We're into the final month of the 2022 NFL schedule, and that means it's crunch time. Fantasy football injuries are mounting, with Deebo Samuel (ankle) likely to miss several weeks and Kyler Murray (ACL) out for the season. Now, owners of those players will be scrambling for replacements in their Week 15 Fantasy football rankings. Who should you slide into your Week 15 Fantasy football lineups if you own anyone showing up on NFL injury reports? A reliable set of weekly Fantasy football rankings can help make sure your roster is optimized for the stretch run. They can also help you nail difficult Fantasy football start-sit decisions like Isiah Pacheco or D'Onta Foreman at running back or Brandon Aiyuk or Jerry Jeudy at wide receiver. Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 15 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

