WXYZ

Reports: Second journalist dies while covering World Cup in Qatar

A Qatari newspaper is reporting the death of a second journalist who was covering the FIFA World Cup. The Gulf Times — based in Doha — reported Saturday that Al Kass TV photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam "died suddenly" while covering the event. The circumstances surrounding his death remained unclear.

