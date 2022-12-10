Read full article on original website
Dare considers buyout program for threatened structures
Dare County commissioners authorized staff to investigate participation in the Strategic Buyout Program from the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency. The voluntary program provides eligible property owners the opportunity to sell flood-prone homes. Under the program, Dare County – designated as an impacted county – would delineate buyout...
Jean Payne Basnight
Jean Payne Basnight, 84, of Manteo, died December 11, 2022. She was born Shelva Jean Payne on November 19, 1938. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on December 15 at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church with inurnment in Roanoke Island Memorial Gardens. Flowers are welcome; memorial donations may...
Apollonia “Bella” (Silecchia) Reber
Apollonia “Bella” (Silecchia) Reber, of Kitty Hawk, NC passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Bella was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1937. NYC was home until her family moved to Amityville, Long Island to open their family business. Bella is a graduate of Amityville High School and a proud Alumni of the Brooklyn School of Nursing, where she met her husband Javan “Jay” Reber. In 1960 they moved to Long Island, NY where they began their family life, and both worked as Registered Nurses.
Two men facing charges after Saturday night wreck on Roanoke Island
On Saturday night, Dec. 10, 2022 about 7:30 p.m., a head-on collision occurred on U.S. 64 just outside Manteo. According to the Highway Patrol, Silvero Lopez, 22, of Manteo, was driving a 1998 Toyota Forerunner going north, moved into the southbound lane and struck a 2021 Nissan SUV rental head on. The SUV was driven by Daniel Turney, of Seattle, Wash.
