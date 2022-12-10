ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 7

Slappy Boots
4d ago

way to go to the state troopers God bless you keep up the good work I pray that one day we can have state troopers roaming around an Allentown I think our Allentown Police need your help because there's a lot of badness in Allentown since all these people came here and ruined our little town was never like this in the 70s into the 80s and so forth and then all of a sudden they got destroyed what happened jeez I wonder what God bless 🙏🙏🙏👍👍👍🤓🤔

Reply(2)
5
John Kropf
4d ago

Wow this is great.More eyes & man power on the streets in Allentown.They should sweep through the entire town nightly & see how much t...h they can collect! just saying

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Woman shot in Bethlehem over weekend dies in hospital, DA says

A 21-year-old East Stroudsburg woman who was shot Saturday afternoon in Bethlehem has died, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reported Wednesday afternoon. Jani Bostic was treated at an area hospital after being wounded in the head just before 3 p.m. as she sat in the driver’s seat of a blue Kia Forte in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, Houck said. She was pronounced dead at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, Houck said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man pleads guilty in Hellertown stabbing

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County man has admitted to stabbing and injuring his wife in Hellertown last December. Joshua Hoch pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted homicide in the incident on Dec. 6, 2021, said the county district attorney's office. He's set to be sentenced in February. Hoch, who was...
HELLERTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading man wanted for assault

The Berks County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Reading man they say choked a person until they lost consciousness. On November 19th, authorities allege 25-year-old Reinel Toro got into an argument that turned physical, after he struck the victim and wrapped his hands around their neck before fleeing the scene.
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Gunman robbed Warren County store, cops say

The New Jersey State Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery Friday night at a store in Warren County. A male perpetrator reportedly entered Harmony Spirits & Grocery, 2330 Belvidere Road in Harmony Township, at 7:24 p.m., brandished a handgun and took cash from the register, state police spokesman Sgt. Alejandro Goez said Tuesday.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
abc27.com

Pennsylvania woman convicted of stealing $169K from elderly father

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Bucks County has been convicted Tuesday of stealing more than $169,000 from her elderly father over a period of three years. According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s office, 49-year-old Diane L. Rohrman of Downingtown was found guilty of theft, identity theft, access device fraud, and computer trespass.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man they say distributed 50 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl in August. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Bartel, 63, of Pottsville, was indicted by a federal grand jury for methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking. Investigators say Bartel possessed narcotics with intent to distribute more […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Video shows suspect who gunned down 2 men in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released video Wednesday showing two suspects and a vehicle wanted in connection with a double homicide on Halloween in the city's Fairhill neighborhood.The shooting occurred after 8 p.m. on the 200 block of West Ontario Street. Police say a vehicle pulled up, and a man exited from the rear passenger side door before shooting at two men.The victims, a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man, were hit multiple times and were later pronounced dead.Police described the shooter as a man in his 20s who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was wearing a black jacket and pants and green slide shoes.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police.There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pocono Mountain officer assaulted during drug overdose investigation

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Pocono Mountain Regional Police are investigating after an officer was assaulted while responding to an apparent drug overdose. It happened Saturday in the 100 block of Nadine Boulevard in Coolbaugh Township. Officers responded to the reported magic mushroom overdose and were informed that Dakota Ditmars was...
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Police Investigate Bomb Threat At Allentown Stadium

Allentown police investigated a bomb threat against the PPL Center on Monday, Dec. 12, the department said in a statement. Authorities received the threat around 4:30 p.m. and took "precautionary measures" while detectives investigated, police said on Twitter. The threat was eventually determined to be "non-credible." Officials said the investigation...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Three arrested in Luzerne County Walmart theft

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested three people after separate thefts were allegedly committed at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 27 around 4:50 p.m. troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for retail theft. During an investigation police say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
79K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy