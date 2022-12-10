Apollonia “Bella” (Silecchia) Reber, of Kitty Hawk, NC passed away peacefully on December 8, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Bella was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1937. NYC was home until her family moved to Amityville, Long Island to open their family business. Bella is a graduate of Amityville High School and a proud Alumni of the Brooklyn School of Nursing, where she met her husband Javan “Jay” Reber. In 1960 they moved to Long Island, NY where they began their family life, and both worked as Registered Nurses.

