Norris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Finke 2, Braun, Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Braun 5, Calvin 2, Davis 2, Finke 2, Noel 2, Norris). Steals:...
Detroit 141, Charlotte 134
Percentages: FG .516, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 18-40, .450 (Hayes 5-11, Burks 4-6, Knox II 3-5, Bogdanovic 3-9, Stewart 2-3, Bey 1-4, Ivey 0-1, Joseph 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Duren 3, Knox II 2, Stewart 2, Burks). Turnovers: 15 (Joseph 4, Duren 3, Hayes...
Portland 128, San Antonio 112
PORTLAND (128) Grant 7-13 2-3 18, Hart 2-7 1-2 5, Nurkic 5-8 5-7 15, Lillard 14-23 2-2 37, Simons 9-15 0-0 23, Walker 1-1 0-0 3, Watford 1-1 1-2 3, Eubanks 3-3 1-1 7, Winslow 1-1 0-0 2, Keo.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Sharpe 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 49-81 12-17 128.
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé vs. Lionel Messi. Soccer’s latest superstar against perhaps the sport’s greatest player in the World Cup final just about everyone was hoping for. France and Mbappé are headed back to the biggest game in soccer, and to a much-anticipated...
NO. 17 MISSISSIPPI STATE 69, JACKSON STATE 59
Percentages: FG .460, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (C.Young 7-11, Evans 0-3, T.Young 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Turnovers: 17 (Evans 5, Hunt 3, C.Young 2, Cook 2, Mansel 2, T.Young 2, J.Jones). Steals: 9 (Hunt 2, J.Jones 2, Adams, C.Young, Cook, Evans, T.Young). Technical Fouls: None.
