Toys for Tots event in Greensburg fills ambulance with presents for kids in need

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Enough presents to fill an ambulance were donated at a Toys for Tots event in Greensburg on Saturday, intended for children in need.

Santa himself was there for free photos with kids at the event, held at Z&M Harley-Davidson.

The event was a group effort between Z&M Harley-Davidson, Mutual Aid EMS services and Bolkovac law offices.

All toys collected at the event will go to local children in need.

