Nonbinary Biden official Sam Brinton was identified by T-shirt design in luggage case

Read full article on original website
just a dude
3d ago
Arrest and prosecution is in order. Doesn’t matter what status the body claims to fall under. Crime is a crime and you should do the time.
Reply(1)
59
Worksforaliving
4d ago
Sorry just couldn't trust this guy/whatever with a truckload of dangerous radioactive waste or even a Carry-on full of radioactive waste.
Reply
46
Michael Judge
3d ago
The Democrat Communist Party has no limits in their hatred of God. They should be ousted from power over us. “Woe unto them that decree unrighteous decrees, and that write grievousness which they have prescribed;”-Isaiah 10:1
Reply
23
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Which are Las Vegas Best All You Can Buffets?Nick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Will Barry Odom's hire lead the program to the next level?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Celebrating Christmas Time In Las VegasNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second TimeNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Related
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Non-binary Biden nuke official Sam Brinton caught on camera stealing woman’s bag
The rainbow atomic symbol T-shirt should have been a clue. Sam Brinton, the allegedly sticky-fingered Biden administration nuclear official, was captured on security footage making off with a woman’s bag worth more than $3,670 from a Las Vegas airport on July 6, KLAS News reported. A surveillance snap from Harry Reid International Airport shows a stern-faced Brinton wearing the white T-shirt with the colorful symbol, a black backpack, and black jeans, rolling the suitcase in question through the airport. The distinctive tee — which Brinton sported in a selfie posted to Instagram that same day — led the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...
Washington Examiner
Theft case against Biden nonbinary aide Sam Brinton is admittedly ‘weirder’
Sam Brinton had a lot to be proud and thankful for when his selection as President Joe Biden’s deputy assistant energy secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition cleared hurdles. “I’ve prepared for this moment in a technical sense for a decade,” Brinton said on social media.
Twice As Nice: Biden Official Caught Stealing Pricey Suitcase Filled With Jewelry, This Time In Las Vegas
Sam Brinton is in a heap of trouble. The Department of Energy official was caught on camera stealing another suitcase in Las Vegas and now faces charges for stealing baggage from two airports. Biden Energy Official Busted For Baggage Theft At Second Airport, This Time In Las Vegas. 35-year-old Brinton,...
Police Report Shows American Woman Was Alive When Medical Help Arrived in Mexico
A police report about the death of an American woman vacationing in Mexico showed that she was alive when medical treatment first reached her, contradicting previous coverage of the incident. Shanquella Robinson, 25, died in Cabo on Oct. 28 after arriving in the resort with a group of friends a day earlier. Information reported from the North Carolina woman’s death certificate said she died within 15 minutes of being injured, but the police report says a local doctor was with her in the house for almost three hours before she passed away, according to the Charlotte Observer. Officials in Mexico concluded after an autopsy that Robinson died from injuries to her back and neck, with local authorities and the FBI launching investigations into exactly how she lost her life. Robinson’s family became suspicious after her friends said she had died from alcohol poisoning. In the wake of her death, a video emerged appearing to show her being violently attacked by another woman.Read it at Charlotte Observer
Critics erupt on Biden after ‘sick’ comment on semi-automatic gun purchases: 'Sheer ignorance'
Conservatives ripped into President Biden after he called semi-automatic gun purchases "sick," and reiterated his call to ban "assault weapons" in America.
Gun-Glorifying Lauren Boebert Can Shove Her Prayers For Shooting Victims: Ocasio-Cortez
Boebert, a gun-promoting extremist known for anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, said victims of a mass shooting in her state "are in my prayers."
President Biden is Considering Sending Haitian Migrants Out of Texas
The Biden administration is considering sending Haitian migrants to land used to house dangerous terrorists. But several Haitian rights groups are requesting to prevent ending the refugees to Guantanamo Bay.
Here's what it'll look like if trans people aren't allowed to use the right bathroom
No woman should be forced to use the men's restroom, and no man should be forced to use the women's.
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Washington Examiner
FBI used secret powers to strip more Americans of their gun rights, documents reveal
EXCLUSIVE — The FBI has secretly stripped eight more people of their rights to own, use, or purchase firearms , according to internal FBI documents obtained by the Washington Examiner. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and over a dozen GOP members of Congress in October demanded that the FBI...
Biden readies plans to make most of southern tip of Nevada off-limits to development
President Joe Biden announced new commitments Wednesday to protect Native American lands in southern Nevada and is reportedly readying plans to declare a new national monument around the Spirit Mountain tribal area that would put hundreds of thousands of federal acres off-limits to development.
Immigration attorney receives hundreds of calls, migrants asking if they can cross after Title 42 ruling
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With five weeks left until the stay order ends on Title 42, an El Paso immigration attorney says they have received hundreds of calls per day. Nicolas Palazzo the Senior Attorney at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy says migrants are calling asking if they can now cross the border. “The word spread […]
University of Idaho student shared eerie final message hours before 4 pals found dead in ‘crime of passion’
A UNIVERSITY of Idaho student shared an eerie last message just hours before she and three friends were killed in a "crime of passion." Kaylee Goncalves, 21, was one of four people found dead in an off-campus apartment in Moscow, Idaho on Sunday. The group's deaths have been linked to...
This state will charge 10 cents for single-use grocery bags starting in January
Colorado law will require that shoppers pay 10 cents for each single-use plastic or paper bags. Some Utah towns have imposed grocery bag bans but there’s little political traction for a statewide policy.
'Embarrassment': House GOP fuming over Biden administration ever hiring nonbinary alleged thief
EXCLUSIVE — House Republicans are fuming over the Biden administration ever deciding to hire the nonbinary official who has been canned amid charges of grand larceny and felony theft.
Black Twitter Ponders Whether Kari Lake Is A White-Passing Black Woman
Black Twitter is wondering if failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has been a woman of color passing as a white. The post Black Twitter Ponders Whether Kari Lake Is A White-Passing Black Woman appeared first on NewsOne.
Washington Examiner
Nightmare before Christmas: Border Patrol agents reveal fears about collapse of Title 42
EXCLUSIVE — Thousands of U.S. Border Patrol agents are bracing for a monumental migration event at the southern border with Mexico that is expected to take place when pandemic policy Title 42 ends just days before Christmas, according to six employees who spoke with the Washington Examiner. “Title 42...
A U.S. President died at the Jersey Shore but small marker is all that’s left to remember it
“James A. Garfield is dead,” the Red Bank Register reported on Sept. 21, 1881, one of the many newspapers that delivered the sad news telegraphed from the Jersey Shore town of Long Branch that yet another U.S. president had died by an assassin’s bullet. News that the 20th...
Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends
Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
Comments / 137