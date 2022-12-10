Read full article on original website
Gov. Ricketts and Anselmo couple honored by Nebraska Cattlemen
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last week, Nebraska Cattlemen honored three recipients’ contributions to Nebraska’s beef industry at the Annual Awards Banquet during the 2022 Nebraska Cattlemen Annual Convention. The Nebraska Cattlemen Industry Service award recognizes the contribution of individuals who work outside the cattle industry and go...
Nebraska Cattlemen select Western Nebraska producer as next President
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During their annual convention last week, the Nebraska Cattlemen Board of Directors elected Steve Hanson of Elsie to serve as President. According to the Nebraska Cattlemen’s website, Hanson is a fourth-generation cattle producer who owns and operates Hanson Farms with his wife, son, and grandkids. The Hansons also own the Sillassen Ranch in Arthur, Nebraska, where they run a cow-calf operation and raise Angus/Simmental-cross calves for their feedlot.
Legislative candidate urges judge to order a hand recount, but technicality might trip up lawsuit
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) -Nebraska legislative candidate Russ Barger asked a Lancaster County District judge on Tuesday to require the state to recount ballots by hand. Barger, who lost by 223 votes to George Dungan in Legislative District 26, went to court after Secretary of State Bob Evnen denied his...
UPDATE: I-80 Westbound Opens to I-76 junction
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation said that I-80 had been opened to the I-76 interchange as of about 5pm Wednesday evening. It remained closed at MP 102 to Wyoming. I-76 was also opened for traffic into Colorado. I-80 remained closed west of the I-76 intersection...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Blizzard conditions Tuesday into early Thursday morning
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- We are in a Weather Alert Day here at KNOP and KNEP, a major winter storm will be impacting the viewing area Tuesday into Thursday. A strong storm system for this time of year will be bringing with it very significiant snowfall, especially for the...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major winter storm to impact the area this week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a pleasant weekend, conditions will worsen this week as a major winter storm is poised to impact the area most of the workweek. As an abnormally strong storm system for this time of year continues to intensify in the Rocky Mountains, this storm has...
