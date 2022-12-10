Read full article on original website
Grandmother of slain Georgia toddler Quinton Simon arrested: documents
Police in Georgia arrested the grandmother of Quinton Simon, the 20-month-old who was allegedly killed by his mother — but charges against her do not appear related to the tot’s death. Billie Jo Howell was arrested on a charge of contempt of court and booked into Chatham County jail Monday, according to Chatham County Sheriff’s Department records. Howell, who also uses the last name Betterton, was reportedly put into a suicide-prevention smock, according to local ABC affiliate station WJCL. She was thrown behind bars as a result of a hold placed by Chatham County juvenile court. Her arrest is not...
Figures seen walking in background of video taken near Idaho crime scene
While authorities have dismissed the significance of bodycam video showing cops stopping suspected underage drinkers on the day of the Idaho student murders, eagle-eyed online sleuths have noticed a detail they may have missed. Several shadowy figures can be seen walking in the background of the footage, which was shot around 2:50 a.m. Nov. 13, about a tenth of a mile from the home where the four University of Idaho students were murdered, Fox News reported. Three students who were stopped by plainclothes officers were not involved in the brutal crime and the footage was of no evidentiary value to investigators, police...
Quinton Simon’s mom reported him missing weeks before he was found in a landfill. Now she’s charged with murder
On a Wednesday morning, Quinton Simon’s mother reported him missing, telling police she feared the 20-month-old wandered out of his home in Savannah, Georgia. The 5 October report by 22-year-old Leilani Simon kicked off a massive search - but with a sinister twist. For an entire month, FBI agents and local law enforcement dug through mountains of trash at a Chatham County landfill. The case captured national attention as authorities announced their belief that Quinton’s body had been taken to the landfill after being placed in a dumpster. Ms Simon was the only suspect on the investigators’ radar. In Savannah,...
Miami woman known as Fox News’ ‘Liberal Sherpa’ charged with ripping off her aging mother
Cathy Areu, a journalist and former periodic Fox News guest known as the “Liberal Sherpa,” has been arrested in Miami on accusations that she kidnapped and financially exploited her elderly mother.
Former Atlanta police officer gets 50-year sentence for rape conviction
A former Atlanta police officer who turned himself in after being accused of rape in Cherokee County was found guilty and sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to court records.
Former South Dakota Police Chief Murdered Pregnant Fiancée And Blamed It On An Accident
On October 24, 2009, Russell Bertram, a former Sioux Falls, South Dakota police chief, called 911. He reported that while pheasant hunting his had shotgun accidentally went off as he loaded it back into his truck. The blast had hit his 26-year-old fiancée, Leonila “Nila” Stickney, in her chest. Bertram...
Couple Feared Baby Had Meth in Her Blood—and Drowned Her, Cops Allege
This story contains graphic descriptions.A couple in northern Iowa are accused of holding their newborn daughter underwater until she drowned because they were worried the infant would be taken away if authorities found she “had methamphetamine in her system,” police allege in court documents.Brandon Thoma, 31, and Taylor Blaha, 24, are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kayleen Lee Blaha, whose remains have yet to be found. Thoma, who allegedly hid the body in a wooded area, is also charged with abuse of a corpse.A Iowa Department of Human Services caseworker’s tip on Nov. 22 led police to...
Idaho college murder suspect may have killed before, unlikely to be a student, former FBI special agent says
Former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam outlines a profile of the potential suspect in the Idaho murders as Moscow officials continue to investigate the killings.
34 years after Wisconsin woman's murder, "familial DNA" leads to suspect nearly 2,000 miles away
A Washington state man has been charged in the 1988 slaying of a Wisconsin woman after he was identified using "familial DNA searching" to examine records of people who may be related to the suspect. Gene C. Meyer, 66, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault with use...
Idaho murders: Forensic analysts say 'incel' suspect angle premature but should not be ignored
While a suspect has not been identified or arrested in the murder of four University of Idaho students, forensic analysts are saying law enforcement should not rule out that the suspect may be an involuntary celibate, but that it is premature to confirm the theory.
Man Faces Death Penalty for Killing Wife, Her 4 Kids, then Driving with Bodies in Van for Weeks
Michael Jones has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder A jury is pondering a possible death sentence for a Florida man who pleaded guilty to brutally murdering his wife and their four young children and driving around with their bodies in the back of his van for several weeks. Michael Wayne Jones, 41, admitted to beating his wife to death with a baseball bat in 2019. After she was dead, he said that he murdered her four small children over the next few days. He stored their...
Idaho Murders Update: Police Investigating Item Related to Victim's Mail
Since the killings of four students last month, police have not said anything about a suspect or person of interest, and no weapon has been found.
Ariz. Boy, 10, Vanished in 2016. His Adoptive Mother, Who Pleaded for His Safe Return, Was Just Charged
Jesse Wilson's skeletal remains were found on the side of a road in 2018 A Georgia woman has been charged in connection with the 2016 disappearance of her 10-year-old adoptive son, Jesse Wilson, police in Buckeye, Ariz., announced at a Tuesday press conference. Jesse's skeletal remains were found on the side of an Arizona road in 2018. During Tuesday's press conference, Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall announced that Crystal Wilson, 54, is being charged with abandonment or concealment of a body. Wilson was arrested at her current home in Gainesville, Ga., and...
Oxford School Shooter’s Parents Didn’t Refuse to Get Son Help: Court Docs
Prosecutors’ claims that the parents of the Oxford High School shooter refused to get their son immediate help after learning about a violent drawing he’d made in class have been contradicted in depositions from officials at the school, according to a report.According to the sworn statements seen by Detroit Free Press, the staff members say James and Jennifer Crumbley never refused to take their son Ethan Crumbley home after finding out about the picture, nor did a counselor demand that they remove him or threaten to contact Child Protective Services if they did not do so.The revelations come as James...
Convicted killer’s wife slams rumors tying him to Idaho murders as new video shows cop interviews from night of slaying
THE wife of a convicted killer has slammed rumors linking her husband to the Idaho murders as new bodycam footage recorded on the day of the killings has emerged. Four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death just over a month ago in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.
The Most Depraved Serial Killers in History
All crimes are aspects of antisocial behavior, but no crimes are more shocking or depraved than the acts of serial killers. A serial killer is someone who murders three or more people, usually because of some abnormal psychological gratification. The crimes may take place over a period of time and include a significant lapse between […]
TODAY.com
Father of Idaho murder victim reveals new info from coroner
One month after four students were stabbed to death at an off-campus house at the University of Idaho, investigators are still searching for any clues that could lead to an arrest. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2022.
Man Was On Phone With His Sister When His Girlfriend Shot Him To Death
Family meant everything to Michael Agerter. He was a proud new father and close with his siblings — then, he was on the phone with one of them when he was murdered by the mother of his child. Michael Agerter was born in 1985 in Valparaiso, Indiana, the oldest...
Handcuffs in Hallways: Hundreds of elementary students arrested at U.S. schools
"Don't make a wrong move," the officer said as he pinned the struggling subject to the ground. "Period." The officer tightened the handcuffs around the subject's thin wrists. "Ow, ow, ow, it really hurts," the subject exclaimed. The officer pressed his weight into the subject's small body while school staff...
Washington Examiner
Idaho university murders: 911 call logs reveal chilling warning in wake of killings
Call logs in Moscow, Idaho, show a fearful community reporting several instances of suspicious men as the person who killed the four University of Idaho students remains at large. University students Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were murdered in their beds early...
