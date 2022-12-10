Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Tide moves into top 5 in polls
Tuscaloosa is feeling more and more like a hoops town by the day following the Crimson Tide's upset victory over number one Houston Saturday in a game for the ages. The win catapulted the Tide from 10th to 5th in the Coaches poll, from 8th to 4th in the AP Poll. That's the highest AP ranking for the Tide since December 2006. You want another stat that'll blow your mind? For the first time since the Nick Saban era began in 2007, the basketball team is ranked higher than the football team.
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama man among 3 convicted in 7-year poaching investigation in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An Alabama man is one of 3 charged in what officials call one of the 'largest poaching cases in Wyoming history.'. (Note: The story below contains a photo embed that some may find disturbing). The Wyoming Game & Fish Department says the arrests come after a...
ABC 33/40 News
'Game changer': Investment firm buys former Gadsden Goodyear plant, plans to revitalize
Once an economic staple in Gadsden, the Goodyear Plant has sat dormant for two years but the facility has a new chance to thrive. The city announced the nearly 3 million square foot factory was bought by Phoenix Investors, a national commercial real estate firm based in Wisconsin. According to the firm's website, the core of its work is revitalizing former manufacturing facilities across the country.
ABC 33/40 News
Train derails along Oldfield Road in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. The Sylacauga Fire Department said the incident happened along Oldfield Road, in the area of Harper Springs Road. The fire department said Oldfield Road was closed but later reopened. However, the fire department said traffic will continue to...
ABC 33/40 News
Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer
A train conductor trainee is dead after an early morning accident in Bessemer. According to police and the Jefferson County Coroner, 43-year-old Walter James Griffin III was killed when a metal beam that was sticking out of a passing freight car hit the cab of Griffin's locomotive. Norfolk Southern released...
ABC 33/40 News
Body found in Fairfield house fire
One man is dead after a house fire in Fairfield Tuesday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, the unidentified man was found inside a burning house on 44th Street in Fairfield. The fire happened at approximately 9:00 P.M. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ABC 33/40 News
Five-year-old among 16 injured in exhibition driving crash in Birmingham
On Friday night, a crash on John Rogers Drive injured 16 people, including a five-year-old boy. According to the Birmingham Police Department, a Dodge Charger was doing donuts in the middle of John Rogers Drive when a Nissan 350-Z that was drag racing hit the Charger. It appears both cars then hit people who had gathered at the scene.
ABC 33/40 News
Man arrested after Sylacauga business burglarized twice
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was arrested on burglary charges Monday after a Sylacauga business was broken into twice. The Sylacauga Police Department said 43-year-old Joseph "JoJo" Secoy Burns Sr. was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary of a building located at 110 W. 1st Street. Police...
ABC 33/40 News
Charge dismissed against former Birmingham officer for punching female inmate on gurney
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The criminal assault charge against Stephon Green, a former Birmingham Police Officer who punched a female inmate in the face multiple times after she broke loose from a gurney, was dropped Monday after a Jefferson County judge ruled his actions were legal and reasonable. The dropped...
ABC 33/40 News
A trend of East Alabama car thefts: What law enforcement is advising for the community
A string of vehicle break-ins in the East Alabama area has brought concern to law-enforcement and the citizens of these areas. The county of Talladega has reported five car thefts that have happened in between November 21, 2022 and December 12, 2022. Many of these cases are still unsolved by...
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help identifying Birmingham robbery suspect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department asked for help Tuesday identifying a suspect in a robbery at a cell phone store Saturday. Police said officers were dispatched to EZ Comm, located at 2254 Bessemer Road, on report of a theft. Police said officers arrived on the scene...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Cullman looking to cut down non-emergency calls
CULLMAN , Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Cullman is getting a lot of calls from people wanting lift assist. It's where first responders help move people around who are not injured. Attorney for the city, Luke Satterfield said they get around 800-900 of these calls a year. "Ninety...
ABC 33/40 News
Cullman police report spike in thefts, shoplifting
CULLMAN , Ala. (WBMA) — The Cullman Police Department said it is seeing an increase in thefts and shoplifting. Sgt. Adam Clark said that is a common occurrence every year around this time. "Shoplifting is at a high right now," said Clark. Cullman Police Department has posted various surveillance...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Police Department offering $5,000 hiring bonus to attract new officers
The Birmingham Police Department is now offering a $5,000 hiring bonus for new and lateral entry police officers. "As our nation, state, and city work to combat the shortage of law enforcement officers, the City of Birmingham and Birmingham Police Department will utilize this hiring bonus to attract new officers," said Police Chief Scott Thurmond.
ABC 33/40 News
Fire department provides update on environmental landfill fire in Moody
MOODY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Moody Fire Department released an update Monday on an environmental landfill fire that has been burning for several days. The fire department said no changes in fire activity have been noted and all burning is still contained within the fire break. The department added that smoke continues to discharge from both the heavy fuels on top of the ground and from holes and cracks from the underground portion of the fire. The smoke is said to seem to be a little heavier than in previous days on the north end of the incident.
ABC 33/40 News
More staff, fire trucks, and stations in works to keep up with increased call volume
Fire stations across the area are making changes in order to keep up with the increased call volume. That includes hiring more staff, buying new trucks, and building new stations. In Trussville, their department has run roughly 4,500 calls this year. Chief Tim Shotts said that is double what it...
ABC 33/40 News
Brookside 2021 financial report shows rising police budget and fine collections
BROOKSIDE, AL (WBMA) - The town of Brookside released its much delayed 2021 financials Tuesday. It paints a picture of a continued escalation of collections for fines and forfeitures and a growing police budget for the small town. The 2021 report lists collections for fines and forfeitures at $640,480. The...
ABC 33/40 News
Hoover considers legal action against property owners over Highway 31 flooding concerns
When there's heavy rain in the forecast, flood prone areas take notice. That includes businesses within the Riverchase Village Shopping Center and drivers who often find high water on Montgomery Highway which passes by it. The flooding is blamed on a collapsed storm sewer. It's something the city was willing...
Comments / 0