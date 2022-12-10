ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

SZA announces first arena tour and Detroit is her 3rd stop

DETROIT – SZA is going on her first arena tour, and Detroit is on the list of cities she is scheduled to visit. The R&B artist is touring with Omar Apollo and will be at Little Caesars Arena on Feb. 24. Doors open at 8 p.m. This is SZA’s...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor area family drops annual Christmas rap video

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – The Klemmer family -- who’ve become a bit of a viral sensation -- have dropped their latest Christmas rap video featuring four of their five kids and dad Bobby. They began making rap videos in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when they...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Zoo announces euthanization of beloved trumpeter swan named Ron Swanson

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Detroit Zoo says it sadly had to euthanize a beloved trumpeter swan that was dealing with health issues. The zoo announced Tuesday that it decided to euthanize a trumpeter swan named Ron Swanson -- after the well-known character from the show “Parks and Recreation.” The bird was treated for a chronic foot issue over the years, which eventually prevented him from walking, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

New live music venue District 142 to open in Wyandotte in March 2023

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A new live music venue will be opening in Wyandotte in March of 2023. District 142 will be located in downtown Wyandotte in a century-old two-story building that will be transformed into a multi-use event space. It will host live music, themed events, weddings and private parties.
WYANDOTTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

I-94 to close in Detroit Friday through Tuesday for bridge work

DETROIT – A busy stretch of I-94 in Detroit will close for the weekend due to bridge work. Both directions of I-94 will close between I-75 and the Lodge Freeway (M-10) beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Then, from 9 p.m. on Friday to 9 p.m. on Sunday, the freeway closure will expand, affecting I-94 between I-75 and I-96.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A Macomb County man thought he was going to have a heart attack when he won a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Red Wild Time instant game. The lucky 46-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 5955 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Over 1K soccer fans gathered in Dearborn for France v. Morocco World Cup game

DEARBORN, Mich. – Over 1,000 soccer fans gathered in Dearborn to watch the World Cup on Wednesday. Morocco played against France during the World Cup on Wednesday. While Morocco didn’t win the game, they had plenty of fans that came out in Dearborn for their support as they are the first African nation to make the semi-finals and the last remaining Arab country.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Roofing company steps in to help veteran in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – A disabled veteran ended up in a fight with a roofing company that went nowhere, and he watched as his damaged roof deteriorated and leaked when it rained. When another roofing company found out, they decided they had to get involved. In subdivisions all over...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit woman fatally shot 2 days after her 50th birthday, family says

DETROIT – A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her Detroit home on Saturday after reportedly being shot three times. Latrina Gilchrist was fatally shot in her home at the Palmer Park Apartment Building. Her children, Dynasty and Wydell, are still taking it all in. “I’m just very frustrated....
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wind Advisory issued as gust, rain arrive in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – WIND ADVISORY: Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, and St. Clair counties until 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Wind gusts could reach as high as 45 mph late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY: Sanilac and St. Clair counties until 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Some minor flooding could...
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for missing Monroe man with early-onset dementia

MONROE, Mich. – Police want help locating a missing Monroe man who has early-onset dementia. Dennis Bakker was last seen on Dec. 6, when he drove away from his home in a silver 2012 Dodge Ram with Michigan license plate number MRF0T0. According to police, Bakker has several medical...
MONROE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Fire crews battle apartment fire on city’s west side

DETROIT – Crews from the Detroit Fire Department on Monday battled an apartment fire on the city’s west side. The incident occurred on Monica Street near Davison Freeway in Detroit. Local 4 was told that the fire was contained to one unit, and that no one was hurt.
DETROIT, MI

