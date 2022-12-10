Read full article on original website
ComicBook
The White Lotus Star Addresses a Major Season 2 Theory About Cameron and Daphne
The White Lotus fans are still reeling from the big twists, turns, and ultimate resolutions (or not) from the Season 2 finale. As the shock and awe slowly die down, the deeper dissection of the season is beginning to unfold in interviews and episode breakdowns with the cast and crew, who are now out in the press addressing some of the biggest questions White Lotus Season 2 left us with.
Ellen DeGeneres fans ‘heartbroken’ over Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ tragic final video with his wife before shock death at 40
FANS have shared their heartbreak over Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final video with his wife after his shocking death at age 40. The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ was found dead on Tuesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Monday, Stephen, 40, shared his last Instagram post, a Reel alongside his...
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Show After 2 Seasons
Fan favorite series Warrior Nun has been cancelled by Netflix after just two seasons. On Tuesday, series showrunner Simon Barry took to social media to confirm that the streamer had opted not to renew the series, which had just released its second season on November 10th. In his announcement, Barry wrote of his appreciation for the fans of the series who had been campaigning for the last several weeks in hopes of seeing the show renewed and wrote that it was a privilege to be part of the series.
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Ellen DeGeneres' famed DJ tWitch dead at 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at 40 years old. The professional dancer gained fame on "So You Think You Can Dance" and "The Ellen Show."
‘You changed my life’: Ellen’s special tribute to tWitch resurfaces after DJ’s death
A special tribute Ellen DeGeneres made to Stephen “tWitch” Boss earlier this year has resurfaced after the death of the famed DJ.“Over a decade ago I met someone who changed my life,” Ellen said of her friend back in May.“I love you so much.”If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 12 Roster Teased
The roster of the next Mortal Kombat game -- tentatively dubbed Mortal Kombat 12 -- has been teased by series creator and director, Ed Boon. There's nothing definitive at the moment, but Boon has seemingly confirmed a few characters that will be in the next game, confirmed a few characters that are up in the air, and confirmed a few characters that will not be in the next installment in the series. All of the information specifically comes the way of Ed Boon's Twitter page, where he's been answering various questions from fans, including many about the next, but unannounced installment in the Mortal Kombat series.
‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Exposes the True NYC Party Scene
Party scenes make up most of my favorite moments in both TV and movie history. Big parties in classic teen flicks like Clueless, 10 Things I Hate About You, Mean Girls, Euphoria, and Booksmart are so fetch. The intimate dance sequences in Lovers Rock blew me away. Who could forget the pool jumping scene in La La Land? And, of course, there’s my personal favorite: the “expectations vs. reality” split screen in 500 Days of Summer.Fleishman Is in Trouble has entered the party hall of fame with its most recent episode, “This Is My Enjoyment.” The title even refers to...
ComicBook
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Trailer Hypes Next Arc
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls In a Dungeon? has been getting ready to come back for the second half of Season 4 next year, and the anime is hyping up what fans can expect to see in the brutal next arc with a cool new trailer! When the first half of the fourth season wrapped up its run earlier this Summer, fans were surprised to find out that the second cour of the season wouldn't be coming immediately after (or after a seasonal break). Instead it will be hitting our screens as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water's Stephen Lang Reveals How James Cameron Got Him Back as Miles Quaritch (Exclusive)
The eagerly anticipated sequel to James Cameron's Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, hits theaters this week and returning for the sequel are many of the first film's cast — including Stephen Lang. Lang played Colonel Miles Quartich, a character who dies at the hands of Zoe Saldana's Neytiri. With his character dead, fans may not have expected to see Lang in the sequel and now, Lang is opening up about how Cameron got him to return, and it turns out that the conversation started a long time ago, even before the first Avatar hit theaters.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals Surprising Moment That Was Entirely CGI
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has been on Disney+ for a few weeks now, giving fans some festive cheer courtesy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel Studios Special Presentation featured no shortage of unexpected and surprising moments, between a cameo from Kevin Bacon and some significant character beats with the Guardians. As new tweets from writer-director James Gunn reveals, one of the most heartfelt moments in the special was actually brought to life by CGI — albeit, in an innocuous way. Gunn revealed on social media, the wooden sculptures that Groot (Vin Diesel) gave to the Guardians towards the end of the special were actually CGI, in an effort to match the continuity of the previous scenes that they are referencing.
ComicBook
Avatar 2: Kate Winslet Reveals Why She Reunited With James Cameron Decades After Titanic (Exclusive)
After a 13-year wait, Avatar: The Way of the Water is finally hitting theaters tomorrow night. The sequel will see the return of some favorite actors from the first film as well as some franchise newcomers. One such newcomer is Kate Winslet who previously worked with director James Cameron on Titanic, which earned 11 Academy Awards back in 1998. This week, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with Winset about reuniting with Cameron after all these years.
ComicBook
The Batman: Matt Reeves Has Hilarious Reaction to James Gunn's Latest Rumor Debunk
The Batman is remaining in its own continuity for the foreseeable future. Earlier this week, one trade report suggested the acclaimed Matt Reeves picture was being considered as a centerpiece of the DC Universe. New DC Studios boss James Gunn was quick to debunk that report, saying The Batman will remain in its own continuity while he, Peter Safran, and a host of other filmmakers develop the franchise. Now, Reeves himself has commented on the matter in hilarious fashion.
ComicBook
James Cameron Says Terminator: Dark Fate Filmmakers Were "High on Their Own Supply" Making Sequel
Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate was set to revive the Terminator franchise to its former glory, as it not only brought together Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but also saw franchise creator James Cameron serving as a producer. While it did earn relatively positive reviews, the film was a financial disappointment and no updates to the series have emerged since that sequel, with Cameron himself recently admitting that maybe he and director Tim Miller bought too much into their own hopes for the film and might have lost touch with what would really have been best for the overall narrative.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill Can Actually Be Hyperion Now
Make no mistake about it, Henry Cavill is done playing Superman. Wednesday, DC Studios co-chair James Gunn confirmed the studio's plans do not include Cavill as the Man of Steel as he and Peter Safran are looking to introduce a younger version to the new DC Universe. Now that Cavill is done play Clark Kent, combined with the fact that he seemingly ditched Netflix's The Witcher in pursuit of more Superman opportunities, one thing's evident: he's sure got a lot of time to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Hyperion.
ComicBook
Winnie-the-Pooh Prequel Movie In the Works From Dreamworks Alums
A Winnie-the-Pooh prequel film is in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project, a prequel to A.A. Milne's classic book about the teddy bear, is currently in development with Mike de Seve (Madagascar, Monsters vs. Aliens) to direct and co-write the film along with John Reynolds (The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show). According to the report, the film will follow the same general track as the film Paddington in that it will be followed by a television series. The prequel film is planned for a 2024 release.
ComicBook
Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Villain Teases the MCU's New Lineup
Fans are expecting Kang the Conqueror to square off against a new generation of heroes in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty -- and it seems that Jonathan Majors, who plays the character, thinks that's coming, too. Whether he's just speculating or speaking from some knowledge, the actor rattled off a few names of characters that he expects to pop up in The Kang Dynasty, including Yelena Belova, Shuri, and Ironheart. This suggests that the idea of a "Young Avengers" movie that some folks are expecting is unlikely to happen right away, but that the young heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be joining the team when a cosmic threat comes along.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Shares 2023 Manga Recommendations
Attack on Titan might be nearing its end, but creator Hajime Isayama still has plenty left to give fans. Next year, the artist's hit series will puts its anime to an end, and this comes more than a year after the manga finished its course. Obviously, all eyes are on Isayama ahead of the anime finale, and 2023 promises to be a big year for fans as it will conclude Eren Jeager's journey. And thanks to a recent post, Isayama is helping netizens prepare for 2023 with a set of special manga recommendations.
