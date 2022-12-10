Read full article on original website
Related
Congress to Remove Statue of Pro-Slavery Justice, Replacing With First Black Justice
The House passed legislation Wednesday that calls for removing from the Capitol a bust of the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the infamous 1857 Dred Scott decision that held African-Americans were not citizens. The bust of Roger B. Taney, the nation's fifth chief justice, sits inside the entrance to...
Trump Hits 7-Year Low in New National Poll as Biden Approval Climbs
Former President Donald Trump's standing with voters has hit its lowest point in over seven years, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll. The survey found President Joe Biden's job approval rating, while still underwater, had jumped to its highest rating since last year. Trump has come under fire from...
Roger Stone claims he personally saw a literal "demonic portal" over Biden White House
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Roger Stone is now spinning a bizarre claim about the existence of a so-called "demonic portal" that opened above the White House after President Joe Biden took office. Stone even appears to believe the portal is visible to those who are searching for it....
Michelle Obama Says Barack Obama Shattered Her Idea Of Romance In First Hawaii Visit
The former first lady told Jimmy Kimmel that her "Brady Bunch" image of Hawaii failed to materialize.
Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss
Despite a hotly-contested and very narrow race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was unable to win his Georgia Senate election. And while he doesn’t seem to know what went wrong with his campaign, a prominent aid to former United States President Donald Trump seems to know who to blame: Republican senators. In an Read more... The post Trump aid gives shocking reason for Herschel Walker loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Paul Pelosi Attack: Suspect Told Cops of ‘Evil' in Washington
The man accused of attacking the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there was “evil in Washington” and he was looking to harm Pelosi because she is second in line for the presidency, a San Francisco police investigator testified Wednesday. The suspect, David DePape, broke into...
Club Q Shooting Survivors Press Congress to Act on Guns
Survivors of last month's deadly mass shooting at a Colorado gay nightclub testified Wednesday to Congress about the onslaught of threats and violence against members of the LGBTQ community as they urged lawmakers to pass a law banning some semiautomatic weapons. Michael Anderson, a 25-year-old bartender at Club Q, described...
Sam Bankman-Fried Diverted FTX Customer Funds to Donate to Political Campaigns, Authorities Charge
Federal authorities charged FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried with using tens of millions of dollars of misappropriated customer funds to make illegal political donations to both Democratic and Republican candidates. Prosecutors said one of the reasons he made those contributions was to influence the direction of policies and laws affecting the...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0