This wild Jimmy Garoppolo-Brock Purdy stat will turn more 49ers fans into believers
Sure, the San Francisco 49ers will not have Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season, but they definitely trust what they have in Brock Purdy. So far, Purdy has looked solid and capable of handling the chores under center for the 49ers, who will be facing the Seattle Seahawks on the road this Thursday […] The post This wild Jimmy Garoppolo-Brock Purdy stat will turn more 49ers fans into believers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
montanasports.com
Former Montana Grizzly Andy Thompson named head football coach at Sacramento State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Andy Thompson has been named the 12th head football coach in Sacramento State history, it was announced by Director of Athletics Mark Orr on Wednesday. "I want to thank President (Robert S.) Nelsen and Mark Orr for trusting me to lead this program," Thompson said. "My family and I are truly humbled and thankful to be staying here at Sacramento State. This is a dream opportunity that we are excited to take. I look forward to continuing our program's success in graduating our student-athletes and build upon what we have accomplished on the field. It truly is a great day to be a Hornet. "
Stephen Curry gets injury update from Steve Kerr after scary scene vs. Pacers
The first two months of 2022-23 have been far tougher for the Golden State Warriors than anyone imagined. If Stephen Curry is out for an extended period, though, the 14-15 defending champions might still have new depths to reach. Curry left his team’s 125-119 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday late in the third […] The post Stephen Curry gets injury update from Steve Kerr after scary scene vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SFGate
Champions For Life | Grant Football Rallies For 3-AA State Title
Grant Football Program Goes From Winless To Limitless After 2008 State Champion Alumni Inspire Bowl Game Greatness In Wild Finish. In North Sacramento, what’s behind you can help you overcome the obstacles ahead. With under 20 seconds left in the CIF Division 3-AA State Championship Bowl Game, and all...
Stephen Curry stat that proves Warriors need trade help
Stephen Curry looked absolutely gassed out by the end of the first half of Wednesday night’s game between the Golden State Warriors and the Indiana Pacers. Steph is exhausted after dropping 27 in the first half (via @anthonyVslater)pic.twitter.com/z4styHDAm9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2022 The Warriors superstar was understandably exhausted after doing nearly all […] The post Stephen Curry stat that proves Warriors need trade help appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry’s final status for Warriors vs. Pacers, revealed
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry banged his knees with Giannis Antetokounmpo on a drive during the team’s loss on Tuesday. With the Dubs set to play a back-to-back against a young yet competitive Indiana Pacers squad, all Golden State fans are dying to know: Is Stephen Curry playing tonight versus the Pacers? Is Warriors’ […] The post Stephen Curry’s final status for Warriors vs. Pacers, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
"Seize every opportunity you get": Grant Pacers state champions again after going winless in 2021
SACRAMENTO — It was a show of resilience for an under-resourced community.Sacramento's Grant Union High School opened its doors Monday with a brand new title. The Pacers football team won a state championship over the weekend.This Grant football season is exactly what Hollywood movie scripts are based on: overcoming adversity and a thrilling finish. That is what the school's Del Paso Heights community is celebrating.After five lead changes in the final five minutes, the final play was an interception return that sealed a Pacers celebration. The state championship trophy is now in Grant Union High School's hands and filling their...
WATCH: Ex-Lakers, Warriors champ goes full Stephen Curry in China with mind-blowing 12 3-pointers
In case you forgot about two-time NBA champion Quinn Cook, then let this article remind you of what this man is capable of. The former Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors guard has been cooking in China of late, and his recent 54-point explosion is a clear testament to this fact.
The biggest performers coming to Sacramento-area venues in 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With 2022 ending soon, there are multiple concerts and events to look forward to at various venues in the Sacramento region in the next year. 2022 brought several big-name entertainers to Sacramento, including Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, Maroon 5, Daddy Yankee, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle. As […]
mix96sac.com
The Best Pizza in Sacramento!
Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
Stereogum
Too $hort Gets His Own Street In Oakland
Bay Area rapper Too $hort is getting a portion of Foothill Boulevard in Oakland named after him today (Saturday). The three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard, between High Street and 47th Avenue, will be renamed “Too $hort Way” in honor of the rapper, who moved to Oakland from Los Angeles in the early 1980s with his family and released his 1983 debut LP Don’t Stop Rappin’ on the Oakland label 75 Girls Records And Tapes.
Sacramento Observer
Homeownership Slipping From Black Sacramentans’ Reach
Part of the American dream is owning a home, or at the very least enjoying a reasonable living situation. The dream of affordability is escaping Sacramento’s Black residents. Homeownership rates have largely been on a decline for the past 15 years, while rental prices have increased. According to the...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: CHP commander found dead in Tennessee, new video of missing Roseville woman, Sac Co tiny home site delayed
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
What is a 'Megaflood'? Taking a look at the past to predict a possible future | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine the biggest storm you have been through — cold, hard rain for a few days. Ponding on roads and creeks. Rivers running high. Well, what if the rain didn't stop, the creeks rose higher, and the rivers became an inland salt-less sea spanning hundreds of miles? The water once seen as our friend would become our biggest enemy.
Yuba-Sutter CHP Commander Julie Harding found shot dead outside her Tennessee home
YUBA CITY — An investigation is underway into the shooting death of Yuba-Sutter California Highway Patrol Commander Julie Harding in Tennessee whose husband was also found dead after being reported missing in September. Brandon Boone, the sheriff of Clay County, Tennessee, said that Harding was found dead from a single gunshot wound outside her Clay County home on the morning of December 10. Boone said a mail carrier and another man found Harding's body in the yard near the driveway of the home she and her husband purchased a couple of years ago. The home is on Lake View Drive in...
Driver crashes into Suzie Burger restaurant in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a Sacramento restaurant early Monday morning. The scene is at Suzie Burger on P and 29th streets. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the vehicle ended up nearly fully inside the restaurant. First responders say one person was transported from the scene with moderate injuries.
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
Northern California records impressive amounts of rain and snow from weekend storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — Northern California will dry out this week and clean up after a big winter storm. Saturday had the strongest line of rain and produced a record 0.96 inches of rain for the Sacramento Executive Airport. Other areas had even more rain on Saturday with Modesto recording 1.36 inches of rain. Stockton also had a daily record on Saturday with 1.54 inches of rain in 24 hours.
California restaurant considered the ‘best’ place to get hot chocolate
As temperatures cool across the Golden State, enjoying a cup of hot chocolate is a great way to stay warm. Yelp, the business review website, compiled a list of the “Top 25 places for hot chocolate across the U.S. and Canada,” and one restaurant from the Golden State topped the list. Ginger Elizabeth Chocolates, located […]
KCRA.com
Here’s a look at Northern California rain, snow totals from this weekend’s storm
Rain and snow have moved out from Northern California and we are left with some rather impressive rain and snow totals. Most Valley spots had more than an inch of rain on Saturday alone. Sacramento received 1.71 inches of rain since Saturday. For downtown Sacramento, the average from Oct. 1...
