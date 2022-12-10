ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensburg, PA

Toys for Tots event in Greensburg fills ambulance with presents for kids in need

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LK0Mc_0jeL7RpI00

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Enough presents to fill an ambulance were donated at a Toys for Tots event in Greensburg on Saturday, intended for children in need.

Santa himself was there for free photos with kids at the event, held at Z&M Harley-Davidson.

The event was a group effort between Z&M Harley-Davidson, Mutual Aid EMS services and Bolkovac law offices.

All toys collected at the event will go to local children in need.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TzGLT_0jeL7RpI00

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
