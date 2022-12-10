Nobody on the UConn men’s basketball team is probably more excited about the Huskies’ finals week break than Nahiem Alleyne. After joining UConn from Virginia Tech this summer and expecting to be a key part of the Huskies’ offensive perimeter attack, Alleyne began the year in the starting lineup, but made way to the bench after the Phil Knight Invitational as Andre Jackson returned to full health. Since then, his minutes have declined, including a season-low 10 minutes in UConn’s home win over Oklahoma State.

STORRS, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO