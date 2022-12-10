Read full article on original website
Dodgers Rumors: Justin Turner has Offer on the Table from Another Team
The Miami Marlins are intersted in long-time Dodger
Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Stoked for Reunion with Old Teammate
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is excited to be reunited with Jason Heyward, his teammate through the minors and their first five MLB seasons.
Former Dodger All-Star Signs with NL West Rival
Former Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling, who made the All-Star team with L.A. in 2018, signed a two-year free-agent contract with the Giants.
Did Padres signing Xander Bogaerts turn Manny Machado into Yankees target?
Outside of the obvious benefits (Red Sox getting worse = Good!), the New York Yankees might’ve celebrated Xander Bogaerts’ 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres a little harder than most MLB franchises. While the Yankees’ budget will be a little more restricted after losing the...
Dodgers Swap Pitchers in Trade with Tampa Bay Rays
They're continuing to take fliers this offseason.
You Won't Believe What William Contreras Tweeted After Braves Traded Him
All-Star catcher William Contreras took to Twitter after the Atlanta Braves traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers, as part of a three-team trade centered around Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics. Contreras simply tweeted out eight broken-heart emojis, with no words.
Yankees Reportedly Considering Snatching All-Star Pitcher From Red Sox
The Yankees may steal a Red Sox star in free agency
Dodgers: Former Top Pitching Prospect Signs with AL Central Team
He'll look to turn his career around in 2023.
Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect Reportedly To Join Xander Bogaerts With Padres
The Padres made yet another move Monday
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
MLB’s Top 25 Free Agents Still Available, With Signing Predictions
After a flurry of huge signings this month, here is an updated list of the best remaining players on the market.
US Women's Soccer Player Marries MLB Star
Two champions are now a married couple. United States Women's National soccer team star Mallory Pugh tied the knot with MLB star Dansby Swanson at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds at Lake Oconee in Greensboro, Georgia on Dec. 10. According to PEOPLE, Pugh, 24, wore a custom Anne Barge gown during the wedding ceremony and gifted her bridesmaids Air Force Ones. And during the reception, Pugh and Swanson changed into custom Nike's so they would have an easier time on the dance floor.
New York planning major trade that will alter pitching rotation after Justin Verlander acquisition
The New York Mets might’ve already acquired Justin Verlander, and more recently Kodai Senga, but that doesn’t mean they’re done working on their pitching staff. According to new reports, the Mets are willing to trade one of their veteran starters. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Mets are willing to move […] The post New York planning major trade that will alter pitching rotation after Justin Verlander acquisition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Signs With Twins, Officially Ending Any Chance Of Reunion
The Boston Red Sox will not be reuniting with catcher Christian Vázquez despite both the player and the fans clamoring for it.
Giants land former Dodgers’ hurler amid Carlos Rodon free agency interest
The San Francisco Giants have had a busy past two days, actively working the free-agency market in order to buff up their starting rotation. After agreeing to a two-year deal with Sean Manaea on Monday, the Giants struck again while the iron was hot and came to terms on a two-year deal with former Dodgers […] The post Giants land former Dodgers’ hurler amid Carlos Rodon free agency interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox Reportedly In Contention For Top Remaining Free Agent Pitcher
The Red Sox may nab one of the league's best pitchers
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With Angels
Those who turned into the second half of a Cleveland Indians game during the 2021 MLB season may have seen Justin Garza on the mound in relief for the starting pitcher. However, Garza is moving on from the Cleveland organization and signed a one-year split contract with the Los Angeles Angels. He was Cleveland's eighth-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft but didn't make his Big League Debut until 2021.
San Francisco Giants' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Carlos Correa
The San Francisco Giants made a huge splash Tuesday night, agreeing to terms with free agent Carlos Correa on a 13-year, $350 million contract. After adding Correa, here's a look at the Giants' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Red Sox Reportedly In Mix For All-Star Free Agent Shortstop To Replace Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox may add a new shortstop after losing Bogaerts
Red Sox Interested In Japanese Star With 101 MPH Fastball To Bolster Rotation
The Boston Red Sox lost out on the top Japanese pitcher on the market, but could still pursue a flamethrower from the NPB with genuine upside.
