I’m sure Tampa freaks out when the hear “Orlando and Mike Calta” together. Two radio guys, quarterbacking two different stations, for competing companies, it’s not the norm. We don’t see it that way. For those who don’t know, Mike Calta and I have been close friends longer than you can imagine. We have a circle of super close friends, dubbed “The Bacon Boys” because of our love for the bacon appetizer at Council Oak. Mike is great at what he does and I’m a fan of his. I’ve known him long enough to say I know he’s a fan of what I do as well. We text while we’re on the air, I adore his family and he’s entertained by mine. When he calls, I answer and vice versa. He’s an awesome dad, and husband, and while I ain’t anybody’s husband, I hear I’m okay in the dad department too. So as people freak about “Orlando and Mike Calta Together” we can shake the weirdness and see 2 friends. It shows on the attached clip.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO