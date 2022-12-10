Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
South Hill Chick-fil-A proposal rejected
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Planning and Economic Development rejected the application for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant on 29th and Regal on the South Hill on Nov. 29. In the letter to 4G Development & Consulting, Inc., the development company that submitted the application for the South Hill Chick-fil-A, the planning and development department said the application proposed nearly 100 more parking spaces than can fit in the desired location.
Don Kardong Pedestrian Bridge reopening Friday after renovations
SPOKANE, Wash. — After seven months of renovations, the pedestrian bridge connecting the University District with downtown Spokane is wrapping up. The Don Kardong Pedestrian Bridge will officially reopen Friday, Dec. 16. City of Spokane Parks and Recreation said the project was done ahead of schedule and within budget.
River's Edge Apartments gets approval to build new units in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — River’s Edge Apartments came before the Coeur d’Alene Planning Commission on Tuesday with three requests and came away with a clean sweep, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. Key points for the commission were that the North Idaho Centennial Trail would...
‘It’s never been like this’: Frustration mounting in unplowed neighborhoods
SPOKANE Wash. — The City of Spokane is in full plow operations; 50+ crews are working 24 hours per day, clearing the snow and ice from busy roads across the city. But many neighborhoods around Spokane have yet to reap the benefits of that service. “I’ve been here for around 12 years, and it’s never been like this,” said Cindy...
koze.com
“Dynamic” Frigid Weather System to Hit the Northwest (Listen/Watch)
LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the potential for snow and extreme cold temperatures is looking more and more probable over the next several days. Andy Brown, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, says the next weather system coming down from the north this weekend is “dynamic” and there is a high probability of temperatures which are much below average.
City of Spokane approves Trent Shelter to add 100 more beds
SPOKANE, Wash. — According to the Salvation Army, The Trent resource center could soon accommodate 350 metal beds, a quarantine area and space for changing rooms. City spokesperson Brian Coddington said the ideal long-term solution to Spokane’s homelessness crisis is more permanent housing. But in the meantime, the...
Idaho Transportation Department confirms oil leaking into Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department confirmed Monday that oil is leaking from construction equipment that fell into Lake Coeur d'Alene more than 30 years ago, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. A sheen of oil observed on the water near Higgens Point was first reported on social...
Crash on westbound I-90 near Sprague Ave. cleared
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Update: WSP says that the scene has been cleared and that all lanes on westbound I-90 are now open. Original: Washington State Patrol (WSP), WSDOT and the Spokane Valley Fire Department are currently responding to an injury crash involving two cars on westbound I-90 near Sprague Ave.
Injuries Sustained In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
According to the Washington State Police and the Spokane Valley Fire Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Spokane. Officials did not confirm the exact number of injuries caused due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue. Two cars were involved in...
Spokane city council to consider resolution to protect occupants of I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council will consider a resolution Monday night to prevent city and county law enforcement from removing people experiencing homelessness from the homeless camp near I-90, commonly referred to as Camp Hope. This action comes less than 24 hours after a federal judge granted...
This Is The Coldest City In Washington
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
Spokane City Council releases 2023 budget plan and forgives utility bills
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Monday night the Spokane City Council voted unanimously to adopt the Annual Budget for the City of Spokane in 2023. The council's Budget Working Group discussed the budget priorities for 2023. They eliminated a $2.6 million budget deficit and budget surplus in 2023. They added...
2-vehicle collision pushes truck into house in Spokane Valley
A two-vehicle crash pushed a truck into a house in Spokane Valley Monday afternoon.
Deputies find Spokane Valley teen’s stolen car
SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane teen’s car was returned on Tuesday after being stolen from outside their home last week. The family says the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office found the car at 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 13 at a hotel off of Broadway. The car was left running on the street to warm up when it was stolen. Under Washington...
Kootenai Health board approves conversion of hospital to non-profit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Kootenai Health board of trustees on Tuesday approved moving forward with a transition from the district hospital structure to nonprofit status, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The vote was 6-1, with Steve Matheson providing the sole dissenting vote. Katie...
Second Harvest suspends food deliveries to area food banks amidst shortage
SPOKANE, Wash. — Second Harvest in Spokane has suspended food deliveries for 80 partners in the region. Just like food banks across the nation, Second Harvest is suffering through a food shortage. Eric Williams, the community partnerships director, says that donations have gone down as food prices go up.
Spokane killer’s death means long-held secret likely goes with him to his grave
SPOKANE, Wash - The mystery of what happened to a murdered 12-year-old Spokane girl will likely never be solved, as the man convicted of killing her has died without ever revealing where he left her body.
FOX 28 Spokane
Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – The search for a 13-year-old boy in the Green Bluff area was called off on Wednesday. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), family and friends had been searching for the teen since Saturday. He was last seen Friday night. According to SCSO, a body...
Coeur d'Alene Schools seeks support for school levies
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber President and CEO Linda Coppess on Tuesday called on members to support the Coeur d’Alene School District’s two upcoming levies, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. It’s about investing in teachers and students, which in turn...
Dec. 12 is James Chase Day; get to know Spokane's first Black mayor
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nearly 40 years ago, former Washington state Gov. Booth Gardner declared Dec. 12 as James Chase Day. Chase made history in 1982 by becoming Spokane's first Black mayor. Chase served one term as mayor from 1982 to 1986. Today, his name lives on through Chase Middle School, the Chase Art Gallery and the Chase Youth Commission.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 2