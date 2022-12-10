ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Grant Wahl receives tributes at England-France World Cup game

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CYGXk_0jeL52A200

The sudden death of journalist Grant Wahl continues to hang over the World Cup.

Wahl, who was perhaps the best-known soccer writer in the United States, was mourned Saturday before England and France faced off in the quarterfinals in Qatar.

A picture of Wahl was shown on a jumbotron at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

FIFA honors the late Grant Wahl before tonight's England-France match pic.twitter.com/SYRVAB4Gdv

— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 10, 2022

FIFA officials reportedly placed flowers and a photo of Wahl at the seat he would have occupied to cover the match.

Wahl, 49, died Friday after collapsing at Lusail Iconic Stadium while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. According to reports, Wahl fell back in his seat, received emergency medical treatment on site and was taken to a hospital. It’s unclear whether he died at the hospital or in transport.

Wahl revealed a day prior that he had visited the medical clinic and believed he was fighting bronchitis . Eric Wahl said he believed his brother was killed .

Previous 1 of 3 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e8zH8_0jeL52A200
Grant Wahl receives a tribute in Al Bayt Stadium.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SkxXj_0jeL52A200
Grant Wahl died Friday night while covering the World Cup.
FIFA via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSEIo_0jeL52A200
Flowers are placed in memory of Grant Wahl prior the England-France.
FIFA via Getty Images

Grant Wahl had worn a shirt with a soccer ball surrounded by a rainbow before the U.S. played Wales in support of the LGBTQ+ community and was initially not allowed into the stadium. On his substack, Wahl had been critical of Qatar , including a Thursday post in which he wrote: “They just don’t care. Qatari World Cup organizers don’t even hide their apathy over migrant worker deaths, including the most recent one.”

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jessey Anthony

Historians in France Have Finally Deciphered a 500-Year-Old Coded Letter By a Powerful Roman King

French scientists have successfully deciphered the secret code of a letter signed in 1547 by the most powerful ruler in Europe at that time, king Charles V. King Charles V of Spain presided over European empires including what is now Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, parts of Italy and central Europe, and large areas in the Americas during a reign of more than 40 years.
Rooted Expeditions

The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.

The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
The Independent

‘Incredible’: Luis Suarez sends Lionel Messi message after guiding Argentina to World Cup final

Luis Suarez has lauded his friend and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi after booking his place in Sunday’s World Cup final.The PSG forward inspired a dominant Albiceleste to a 3-0 victory over Croatia, scoring a penalty and then setting up Julian Alvarez’s second goal at the Lusail Stadium.And former Barcelona teammate Suarez has pleaded with Messi to carry on showing his class on the field ahead of Sunday’s final against France or Morocco.“Never get tired of showing that you are the best in the world,” Suarez said. “The whole world stops to applaud this guy and what he's given to...
New York Post

Transgender Qatari princess flees country fearing persecution

A Qatari princess was granted asylum in the UK over fears that they would be persecuted for being transgender. Leaked documents obtained by the Sunday Times of London show that the princess, who is a member of Qatar’s ruling Al Thani family, told Britain’s Home Office — the government agency responsible for immigration and security — how difficult their upbringing was. “I am born a female but was male on the inside. Being gay in Qatar is considered punishable by law and death,” the princess wrote. “Qatar is extremely strict in Sharia.” The Gulf state currently hosting the World Cup forbids...
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: France set up dream final against Lionel Messi’s Argentina after overcoming Morocco

Just two teams remain at the World Cup in Qatar after defending champions France ended Morocco’s dream run at the tournament to set up a sensational final against Argentina and Lionel Messi on Sunday.World champions France used all of their experience to survive some nervy moments against Morocco, who produced a defiant performance despite going a goal behind within the opening five minutes. Walid Regragui’s side had become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup but it was France who progressed to the final thanks to goals from Theo Hernandez and substitute Randal...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy