Lady Bison rally late against Wolfpack while Bravettes handle Lady Rustlers in Season Openers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
montanarightnow.com
Police responding to multiple stuck semi-truck incidents in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls police have been responding to multiple stuck semi-trucks around the town Wednesday. The Great Falls Police Department said on their social media the incidents have mainly been happening on Tenth Avenue South eastbound near Twentieth Street. GFPD offers the following winter driving tips:. Allowing...
montanarightnow.com
Police deem potential bomb threat at CMR High School not credible
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A student reported a potential bomb threat at C.M. Russell High School, Great Falls Public Schools (GFPS) alerted Tuesday. GFPS said police deemed the threat to be not credible, and said everyone is safe.
montanarightnow.com
MDT evaluating options for controversial Lakeside coaster
When Chance Thompson moved back home to Montana from Utah, he was searching for a quieter lifestyle for his family. Now, Thompson worries his quiet life could be in jeopardy from an alpine coaster going into place in his backyard. The Thompsons settled on a neighborhood in Lakeside, on the...
montanarightnow.com
Hungry Horse man dies after crash in front of Glacier International Airport
HUNGRY HORSE, Mont. - A man died after a two-vehicle crash in front of Glacier Park International Airport on Highway 2 East. A release from Flathead County said Ronald Long, 67, of Hungry Horse died at Logan Health due to injuries he got from the crash. Montana Highway Patrol is...
montanarightnow.com
Two men receive gunshot wounds after disturbance with a weapon report in southwest Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. - "On 12/12/2022, at approximately 2341 hours, the Kalispell Police Department received a report of a disturbance with a weapon in southwest Kalispell. Officers responded and located two males that had each sustained gunshot wounds. Both males were transported to a local medical facility for medical care. Kalispell...
montanarightnow.com
Carnivorium looking for new ownership
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Carnivorium Mobile Drive-Thru-Restaurant is looking for a new team of entrepreneurs to own and run the business beginning in 2023 after the current owner announced his retirement. “The decision did not come easy however, I am thrilled to have been able to achieve the three goals...
