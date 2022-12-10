Read full article on original website
Man shot Wednesday night in Peoria carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was shot during a carjacking Wednesday night after carjacking in Peoria. Peoria Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of North Knoxville at East Nebraska after five shots were fired in the area. Police said the adult male suffered serious...
When it rains, it pours for drivers near Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As if the steady rain wasn’t enough Wednesday night, a water main break near Northwoods Mall in Peoria created even more of a mess for some drivers. The main break created a sinkhole on Teamster Drive near the Baymont Inn, and two cars drove through the water and hit the hole, said Sie Maroon of Peoria’s public works department.
Woman dies after being struck by car in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, a 33-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Durkin Drive near Lawrence Avenue in Springfield on Tuesday evening. The pedestrian was brought to Springfield Memorial Hospital by EMS where she died at 5:54 a.m....
Peoria woman shot Monday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– An unnamed female was shot in Peoria late Monday afternoon, according to a Peoria Police Dept. press release. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Peoria police were dispatched to 1700 W. Lincoln on a report of a female shot. The victim was being transported by private vehicle to medical services. Police located the vehicle at the intersection of Adams and Maple, where she was taken to a local hospital.
2-vehicle crash involving PCAPS truck leaves minor injuries
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 2-vehicle crash has left those involved with minor injuries. Our crew on scene saw a vehicle with the Peoria County Animal Protection Services involved. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says it is unknown if animals were in the PCAPS truck.
Police: Car hits pedestrian, victim hospitalized
PEORIA, Ill. – A man is hospitalized after being hit by a car Monday night in Peoria’s East Bluff. Peoria Police say it happened around 6:45 p.m. on East McClure near Delaware. Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian trying to cross the street there. A family member...
UPDATE: Drone footage shows damage from Urbana storage fire
Update 2:15 p.m. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Newly-captured drone footage of Own Your Own Storage shows that one of the buildings on the property was completely destroyed by the fire that broke out Monday morning. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 1:30 p.m. pouring water on the burned ruins. The walls of the […]
Two arson attacks at area schools
TWO arson attacks at area schools are the Sangamon and Menard County Crimestoppers Crime of the Week. They occurred at Washington Middle School and Matheny-Withrow Elementary in Springfield during the early morning hours last Thursday. Video footage shows a man and woman lighting two fires outside of Washington Middle School...
A little present at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — According to AAA-Illinois, Monday’s state average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $3.45. Nationally, the price was $3.26. In the Peoria-Pekin metro area, it’s a little higher at $3.53, but just pennies higher than a year ago when a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.48.
Suspected arson at Buckley home leads to police chase, fatal crash
BUCKLEY — A suspected arson at a home in Buckley led to a police chase Monday in Iroquois County involving the home’s owner, who was killed when she crashed her Mercedes-Benz head-on into a Rantoul woman’s Jeep, causing that woman’s death, as well, authorities said. The...
2022 Bloomington - Normal, IL Holiday and Christmas Light Displays
Every year my family likes to get in our pajamas, grab a thermos of hot cocoa and hop in the car. Our destination? Some of Bloomington - Normal, IL's very best holiday light displays. From Uptown Normal's festively lit-up trees and storefronts to twinkling local home displays (with a few set to music!) ... there's plenty to see!
Teen arrested after gunfire battle in Peoria Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested after an incident in Peoria Sunday afternoon that involved mulitple people firing weapons on W. Antoinette Street, according to a Peoria Police Department press release. At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 11, Peoria Police responded to the 2000 block...
Chillicothe woman killed in late Friday afternoon crash identified
CHILLICOTHE (25 News Now) - A woman killed late Friday afternoon in a crash in Chillicothe has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the woman, Katherine “Katie” Wright, 44, of Fawn Court in Chillicothe, was pronounced deceased on scene after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway, rolled multiple times and struck several small trees.
Bartonville PD taking UTV registrations
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bartonville Police Department is now taking UTV and gas or electric bicycle registrations. Starting Monday, Dec. 12, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Bartonville residents can bring their vehicle on a trailer to receive registration and an inspection from the police department.
Fire officials bring attention to new smoke detector law
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Fire experts gathered at the Washington Fire department to raise awareness of a new law regarding smoke detectors in Illinois homes. Starting in 2023, Illinois residents will be required to have smoke detectors that are fit with ten-year sealed batteries. The push for the new law comes after some grim numbers from last year. Ninety-seven people died in residential fires across the state last year, and according to the Illinois Firefighters Association Government Affairs Director Margaret Vaughn, some of those deaths could have been prevented. “Nearly seventy percent of these deaths are occurring in homes without working smoke alarms.”
14-year-old boy charged as adult for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
MCLEAN COUNTY – A 14-year-old boy from the St. Louis area is charged as an adult in McLean County for his role in a burglary in which 25 guns were stolen from a Bloomington business last December, including one weapon reportedly used last year to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria.
Coroner ID’s body found in river
A Springfield woman. Linda Christensen, 76, is the woman found Sunday in the Sangamon River. The Menard County coroner does not suspect foul play. Christensen used to live in Petersburg.
Keep your home safe as cold weather rolls in, whether you rent or own
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria Community Development Department wants residents to keep themselves and their homes safe this winter with their handy tips sent out Wednesday. Renters in Peoria should know the heating requirements for rental units to ensure their landlords are meeting that standard. All...
Chillicothe car crash victim identified
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified 44-year-old Katherine “Katie” Wright of Chillicothe as the victim of a deadly car crash on Friday night. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times. She was...
Body of Springfield woman recovered from Sangamon River Sunday identified
Menard County authorities have identified the body of a Springfield woman found in the Sangamon River in Petersburg Sunday. Linda Christensen, 76, formerly lived in Petersburg, said Ben Hollis, the Menard County chief deputy sheriff and coroner. While final autopsy results were pending, foul play was not suspected, he said.
