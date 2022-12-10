ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREM2

South Hill Chick-fil-A proposal rejected

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Planning and Economic Development rejected the application for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant on 29th and Regal on the South Hill on Nov. 29. In the letter to 4G Development & Consulting, Inc., the development company that submitted the application for the South Hill Chick-fil-A, the planning and development department said the application proposed nearly 100 more parking spaces than can fit in the desired location.
KREM2

Don Kardong Pedestrian Bridge reopening Friday after renovations

SPOKANE, Wash. — After seven months of renovations, the pedestrian bridge connecting the University District with downtown Spokane is wrapping up. The Don Kardong Pedestrian Bridge will officially reopen Friday, Dec. 16. City of Spokane Parks and Recreation said the project was done ahead of schedule and within budget.
koze.com

“Dynamic” Frigid Weather System to Hit the Northwest (Listen/Watch)

LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the potential for snow and extreme cold temperatures is looking more and more probable over the next several days. Andy Brown, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, says the next weather system coming down from the north this weekend is “dynamic” and there is a high probability of temperatures which are much below average.
KREM2

City of Spokane approves Trent Shelter to add 100 more beds

SPOKANE, Wash. — According to the Salvation Army, The Trent resource center could soon accommodate 350 metal beds, a quarantine area and space for changing rooms. City spokesperson Brian Coddington said the ideal long-term solution to Spokane’s homelessness crisis is more permanent housing. But in the meantime, the...
KREM2

Crash on westbound I-90 near Sprague Ave. cleared

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Update: WSP says that the scene has been cleared and that all lanes on westbound I-90 are now open. Original: Washington State Patrol (WSP), WSDOT and the Spokane Valley Fire Department are currently responding to an injury crash involving two cars on westbound I-90 near Sprague Ave.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies find Spokane Valley teen’s stolen car

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane teen’s car was returned on Tuesday after being stolen from outside their home last week. The family says the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office found the car at 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 13 at a hotel off of Broadway. The car was left running on the street to warm up when it was stolen. Under Washington...
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Schools seeks support for school levies

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber President and CEO Linda Coppess on Tuesday called on members to support the Coeur d’Alene School District’s two upcoming levies, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It’s about investing in teachers and students, which in turn...
KREM2

Dec. 12 is James Chase Day; get to know Spokane's first Black mayor

SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 40 years ago, former Washington state Gov. Booth Gardner declared Dec. 12 as James Chase Day. Chase made history in 1982 by becoming Spokane's first Black mayor. Chase served one term as mayor from 1982 to 1986. Today, his name lives on through Chase Middle School, the Chase Art Gallery and the Chase Youth Commission.
KREM2

KREM2

