funny how the government wants help from churches when they need help, but say God or bring a Bible to school, how dare you.
RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connectionsHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Castle Rock coffee shop makes its movie debutNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly citiesSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homelessDavid HeitzDouglas County, CO
DougCo schools opt-in to free lunch programSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
City of Denver asks for help meeting needs of newly arriving migrants
The City of Denver continues to call on nonprofits and religious groups to help out as it struggles to meet the needs of migrants. They are arriving by the dozens this month, and it's likely this is just the beginning. The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in the recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city's emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters. The city's main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week."As the days continue we'll make sure that we're able to respond to whatever needs may come up," said Jill Lis, a spokeswoman for the city's Join Information Center. "We want to make sure that everyone has a safe and warm place to stay.City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.
Daily Record
Another Colorado county considers “300-year rule” for water supply as population booms
Arapahoe County may triple the amount of water developers will be made to bring to any new subdivision they build, as a historic drought continues to grip the region and demographers project the county’s population to surge to more than 800,000 by 2050. The stricter limit, which would increase...
Take a look inside the emergency migrant shelter in Denver
The City of Denver is providing a closer look inside the emergency shelter for migrants who recently arrived in the city. There are dozens of cots set up for sleeping at a city-run rec center. The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city's emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters.The city's main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week.City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.
Daily Record
“Loving each other through a terrorist attack”: Colorado LGBTQ groups manage security concerns while grieving
Colorado LGBTQ organizations still working through grief over last month’s mass shooting at Club Q are taking into account new security concerns raised by a recent federal terrorism bulletin as they look ahead to events such as next summer’s Denver Pride celebrations. The Department of Homeland Security recently...
indenvertimes.com
6 Legal Facts in Colorado You Might Not Know
If you’re planning on moving to Denver or another area of Colorado, it’s always a good idea to brush up on the state’s legal regulations. Here are some facts about Colorado laws that may surprise you!. 1. Freedom to Marry. Colorado was one of the first states...
KDVR.com
The most common targets for catalytic converter theft
Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community. Carly Moore reports. The most common targets for catalytic converter theft. Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder...
Colorado City Among The Fastest Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St. found the top cities Americans are flocking to over the last five years.
Suspect in Aurora quadruple homicide case arrested in Mexico
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 13, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) Mexican immigration officers arrested a suspect in north-central Mexico with FBI assistance for the Oct. 30 quadruple homicide in Aurora.
Westword
Certain Denver Parks Warn Adults Without Children to Stay Away
Denver Parks and Recreation has posted signs at certain playground areas warning adults to stay away unless they're accompanied by a child. The signs, currently up at Governor's Park and Sonny Lawson Park, inform adult visitors that they must be accompanied "at all times" by a child in order to be there. According to Parks and Rec deputy manager Scott Gilmore, the notices were put up after both parks had to close temporarily because of unsafe conditions. These conditions included trash, human waste, regular drug use and marijuana consumption, Gilmore says, as well as a heavy presence of hypodermic needles.
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homeless
An encampment at Abilene and Mississippi in Aurora.Photo byCity of Aurora. Aurora's mayor discussed a resolution Monday that would send Douglas County a message loud and clear: Don’t bring us your homeless population.
denverite.com
United Airlines’ ‘historic’ aircraft purchase could mean thousands of new jobs in Denver
More than 1,800 new jobs could come to Denver in 2023 as United Airlines announced Tuesday that it will increase hiring following what it calls a historic purchase of between 100 to 200 new widebody planes. The purchase is the largest order of such planes by a U.S. airline in...
KDVR.com
Video released in man's beating during traffic stop
Dalvin Gadson was pulled over, and police eventually beat him, in a case that's now getting an internal affairs review and a possible lawsuit. Talya Cunningham reports. Video released in man’s beating during traffic stop. Dalvin Gadson was pulled over, and police eventually beat him, in a case that's...
City officials provide update on Denver’s migrant influx
After hundreds of migrants arrived in the Mile High City this week, officials are now providing an update regarding where they are being accommodated and how members of the public can step up to help.
Denver's top tamales for the holidays
Everyone has their own holiday traditions, and a common custom in many Latino homes is enjoying tamales during this festive time of year. I grew up in a Mexican family eating red tamales in California, and discovered the green chili variety after we moved to Colorado. Yes, but: We don't...
coloradopolitics.com
A 'banquet of consequences' for local power-abusers | SENGENBERGER
When we think about “abuse of power,” we tend to envision the D.C. swamp or perhaps what happens under Colorado’s Golden Dome. Yet all too often, it happens right under our collective nose — at the most local, unexpected levels. Abuse of power involves misusing a...
coloradosun.com
A lot of people ride e-scooters in Denver — and a new study shows a lot of them are getting seriously hurt
People in Denver ride rentable scooters an average of more than 17,000 times a day, sometimes as many as 30,000 times a day, according to the city’s Micromobility Dashboard. And while the city says the electric scooters have replaced about 4.2 million automobile trips on Denver’s busiest streets, a grimmer statistic tempers that progress: Since the scooters first appeared in May 2018, more than 2,500 riders have arrived at Denver Health Emergency Department with scooter-related injuries, including broken bones and fractured skulls. And there have been five deaths.
Denver-area rent has risen higher than national
Rent has been one of the highest-growing pieces, rising nearly twice as much in Denver as the nation at large.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Denver If You're LGBTQ+
Denver is known for supporting residents within the LGBTQ community, and many neighborhoods are praised for being queer-friendly. Here are 5 areas to consider.
DPS investigated former MLK principal for over $175,000 in purchases, then promoted her
A high-powered, influential Denver Public Schools principal with a history of financial woes was investigated last year over allegations that more than $175,000 was misspent on district credit cards — nearly half of it unaccounted for and without receipts — but managed to keep her job and was eventually promoted, according to documents obtained by The Denver Gazette and interviews.
Wheat Ridge embarks on plan to reduce crime, homelessness
New licensing requirements for motels and hotels in Wheat Ridge mean some owners have to make significant security upgrades, but the city says the new requirements are already helping to reduce crime along I-70 and Kipling. That's the primary goal."The city recently adopted a hotel licensing program to ensure that our hotels are living up to the values that I believe the city of Wheat Ridge reflects, and we've been working very closely with the specific hotels in the area," said Amanda Harrison, Communications and Engagement Manager for the City of Wheat Ridge. The area along I-70 and Kipling is...
