ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Republican Kari Lake files lawsuit challenging her loss in the Arizona gubernatorial election

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vU5gU_0jeL6nGB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UU2F6_0jeL6nGB00
Kari Lake.

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

  • Kari Lake on Friday filed a lawsuit challenging her loss in the Arizona gubernatorial election.
  • Lake is asking to be named the winner of the race or for a new vote to be held in Maricopa County.
  • Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs last month narrowly defeated Lake in the general election 50.3%-49.7%.

Kari Lake, the fiery Trump-backed Republican who was defeated in the Arizona gubernatorial race in November, on Friday filed a lawsuit against state elections officials challenging the certification of the contest.

Lake, who rose to national stardom in GOP circles after parroting former President Donald Trump's debunked claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, filed the suit with the Maricopa County Superior Court after the state's November general election results were certified on Monday.

The suit goes after Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, who defeated Lake last month and remains in her current role as Arizona's secretary of state, along with leading officials in Maricopa County, where the Republican has alleged that a swath of GOP voters were "disenfranchised" after encountering issues at several polling precincts on Election Day.

Lake is requesting an order "declaring that Kari Lake is the winner of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election," or as separate option tossing the gubernatorial results in the county and mandating that officials there conduct a new vote.

Maricopa County, which includes the state capital of Phoenix, is by far the most populous county in the state — containing roughly 60% of Arizona's population.

In the general election, Hobbs edged out Lake in Maricopa County 51%-49%, netting roughly 42,000 votes in the county out of more than 1.5 million ballots cast.

Hobbs won statewide 50.3%-49.7%, or by a little over 17,000 votes out of nearly 2.6 million ballots.

Lake previously charged that long lines and printer malfunctions negatively impacted voters who voted on Election Day, while also stating without evidence that votes were illegally cast.

Lake in November filed a public records suit seeking additional information about counted and uncounted ballots that may have been inadvertently mixed during the election counting process. Per the Associated Press, Maricopa County said there were several such occurrences last month, but officials affirmed that it occurs in many elections and can be resolved.

"If the process was illegitimate, then so are the results," Lake tweeted on Friday after announcing the Maricopa County suit. "Stay tuned, folks."

Hobbs' campaign manager in a statement on Friday blasted her former opponent's newest lawsuit as a "nuisance."

"Kari Lake needs attention like a fish needs water — and independent experts and local election officials of both parties have made it clear that this was a safe, secure, and fair election," the statement read. "Arizonans made their voices heard and elected Katie Hobbs as their governor. No nuisance lawsuit will change that, and we remain laser-focused on getting ready to hit the ground running on Day One of Katie Hobbs' administration next year."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 159

Will Marshall
4d ago

Oh, God, just take the L and give it a rest, already. Nobody outside of your rather loud, but decidedly few, staunch supporters is buying it. When did it become acceptable within the GOP to act like a toddler having a tantrum whenever losing an election? Reagan is turning over in his grave. Shameful...

Reply(24)
45
Antione Ware
4d ago

so before people that plays the lottery and their ticket don't match the numbers, can we demand a do over. it's not fair my ticket didn't match. apparently these people never played sports or been part of a team format, where it's verses

Reply(1)
27
Cheryl L.
4d ago

Go ahead Kari, all of Arizona and the United States will get reinforcement of the secure election and your obvious dysfunction!

Reply(13)
24
Related
Arizona Mirror

Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence

Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts.  “It is poorly written, frankly,” Jim Barton, a Democratic election attorney and partner at Barton Mendez Soto in Tempe, told the […] The post Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Hill

Abbott asks state attorney general to investigate NGOs over immigration

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Wednesday asked his top law enforcement official to investigate nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) operating in the state over their role in assisting immigrants to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. In a letter to Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), Abbott said the number of “illegal immigrants crossing the Texas-Mexico border has reached…
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Kari Lake, Mark Finchem formally contest Arizona election results

The GOP nominees for three statewide positions in Arizona have filed lawsuits contesting the election results in the state after all three narrowly trailed their Democratic opponents in close races from last month’s midterm elections. Republican nominees Kari Lake, running for governor, Mark Finchem, running for secretary of state, and Abe Hamadeh, running for attorney…
ARIZONA STATE
KJCT8

Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado. The recount was mandated by state law. The SoS’s office confirmed...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Washington Examiner

'Nobody believes it': Kari Lake files lawsuit declaring herself the winner

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake brought forth a civil complaint Friday to overturn her election defeat and declare her the winner. Claiming that voting tabulations were rife with illegal votes, Lake is also seeking the opportunity to "inspect" Maricopa County ballots, strike "invalid" ballots, and have a trial for any disputed factual claims in the matter.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

VA employee in Texas sues over abortion policy change

A health care employee within the Department of Veterans Affairs on Wednesday sued the department over its recently altered abortion policy, alleging it violates state law and her religious beliefs.   The lawsuit is the first legal challenge to the new VA policy, announced Sept. 9, which offers abortion services to veterans and eligible dependents in…
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

777K+
Followers
46K+
Post
469M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy