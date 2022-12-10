ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger

Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
US Women's Soccer Player Marries MLB Star

Two champions are now a married couple. United States Women's National soccer team star Mallory Pugh tied the knot with MLB star Dansby Swanson at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds at Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia on Dec. 10. According to PEOPLE, Pugh, 24, wore a custom Anne Barge gown during the wedding ceremony and gifted her bridesmaids Air Force Ones. And during the reception, Pugh and Swanson changed into custom Nike's so they would have an easier time on the dance floor.
New York planning major trade that will alter pitching rotation after Justin Verlander acquisition

The New York Mets might’ve already acquired Justin Verlander, and more recently Kodai Senga, but that doesn’t mean they’re done working on their pitching staff. According to new reports, the Mets are willing to trade one of their veteran starters. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Mets are willing to move […] The post New York planning major trade that will alter pitching rotation after Justin Verlander acquisition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants land former Dodgers’ hurler amid Carlos Rodon free agency interest

The San Francisco Giants have had a busy past two days, actively working the free-agency market in order to buff up their starting rotation. After agreeing to a two-year deal with Sean Manaea on Monday, the Giants struck again while the iron was hot and came to terms on a two-year deal with former Dodgers […] The post Giants land former Dodgers’ hurler amid Carlos Rodon free agency interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With Angels

Those who turned into the second half of a Cleveland Indians game during the 2021 MLB season may have seen Justin Garza on the mound in relief for the starting pitcher. However, Garza is moving on from the Cleveland organization and signed a one-year split contract with the Los Angeles Angels. He was Cleveland's eighth-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft but didn't make his Big League Debut until 2021.
