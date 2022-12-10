Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ClickOnDetroit.com
SZA announces first arena tour and Detroit is her 3rd stop
DETROIT – SZA is going on her first arena tour, and Detroit is on the list of cities she is scheduled to visit. The R&B artist is touring with Omar Apollo and will be at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 24. Doors open at 8 p.m. This is SZA’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor area family drops annual Christmas rap video
SOUTH LYON, Mich. – The Klemmer family -- who’ve become a bit of a viral sensation -- have dropped their latest Christmas rap video featuring four of their five kids and dad Bobby. They began making rap videos in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when they...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Zoo announces euthanization of beloved trumpeter swan named Ron Swanson
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Detroit Zoo says it sadly had to euthanize a beloved trumpeter swan that was dealing with health issues. The zoo announced Tuesday that it decided to euthanize a trumpeter swan named Ron Swanson -- after the well-known character from the show “Parks and Recreation.” The bird was treated for a chronic foot issue over the years, which eventually prevented him from walking, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
New live music venue District 142 to open in Wyandotte in March 2023
WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A new live music venue will be opening in Wyandotte in March of 2023. District 142 will be located in downtown Wyandotte in a century-old two-story building that will be transformed into a multi-use event space. It will host live music, themed events, weddings and private parties.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Looking for a great breakfast spot? This restaurant has something for everybody
Going out to breakfast with friends and family is always fun, but it isn’t always easy to find a spot to accommodate every dietary need. Jon Schwartz, the Executive Chef at Anna’s House, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” to discuss some options for all appetites.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Step back in time for the holidays at this historic destination
As we celebrate “Live in the D’s” Days of Giving, we are showcasing a place where you can step back in time for a classic holiday experience. The Ford House is a historic estate, inviting you to come and enjoy many special holiday moments. Tommy Karr joined...
ClickOnDetroit.com
I-94 to close in Detroit Friday through Tuesday for bridge work
DETROIT – A busy stretch of I-94 in Detroit will close for the weekend due to bridge work. Both directions of I-94 will close between I-75 and the Lodge Freeway (M-10) beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Then, from 9 p.m. on Friday to 9 p.m. on Sunday, the freeway closure will expand, affecting I-94 between I-75 and I-96.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Should you expect a white Christmas in Metro Detroit this year? A look at our chances
DETROIT – Waking up on Christmas morning to the sight of fresh snow is something we Metro Detroiters do not see all too often. Here’s what experts are saying about our chances of snow on Christmas this year. The National Weather Service says a white Christmas is defined...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket
A Macomb County man thought he was going to have a heart attack when he won a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Red Wild Time instant game. The lucky 46-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 5955 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor Humane Society: Decrease in demand leads to long adoption wait for dogs
ANN ARBOR – Across the state of Michigan, animal rescues and shelters are “battling a capacity crisis of historic levels,” according to the Humane Society of Huron Valley. Shelter officials said more kittens have come through their doors this year than in the past 15 years, and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan man accused of building machine guns for motorcycle clubs preparing for ‘war’ -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan man builds machine guns, silencers for biker clubs, cites ‘war’ with Hells Angels, feds say. A Michigan man is accused of building...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Over 1K soccer fans gathered in Dearborn for France v. Morocco World Cup game
DEARBORN, Mich. – Over 1,000 soccer fans gathered in Dearborn to watch the World Cup on Wednesday. Morocco played against France during the World Cup on Wednesday. While Morocco didn’t win the game, they had plenty of fans that came out in Dearborn for their support as they are the first African nation to make the semi-finals and the last remaining Arab country.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Roofing company steps in to help veteran in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A disabled veteran ended up in a fight with a roofing company that went nowhere, and he watched as his damaged roof deteriorated and leaked when it rained. When another roofing company found out, they decided they had to get involved. In subdivisions all over...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: D’Wan Sims missing for 28 years after disappearing from Livonia mall at 4 years old -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago. It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit woman fatally shot 2 days after her 50th birthday, family says
DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her Detroit home on Saturday after reportedly being shot three times. Latrina Gilchrist was fatally shot in her home at the Palmer Park Apartment Building. Her children, Dynasty and Wydell, are still taking it all in. “I’m just very frustrated....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Father of 22-year-old found dead on Pontiac sidewalk is asking for people to speak up
PONTIAC, Mich. – The father of 22-year-old Ikiyonna Roselle-Goans, who was found dead on a sidewalk in Pontiac, is asking anyone who might know anything to speak up. On Dec. 7, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office identified the body, and Goan’s father said she was found outside her mother’s house.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4-year-old D’Wan Sims was reported missing from Wonderland Mall in Livonia 28 years ago
LIVONIA, Mich. – It has been 28 years since D’Wan Sims, 4, was reported missing from the Wonderland Mall in Livonia. His mother, Dwanna Harris, told police he disappeared while shopping with her. That was on Dec. 11, 1994. “The focus is finding D’Wan, he’s 4 years old,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wind Advisory issued as gust, rain arrive in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – WIND ADVISORY: Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, and St. Clair counties until 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Wind gusts could reach as high as 45 mph late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY: Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Some minor flooding could...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for missing Monroe man with early-onset dementia
MONROE, Mich. – Police want help locating a missing Monroe man who has early-onset dementia. Dennis Bakker was last seen on Dec. 6, when he drove away from his home in a silver 2012 Dodge Ram with Michigan license plate number MRF0T0. According to police, Bakker has several medical...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Fire crews battle apartment fire on city’s west side
DETROIT – Crews from the Detroit Fire Department on Monday battled an apartment fire on the city’s west side. The incident occurred on Monica Street near Davison Freeway in Detroit. Local 4 was told that the fire was contained to one unit, and that no one was hurt.
