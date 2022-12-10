ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Porterville Recorder

FLORIDA 82, OHIO 48

Percentages: FG .314, FT .565. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (A.Brown 2-4, Hunter 1-4, Roderick 0-1, Clayton 0-2, M.Brown 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Wiznitzer). Turnovers: 12 (Hadaway 2, Hunter 2, Sheldon 2, A.Brown, Baker, Clayton, James, M.Brown, Wiznitzer). Steals: 10 (M.Brown 2, Roderick 2, Baker,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (3-9) Greene 2-9 2-2 7, Plet 0-2 0-0 0, Doss 8-18 1-2 18, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Milton 8-18 2-3 19, Curry 1-4 0-0 2, Virden 2-8 0-0 6, Lewis 2-3 0-0 4, Reinhart 0-1 0-0 0, Ware 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 5-7 56. MINNESOTA (5-6) Battle...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Porterville Recorder

SAINT MARY'S 81, NEW MEXICO STATE 68

Percentages: FG .396, FT .759. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Washington 2-3, Avery 1-2, Pinson 1-4, Feit 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Muhammad 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Avery 2, Pinson). Turnovers: 6 (Gordon 3, Washington 2, Pinson). Steals: 9 (Washington 4, Gordon 3, Beck, Feit). Technical Fouls:...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Porterville Recorder

Indiana 125, Golden State 119

GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 0-3 1-2 1, DiVincenzo 4-10 4-4 15, Looney 2-5 0-0 4, Curry 11-19 11-11 38, Poole 8-22 3-3 20, Kuminga 4-13 1-2 9, Lamb 1-2 0-0 2, J.Green 4-4 4-6 15, Jerome 1-2 0-0 2, Moody 5-6 1-1 13. Totals 40-86 25-29 119. INDIANA (125) Hield...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Porterville Recorder

Coastal Carolina 87, South Dakota 86

COASTAL CAROLINA (6-4) Likayi 1-3 0-0 2, Mostafa 9-14 7-7 25, Abraham 1-2 0-0 3, J.Brown 5-15 8-8 19, Uduje 5-11 2-2 13, L.Brown 5-9 0-0 14, Nichols 3-5 3-3 9, Daye 0-4 2-4 2, Basey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 22-24 87. SOUTH DAKOTA (5-7) Kamateros 5-12 4-4 17,...
CONWAY, SC
Porterville Recorder

No. 20 Arizona 89, Texas Southern 55

ARIZONA (8-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 46.377, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Martinez 1-1, Fields 1-2, Loville 1-2, Pueyo 1-3, Clark 0-1, Conner 0-1, Gilbert 0-1, Hylton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 2 (Martinez 2) Turnovers: 20 (Nnaji 4, Hylton 3, Pellington 3, Fields 2, Gilbert 2, Loville 2, Pueyo 2, Reese 2)
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

NO. 16 UCLA 87, NO. 20 MARYLAND 60

Percentages: FG .556, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Singleton 4-5, Campbell 1-1, Bailey 0-1, Jaquez 0-1, Clark 0-2, McClendon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bailey, Bona). Turnovers: 3 (Jaquez 2, Bailey). Steals: 13 (Clark 4, Jaquez 4, Bailey 2, Campbell 2, Canka). Technical Fouls:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Green Bay 70, Wisconsin 60

GREEN BAY (6-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Schreiber 3-7, Levy 1-6, Genke 1-2, Hartwig 0-1, Butler 0-2, Schiltz 0-2, McNeal 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Schreiber 1) Turnovers: 10 (Hartwig 2, Levy 2, McNeal 2, Butler 1, Koenig 1, Kondrakiewicz 1, Schiltz 1) Steals: 4 (Butler...
WISCONSIN STATE
Porterville Recorder

Louisville 94, W. Kentucky 83

W. KENTUCKY (8-2) Hamilton 7-13 3-4 20, Sharp 3-3 0-0 6, Akot 5-13 1-2 12, Frampton 3-10 0-0 9, McKnight 11-22 3-3 25, Lander 3-7 0-0 8, Rawls 0-1 1-2 1, Diagne 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-70 8-11 83. LOUISVILLE (1-9) Curry 3-5 4-4 10, Huntley-Hatfield...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

USC 88, LONG BEACH STATE 78

Percentages: FG .411, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Tsohonis 3-7, Rotegaard 1-1, Hunter 0-1, Murray 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hunter). Turnovers: 13 (Hunter 5, A.Traore 3, Tsohonis 3, Murray 2). Steals: 6 (Tsohonis 3, George, Polynice, Stroud). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SOUTHERN CALMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
LONG BEACH, CA
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 99, Minnesota 88

Percentages: FG .419, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Edwards 2-7, Nowell 1-4, Rivers 1-4, Forbes 0-1, Garza 0-1, Anderson 0-2, McDaniels 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gobert 2, Edwards, Moore Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Edwards 5, Nowell 4, Anderson 3, Gobert 3, Moore Jr., Reid).
MINNESOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Miami 110, Oklahoma City 108

Percentages: FG .430, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 24-56, .429 (Herro 9-17, D.Robinson 4-8, Lowry 4-9, Dedmon 2-4, Oladipo 2-5, Strus 2-7, Martin 1-5, Highsmith 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Dedmon). Turnovers: 14 (Adebayo 5, Martin 3, Oladipo 2, D.Robinson, Herro, Highsmith, Lowry). Steals: 9 (Oladipo...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Denver 141, Washington 128

WASHINGTON (128) Avdija 4-7 0-0 9, Kuzma 9-16 2-6 24, Gibson 2-5 3-4 8, Kispert 6-10 0-0 16, Morris 7-11 2-3 20, Gill 3-4 0-0 6, Gafford 5-10 1-1 11, Barton 7-15 4-7 22, Dotson 0-1 0-0 0, Goodwin 5-12 1-2 12. Totals 48-91 13-23 128. DENVER (141) Brown 5-6...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

UCF 72, OLE MISS 61

Percentages: FG .443, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Kelly 3-4, Johnson 2-7, Horton 1-3, Ta.Hendricks 1-3, Sylla 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Ta.Hendricks 3, Durr). Turnovers: 10 (Suggs 3, Johnson 2, Durr, Kelly, Sylla, Ta.Hendricks, Young). Steals: 8 (Kelly 3, Johnson 2, Durr, Horton,...
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

Orlando 135, Atlanta 124

Percentages: FG .500, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 12-35, .343 (Hunter 4-9, Griffin 3-4, Bogdanovic 3-9, Johnson 1-5, Young 1-5, Culver 0-1, Forrest 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Johnson 4, Griffin, J.Holiday). Turnovers: 13 (Young 5, Bogdanovic 2, Culver 2, Hunter 2, Johnson, Okongwu). Steals: 2...
Porterville Recorder

AKRON 66, WRIGHT STATE 54

Percentages: FG .365, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 3-10, .300 (Finke 1-1, Welage 1-1, Calvin 1-2, Davis 0-1, Noel 0-1, Huibregtse 0-2, Norris 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Finke 2, Braun, Davis). Turnovers: 14 (Braun 5, Calvin 2, Davis 2, Finke 2, Noel 2, Norris). Steals:...
AKRON, OH
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 141, Charlotte 134

Percentages: FG .516, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 18-40, .450 (Hayes 5-11, Burks 4-6, Knox II 3-5, Bogdanovic 3-9, Stewart 2-3, Bey 1-4, Ivey 0-1, Joseph 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Duren 3, Knox II 2, Stewart 2, Burks). Turnovers: 15 (Joseph 4, Duren 3, Hayes...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Portland 128, San Antonio 112

PORTLAND (128) Grant 7-13 2-3 18, Hart 2-7 1-2 5, Nurkic 5-8 5-7 15, Lillard 14-23 2-2 37, Simons 9-15 0-0 23, Walker 1-1 0-0 3, Watford 1-1 1-2 3, Eubanks 3-3 1-1 7, Winslow 1-1 0-0 2, Keo.Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Sharpe 5-7 0-0 12. Totals 49-81 12-17 128.
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Sports In Brief

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé vs. Lionel Messi. Soccer’s latest superstar against perhaps the sport’s greatest player in the World Cup final just about everyone was hoping for. France and Mbappé are headed back to the biggest game in soccer, and to a much-anticipated...
ARIZONA STATE
Porterville Recorder

NO. 17 MISSISSIPPI STATE 69, JACKSON STATE 59

Percentages: FG .460, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (C.Young 7-11, Evans 0-3, T.Young 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3. Turnovers: 17 (Evans 5, Hunt 3, C.Young 2, Cook 2, Mansel 2, T.Young 2, J.Jones). Steals: 9 (Hunt 2, J.Jones 2, Adams, C.Young, Cook, Evans, T.Young). Technical Fouls: None.
JACKSON, MS

