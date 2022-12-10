ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bill would force NYC pols to disclose if they live in rent-stabilized apartments

By Jon Levine
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43s5nG_0jeL5UXt00

A new bill from City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) would force his colleagues to disclose whether they lived in rent-stabilized apartments.

The prized housing stock — with monthly rents artificially kept below market value — is intended to help low-income New Yorkers, but critics charge the system is frequently abused by higher earners.

“It’s very simple. If my colleagues are going to promote all these programs, we need to know some basic information. Will you benefit from it?” Holden told The Post, explaining his reasons for introducing the bill.

The measure would require members to disclose to the city’s Conflict of Interest Board if their primary residence was rent-stabilized

Data from the Department of Housing Preservation and Development showed that the median income for rent stabilized households is $44,560, compared to $67,000 for households in market-rate units.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZNI9O_0jeL5UXt00
Critics argue that rent-stabilized housing if often exploited by high-earners.
Getty Images

The base salary of a City Council member is $148,000 per year — well outside the bounds of “low income” city-dwellers. Progressives, Holden said, should be the “natural allies” of a proposal to limit potential abuse by wealthy New Yorkers for a program dedicated to the underprivileged.

As of Saturday the bill has no co-sponsors and was referred to the Committee on Standards and Ethics. Holden insisted he was not aware of any member abusing the city’s rent-stabilization program.

Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island) said he was all for the new measure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qzgfs_0jeL5UXt00
Joe Borelli said he was all for the new policy.
J.C. Rich

“It puts a whole new spin on why folks constantly fight against rent-stabilized increases — if they’re living in a rent stabilized apartment apartment while making well above the average median household income,” Borelli said.

Comments / 4

Donovan Williams
4d ago

taken care of easily by changing names to spouse of name on rent stabilized apt then saying the couple is estranged and the politician not living there...EZ FIX

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes

The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Progressive NYC pols push to eliminate bus fares amid MTA money woes

You’ve got a ticket to ride — and they don’t care. A pair of Queens’ progressives want to make all city buses free — adding hundreds of millions of dollars to the MTA’s beleaguered budget needs, which they insist the state can fill with higher taxes. The proposal by State Sen. Mike Gianaris and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani would make riding the bus free-of-charge one borough at a time beginning next year, according to Streetsblog, requiring an extra $638 million per year by 2026 on top of the multi-billion dollar deficits already anticipated by MTA bean counters. “Their proposal is upside down. They should...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

New York City’s only refugee shelter is out of space

A seasonably cold and misty day gripped the city early Sunday afternoon. As I looked out my East Village window, I was preparing my desk to conduct an interview, opening my laptop and setting my meeting notes on a looseleaf paper to the side. Outside the school adjacent to my building was a bright blue tarp, draped over a sleeping figure.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Eric Adams seeks $1B from Biden as NYC migrant crush swells to 30K

Mayor Eric Adams has asked the federal government for $1 billion to handle the crush of migrants who’ve surged into the Big Apple this year — but the cost was calculated when the population was far less than it is now and before a judge decided to open the floodgates at the southern border, The Post has learned. The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Wednesday that its Emergency Food and Shelter Program’s National Board received the city’s funding request and was “reviewing their application.” But FEMA “does not share information regarding pending applications and will only share award amounts upon application approval,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Kudos to Councilman Bob Holden for pushing NYC pols to own up to their rent deals

What a sensible idea: Progressive pols race to keep down rents in rent-stabilized city apartments, even though it hurts both landlords and tenants. Why not see if they’re motivated by a personal conflict of interest — i.e., their own rent-stabilized apartment? That’s the point of a new bill from City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) that would require councilmembers to disclose to the Conflict of Interest Board if their primary residence is rent-stabilized. The public would then know if they have a horse in the race. “If my colleagues are going to promote” rent regulation for city housing, “we need to know” if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

Under New Election Rules, 20% of Households Could Determine Fate of NYCHA Developments

The heads of household in 25,000 NYCHA apartments will soon have an opportunity to vote on how to best raise capital and complete repairs in their individual complexes, choosing from one of three funding models. For those elections to be considered valid, at least 20 percent of heads of household named on leases must cast a ballot, new rules state, though NYCHA says it will “strive to achieve turnout far greater.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Tenant wins $2M rent credit, fees for bad AC during Covid

Many commercial tenants went to court for a pandemic rent break. A Murray Hill law firm can now count itself among the few to have won one. New York’s Appellate Division ruled that affiliates of landlord ABS Partners Real Estate must credit Wolf Haldenstein, a firm specializing in stocks and antitrust law, over $2 million in rent and legal fees after the office owner failed to complete renovations on the firm’s two floors of leased space.
New York Post

Even as the wealthy flee NY, progressives push to punish them more

A new city analysis shows that a huge chunk of high-income earners fled in 2020. Yet progressives refuse to hear the alarm bell: They’re pushing to “tax the rich” yet again instead. The study by the city’s Independent Budget Office shows a 10% plunge in taxpayers who made over $750,000, and 6% of those with incomes between $150,000 and $750,000. These now-former New Yorkers will no longer pay hefty taxes to the city or state, leaving significantly less revenue to fund progressives’ pet projects. Kathryn Wylde of the Partnership for New York City calls the trend “ominous.” Clearly, many taxpayers fled to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Take the Eric Adams administration personality test

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had members of his administration take a “proprietary” Deloitte personality test that sorted them into Hogwarts Houses descriptive buckets like risk-taking “pioneers,” competition-focused “drivers,” loyal “guardians” and empathetic “integrators.” Reading this news, reported by Politico, the team at City & State was deeply offended. The Adams administration didn’t have to beg for freebie (sorry, pro-bono) management training off of Deloitte … We are more than happy to create our own personality test, open to the public and specifically catering to city government. You can take it for yourself below.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy