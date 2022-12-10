Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?L. CaneFlorida State
Clay County residents invited to chili cook-off fundraiser for 7-year-old boy fighting leukemiaZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested outside of The Parkland apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball: Impact Christian moves up, Ribault moves into rankings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 boys basketball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Dec. 13. The girls Super 6 rankings are published Tuesday. Super 6 boys basketball rankings. Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification. 1. (1) Providence (7-0, Class 3A) Notable...
News4Jax.com
News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball: Bishop Kenny locked in at No. 1; Ridgeview moves in
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls basketball rankings will be published each Tuesday during the regular season. Records are through Dec. 12. 1. (1) Bishop Kenny (9-1, Class 4A) Notable wins: Episcopal, Orange Park, Ribault, Vero Beach. Glance: The Crusaders are at a month and counting at...
sportsspectrum.com
SS PODCAST: Former Florida basketball player Patric Young on faith, hope, overcoming paralysis
Patric Young is a former college basketball player who starred with the Florida Gators, and is currently a college basketball analyst with ESPN and the SEC Network. He was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2014 and a three-time SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year. On June 29,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Ridaught: It’s all about family at Hawthorne
Two years ago, I wrote that it’s a family atmosphere at Hawthorne. Hornets’ football coach Cornelius Ingram, who is the school’s girls basketball coach, is the younger brother of boys basketball coach Greg Bowie, who is the offensive coordinator for the Hawthorne football team. On Saturday night,...
News4Jax.com
Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators vs Oregon State, Las Vegas Bowl Preview
Florida takes on Oregon State for the first time in history on the gridiron. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. David Waters previews the Las Vegas Bowl matchup between the Gators and Beavers. Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus. Get Gators Breakdown merchandise....
'I'm coming back': Yungeen Ace sparks rumors of a return to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our previous reporting on an incident in Waycross, Georgia in 2019 -- one of two shootings Yungeen Ace escaped alive. Rapper Yungeen Ace has a message for the place he grew up. The Jacksonville native, whose real name...
wuft.org
Infamous Diamonds dance competition team dazzles Gainesville crowds
Step up and get bucked down. It’s as simple as that. The Infamous Diamonds of Gainesville always bring their A-game. Majorette-style dance began in the 1960s, with dance lines at historically Black colleges and universities that typically accompanied marching bands. Shows such as “Bring It!” popularized the hip-hop style of majorette dance and competition in 2014, making it a household dance style for many who were unfamiliar with it.
cltampa.com
The Tampa Bay mansion of former Jacksonville Jaguars president David Seldin is for sale
A waterfront Tuscan farmhouse built by the guy who helped bring the Jaguars to Jacksonville is now on the market in Tierra Verde. Located at 1571 Oceanview Dr., the home was built in 2001 by Anzu Partners co-founder and investor David Seldin, who is arguably best known in Florida as the Jags president for the first five years of the franchise's history, you know, when they were good.
News4Jax.com
Fashion-forward entrepreneurs setting the tone for sisterhood, networking in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – National Women Supporting Women Day was Dec. 1, and two Jacksonville women have represented that day in full this month. Tia Coleman and Nicole Banks describe their relationship as one that resembles the closeness of a niece and an aunt. The ladies met around six years ago on social media and since then a budding sisterhood blossomed.
News4Jax.com
Weather Authority Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Storm Prediction Center has an elevated threat for possible isolated tornadoes associated with a few supercell thunderstorms that will move through southern Georgia and North Florida between 4:30 a.m. and noon Thursday. That means there is a Weather Authority Alert during that time. The Weather...
News4Jax.com
Tugboat captain pulls body from St. Johns River in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The body of a man was pulled from the St. Johns River by a tugboat captain in Arlington on Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The JSO Marine Unit responded and said the man appeared to be between 35 and 45 years old. A JSO...
wild941.com
Orlando and Mike Calta Together
I’m sure Tampa freaks out when the hear “Orlando and Mike Calta” together. Two radio guys, quarterbacking two different stations, for competing companies, it’s not the norm. We don’t see it that way. For those who don’t know, Mike Calta and I have been close friends longer than you can imagine. We have a circle of super close friends, dubbed “The Bacon Boys” because of our love for the bacon appetizer at Council Oak. Mike is great at what he does and I’m a fan of his. I’ve known him long enough to say I know he’s a fan of what I do as well. We text while we’re on the air, I adore his family and he’s entertained by mine. When he calls, I answer and vice versa. He’s an awesome dad, and husband, and while I ain’t anybody’s husband, I hear I’m okay in the dad department too. So as people freak about “Orlando and Mike Calta Together” we can shake the weirdness and see 2 friends. It shows on the attached clip.
News4Jax.com
The Four Seasons Hotel will definitely be a part of the Shipyards project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned that the Four Seasons Hotel will definitely be the new luxury hotel at the old shipyards site. City council members got an update Monday on the project and others surrounding it. Trucks are currently clearing the land where the Kids Kampus Playground once...
Nick Cannon’s is hosting a Superstar Tour seminar in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Actor, TV host, comedian, and rapper Nick Cannon is participating in an event that will help people who aspire to be part of the next musicians. The event, will feature performances by Symba, 24kGoldn, Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame, and POP MONEY.
News4Jax.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to make 5 stops at Winn-Dixie stores across Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Northeast Florida!. The horses will visit five Jacksonville-area Winn-Dixie stores from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17. They will be making stops in Jacksonville, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach and the brand-new Grand Cypress Winn-Dixie in St. Johns County. The...
News4Jax.com
‘His spirit lives on’: Nephew shares legacy of JFRD firefighter as city honors fallen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Keenen Benton never met his Uncle Leon, but he carried on his legacy just the same. Keenen has been an engineer with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department for eight years. “He passed away a few months before I was born, so I didn’t get to...
News4Jax.com
Prominent Jacksonville pastor dies at 67 after fight with cancer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A prominent minister in Jacksonville has died after a fight with cancer. Garry Wiggins was the pastor of Evangel Temple on the city’s westside. He served there for more than four decades. He was 67 years old. Wiggins was known as a fiery and passionate...
News4Jax.com
Warm afternoon and tracking strong storms for Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a few morning showers, the rest of Wednesday will be mostly dry with some peeks of sunshine as we head into the late afternoon. The warmth will continue to build across the area, with highs climbing into the mid 70s. Thursday looks to feature unsettled...
Hate group threatens holiday drag show in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Organizers of a Jacksonville holiday drag show are on edge after receiving several threats from a group known for violent protests. The Proud Boys, considered by the Anti-Defamation League as a right-wing extremist group with a violent agenda, have told the performers they intend to show up in large numbers during the Sleigh the Holidays Drag Brunch Sunday.
News4Jax.com
City wants to permanently remove 22 animals found in Northside Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A petition obtained Wednesday by News4JAX shows the city has asked a court for the permanent removal and custody of 22 animals that were found a month ago at a home on Jacksonville’s Northside. Court records show the man arrested, Terry Thomas, is facing charges...
Comments / 0