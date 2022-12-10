ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nahiem Alleyne’s resurgence could take UConn’s offense to another level

Nobody on the UConn men’s basketball team is probably more excited about the Huskies’ finals week break than Nahiem Alleyne. After joining UConn from Virginia Tech this summer and expecting to be a key part of the Huskies’ offensive perimeter attack, Alleyne began the year in the starting lineup, but made way to the bench after the Phil Knight Invitational as Andre Jackson returned to full health. Since then, his minutes have declined, including a season-low 10 minutes in UConn’s home win over Oklahoma State.
UConn football guard Christian Haynes named to two All-American teams

UConn guard Christian Haynes earned an exclusive honor this week. The junior was named a third-team All-American by the Associated Press, a reward for his anchor role on UConn’s tremendous offensive line this season. The redshirt junior from Bowie, Maryland is UConn’s first All-American since Jordan Todman in 2010,...
