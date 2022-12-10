ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Honorary street unveiling held in honor of Dayton woman

By Carlos Mathis, Neydja PetitHomme
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The woman who founded one of the world’s leading contemporary dance companies was honored on Saturday with an street unveiling in her honor.

Jeraldyne Blunden founded the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC) in 1968 to give more people the chance perform and show off their skills.

The Dayton community is continually grateful for the work Blunden really had on the area. Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. spoke during the ceremony held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

“If you look at the years of dedication, more than a half of a century of work here in the city of Dayton training young people in the arts, particularly the art of dance.”

Photo: Jeraldyne Blunden (Jay Peterson, DCDC)
The city of Dayton and the community honored Blunden for her contribution to the community by naming a portion of Norwood Avenue in front of the old Linden Center building in Dayton in her name.

Community members say the unveiling recognizes the impact she had on the community, but the continued legacy that lives on within the community.

WDTN

WDTN

