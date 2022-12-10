ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs WR Juju Smith-Schuster aiding families in need

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some good juju was brought to Kansas City families Monday when the Juju Foundation held a pay-away-the-layaway event. The event, hosted by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, helped families in the metro area by paying off nearly $10,000 in layaway balances for holiday gifts and needs. Smith-Schuster surprised families at a local Burlington store.
Ex-Arkansas, NFL assistant Loggains named South Carolina OC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has hired ex-Arkansas and NFL assistant Dowell Loggains as the team’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Loggains received a three-year deal worth $1 million per season. The contract was approved by the school’s board of trustees on Tuesday. Loggains was...
Chiefs playoff tickets start going on sale Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs tickets for the first round of the NFL playoffs go on sale Monday morning online. The tickets, available only online here, are for a potential Chiefs home game at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Wild Card Round, which would be the weekend of Jan. 14-16. Those tickets are available for pre-order by Jackson County residents from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. They must use a credit card with a billing zip code within Jackson County.
Royals sign left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals have signed left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough to a one-year deal. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Yarbrough, 30, pitched the first five seasons of his Major League career with the Tampa Bay Rays. He made the Rays Opening Day...
