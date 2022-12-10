ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange Park, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Ridaught: It’s all about family at Hawthorne

Two years ago, I wrote that it’s a family atmosphere at Hawthorne. Hornets’ football coach Cornelius Ingram, who is the school’s girls basketball coach, is the younger brother of boys basketball coach Greg Bowie, who is the offensive coordinator for the Hawthorne football team. On Saturday night,...
HAWTHORNE, FL
News4Jax.com

Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators vs Oregon State, Las Vegas Bowl Preview

Florida takes on Oregon State for the first time in history on the gridiron. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. David Waters previews the Las Vegas Bowl matchup between the Gators and Beavers. Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus. Get Gators Breakdown merchandise....
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Infamous Diamonds dance competition team dazzles Gainesville crowds

Step up and get bucked down. It’s as simple as that. The Infamous Diamonds of Gainesville always bring their A-game. Majorette-style dance began in the 1960s, with dance lines at historically Black colleges and universities that typically accompanied marching bands. Shows such as “Bring It!” popularized the hip-hop style of majorette dance and competition in 2014, making it a household dance style for many who were unfamiliar with it.
GAINESVILLE, FL
cltampa.com

The Tampa Bay mansion of former Jacksonville Jaguars president David Seldin is for sale

A waterfront Tuscan farmhouse built by the guy who helped bring the Jaguars to Jacksonville is now on the market in Tierra Verde. Located at 1571 Oceanview Dr., the home was built in 2001 by Anzu Partners co-founder and investor David Seldin, who is arguably best known in Florida as the Jags president for the first five years of the franchise's history, you know, when they were good.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Fashion-forward entrepreneurs setting the tone for sisterhood, networking in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – National Women Supporting Women Day was Dec. 1, and two Jacksonville women have represented that day in full this month. Tia Coleman and Nicole Banks describe their relationship as one that resembles the closeness of a niece and an aunt. The ladies met around six years ago on social media and since then a budding sisterhood blossomed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Weather Authority Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Storm Prediction Center has an elevated threat for possible isolated tornadoes associated with a few supercell thunderstorms that will move through southern Georgia and North Florida between 4:30 a.m. and noon Thursday. That means there is a Weather Authority Alert during that time. The Weather...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Tugboat captain pulls body from St. Johns River in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The body of a man was pulled from the St. Johns River by a tugboat captain in Arlington on Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The JSO Marine Unit responded and said the man appeared to be between 35 and 45 years old. A JSO...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wild941.com

Orlando and Mike Calta Together

I’m sure Tampa freaks out when the hear “Orlando and Mike Calta” together. Two radio guys, quarterbacking two different stations, for competing companies, it’s not the norm. We don’t see it that way. For those who don’t know, Mike Calta and I have been close friends longer than you can imagine. We have a circle of super close friends, dubbed “The Bacon Boys” because of our love for the bacon appetizer at Council Oak. Mike is great at what he does and I’m a fan of his. I’ve known him long enough to say I know he’s a fan of what I do as well. We text while we’re on the air, I adore his family and he’s entertained by mine. When he calls, I answer and vice versa. He’s an awesome dad, and husband, and while I ain’t anybody’s husband, I hear I’m okay in the dad department too. So as people freak about “Orlando and Mike Calta Together” we can shake the weirdness and see 2 friends. It shows on the attached clip.
ORLANDO, FL
News4Jax.com

Warm afternoon and tracking strong storms for Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a few morning showers, the rest of Wednesday will be mostly dry with some peeks of sunshine as we head into the late afternoon. The warmth will continue to build across the area, with highs climbing into the mid 70s. Thursday looks to feature unsettled...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Hate group threatens holiday drag show in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Organizers of a Jacksonville holiday drag show are on edge after receiving several threats from a group known for violent protests. The Proud Boys, considered by the Anti-Defamation League as a right-wing extremist group with a violent agenda, have told the performers they intend to show up in large numbers during the Sleigh the Holidays Drag Brunch Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

