New York Post

Grandmother of slain Georgia toddler Quinton Simon arrested: documents

Police in Georgia arrested the grandmother of Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old who was allegedly killed by his mother — but charges against her do not appear related to the tot’s death. Billie Jo Howell was arrested on a charge of contempt of court and booked into Chatham County jail Monday, according to Chatham County Sheriff’s Department records. Howell, who also uses the last name Betterton, was reportedly put into a suicide-prevention smock, according to local ABC affiliate station WJCL. She was thrown behind bars as a result of a hold placed by Chatham County juvenile court. Her arrest is not...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
New York Post

Figures seen walking in background of video taken near Idaho crime scene

While authorities have dismissed the significance of bodycam video showing cops stopping suspected underage drinkers on the day of the Idaho student murders, eagle-eyed online sleuths have noticed a detail they may have missed. Several shadowy figures can be seen walking in the background of the footage, which was shot around 2:50 a.m. Nov. 13, about a tenth of a mile from the home where the four University of Idaho students were murdered, Fox News reported. Three students who were stopped by plainclothes officers were not involved in the brutal crime and the footage was of no evidentiary value to investigators, police...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Quinton Simon’s mom reported him missing weeks before he was found in a landfill. Now she’s charged with murder

On a Wednesday morning, Quinton Simon’s mother reported him missing, telling police she feared the 20-month-old wandered out of his home in Savannah, Georgia. The 5 October report by 22-year-old Leilani Simon kicked off a massive search - but with a sinister twist. For an entire month, FBI agents and local law enforcement dug through mountains of trash at a Chatham County landfill. The case captured national attention as authorities announced their belief that Quinton’s body had been taken to the landfill after being placed in a dumpster. Ms Simon was the only suspect on the investigators’ radar. In Savannah,...
SAVANNAH, GA
TheDailyBeast

Couple Feared Baby Had Meth in Her Blood—and Drowned Her, Cops Allege

This story contains graphic descriptions.A couple in northern Iowa are accused of holding their newborn daughter underwater until she drowned because they were worried the infant would be taken away if authorities found she “had methamphetamine in her system,” police allege in court documents.Brandon Thoma, 31, and Taylor Blaha, 24, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kayleen Lee Blaha, whose remains have yet to be found. Thoma, who allegedly hid the body in a wooded area, is also charged with abuse of a corpse.A Iowa Department of Human Services caseworker’s tip on Nov. 22 led police to...
IOWA STATE
People

Man Faces Death Penalty for Killing Wife, Her 4 Kids, then Driving with Bodies in Van for Weeks

Michael Jones has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder A jury is pondering a possible death sentence for a Florida man who pleaded guilty to brutally murdering his wife and their four young children and driving around with their bodies in the back of his van for several weeks. Michael Wayne Jones, 41, admitted to beating his wife to death with a baseball bat in 2019. After she was dead, he said that he murdered her four small children over the next few days. He stored their...
MARION COUNTY, FL
People

Ariz. Boy, 10, Vanished in 2016. His Adoptive Mother, Who Pleaded for His Safe Return, Was Just Charged

Jesse Wilson's skeletal remains were found on the side of a road in 2018 A Georgia woman has been charged in connection with the 2016 disappearance of her 10-year-old adoptive son, Jesse Wilson, police in Buckeye, Ariz., announced at a Tuesday press conference. Jesse's skeletal remains were found on the side of an Arizona road in 2018. During Tuesday's press conference, Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall announced that Crystal Wilson, 54, is being charged with abandonment or concealment of a body. Wilson was arrested at her current home in Gainesville, Ga., and...
BUCKEYE, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Oxford School Shooter’s Parents Didn’t Refuse to Get Son Help: Court Docs

Prosecutors’ claims that the parents of the Oxford High School shooter refused to get their son immediate help after learning about a violent drawing he’d made in class have been contradicted in depositions from officials at the school, according to a report.According to the sworn statements seen by Detroit Free Press, the staff members say James and Jennifer Crumbley never refused to take their son Ethan Crumbley home after finding out about the picture, nor did a counselor demand that they remove him or threaten to contact Child Protective Services if they did not do so.The revelations come as James...
MICHIGAN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Depraved Serial Killers in History

All crimes are aspects of antisocial behavior, but no crimes are more shocking or depraved than the acts of serial killers. A serial killer is someone who murders three or more people, usually because of some abnormal psychological gratification. The crimes may take place over a period of time and include a significant lapse between […]
COLORADO STATE

