Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wife Hired Ex-Boyfriend For Husband’s MurderThe Mystery ReporterDallas, TX
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and InjuriesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with GunsLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Related
Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. The Packers signed Westbrook to the team's 16-player practice squad on Nov. 15, hours after releasing its 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Westbrook is a sixth-year player out of Oklahoma. The ...
Jaguars find competitive locker room ping-pong builds team bonding, but who is the best?
Back in training camp and now deep into the season, the Jaguars have consistently extolled the virtues of team chemistry, which many view as a byproduct of head coach Doug Pederson making it a priority. Among the many ways that bonding has manifested itself comes from a Butterfly brand, 9-foot by 5-foot blue...
Centre Daily
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots Select Yet Another Jones?
Will the New England Patriots' offense spend the next few seasons trying to keep up with the Joneses?. That's certainly what ESPN's Todd McShay believes in his latest 2023 mock draft, placing Georgia tackle Broderick Jones in the Patriots' slot at No, 15 overall. As New England prepares to press forward with the unrelated Mac Jones at quarterback, McShay stresses how important it will be to "keep him upright."
Centre Daily
Colts the New Betting Favorite for MVP Quarterback
Logic says that the Indianapolis Colts should go after their long-term solution at quarterback next offseason. After not being able to reach ultimate success with aging veterans at the position over the last few years, perhaps the Colts should step up to the plate and take a big swing on a young player who can lead them for the next decade.
Centre Daily
How To Watch The Miami Heat Against Houston Rockets Thursday, Injury Report, Betting Lines Etc
VITALS: The Heat and Rockets meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Miami has swept the last two series and has currently won four-straight against Houston. A win would tie Miami’s longest road winning streak against the Rockets at three consecutive games, having last done so from 1/15/10 – 11/12/12. The Heat are 37-33 all-time versus Houston during the regular season, including 23-13 in home games and 14-20 in road games/
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Continues To Make Progress
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo knows the scoring will come eventually. In the meantime, he plans on doing other things while getting acclimated to the lineup. Oladipo had 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in the Heat's victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday.
Centre Daily
Dawson’s Sneak: Bills Reveal Truth Behind Knox Trick Plays
The Buffalo Bills' modern offensive endeavors have been so impressive that they don't even need to snap the ball to make game-changing plays. Buffalo's crucial 20-12 win over the New York Jets was relatively light on scoring but the Bills (10-3) managed to plow through on a Sunday sieged by Western New York snow showers. Facing the possibility of their first scoreless first half since October 2019, the Bills resorted to apparent desperation by going for it on a 1-yard fourth-down at their own 39 in the penultimate minute of the opening half hour.
Centre Daily
Lakers: An Impending Free Agent Worth Pursuing
It's full steam ahead for your Los Angeles Lakers, who were on the verge of being the worst team in the NBA, before slowly turning their season around. The team is currently 11-15 and could make up further ground tonight against the Boston Celtics. Even so, fans may argue they shouldn't have been in this mess to begin with.
Comments / 0