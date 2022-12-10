ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Ovechkin reaches 800 career goals with hat trick

CHICAGO (AP) — Soaked with beer and still wearing his No. 8 jersey, Alex Ovechkin held three pucks in his right hand as he posed for a picture with the rest of the jubilant Washington Capitals in the visiting locker room at the United Center. Three pucks that added...
Top 5 potential replacements for Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Earlier in the week, I offered up the idea that the Pittsburgh Steelers need to really clean house this offseason as far as the coaching staff goes. I also gave the one caveat that I don’t include head coach Mike Tomlin among those coaches that need to go. This prompted some interesting conversation from the “fire Tomlin” crowd so we will humor you all with five guys who could be potential replacements for Tomlin if the team lets him go.
