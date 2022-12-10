Read full article on original website
Photos: Charlie Woods Through the Years
Charlie Woods is growing up fast. Tiger Woods enjoys teeing up with this son, Charlie, every year at the PNC Father-Son Challenge, and Charlie is flashing an eye-popping golf game that will no doubt make him a young man to watch as he continues to mature. Here's a look at Charlie through the years, with a couple of highlights to get you started:
LIV Golf announces stops in Arizona, Oklahoma and West Virginia for 2023 schedule
LIV Golf continued its slow drip schedule reveal on Wednesday and announced three new courses for its 2023 schedule. The re-branded LIV Golf League will host events at the Gallery Golf Club in Marana, Arizona (March 17-19), Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (May 12-14) and The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia (August 4-6). The upstart circuit backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund previously announced four international stops for 2023. So far, the league has announced seven of 14 events for 2023.
Meet each of the 46 players who earned LPGA cards at Q-Series for 2023, including rookies who span in age from 18 to 31
After a fortnight of pressure-packed golf, 46 players representing 21 different countries earned LPGA status for 2023 through Q-Series. A total of 23 of the 46 players will be LPGA rookies. Hae Ran Ryu earned medalist honors, finishing at 29 under. The KLPGA player came into the event ranked 50th...
