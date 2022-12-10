‘You Left The World Far Too Early’: Tina Turner Mourns Sudden Loss Of Son Ronnie Turner

Tina Turner is mourning the loss of her son, Ronald Turner, who died on Dec. 8. He was 62-years-old. She shared a short tribute to her now late son on social media.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early,” she captioned a black and white portrait of herself. “In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.” His wife Afida Turner called 911 on Dec. 8 saying that he was having trouble breathing while outside of their home, TMZ reported. When paramedics arrived they performed CPR but their efforts were unsuccessful. Turner was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death is unknown but he was diagnosed with cancer in the past.Afida Turner also shared her pain and anger about the loss of her husband on social media. “I DID THE BEST TO THE END THIS TIME I WAS NO ABLE TO SAVE YOU LOVE U FOR THIS 17 YEARS THIS IS VERY VERY VERY BAD I AM VERY MAD 😡 THIS IS A TRAGEDY,” she captioned a photo of she, Tina and Ronald Turner. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl9Y5HtDRav/

He was the only son that Tina and Ike Turner had together. She had her son Craig Turner with saxophonist Raymond Hill. She also adopted Turner’s other two sons, Ike Jr. and Michael.

Tina Turner’s Son Craig Turner Died In 2018

Turner’s first son, Craig Turner, died in 2018 after apparently committing suicide at age 59. She told BBC that she didn’t know what caused her son to take his life.

“I still don’t know what took him to the edge,” Turner said, “because at that stage he had said to me that he had never met a woman that he felt that way about. He was bringing her to meet me [for] his birthday in August. He had decorated his apartment, that I bought him years ago. He had gotten a new job with a prominent real estate company in California, [which] he was very happy with. I have no idea what pulled him down, except something that followed him with loneliness. I think it was something with being alone. But when I think that, why didn’t he call the new girlfriend that gave him the lift?”