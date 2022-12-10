Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton’s US Visit Was ‘Reminiscent of Beatlemania’

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently visited the US, and a body language expert compared their popularity to that of The Beatles at their height of fame. Here’s what the expert observed about the Prince and Princess of Wales’ interactions with fans during their US visit.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s US visit was ‘reminiscent of Beatlemania,’ says body language expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently carried out several royal engagements while visiting the US for three days. They appeared at local charities and a basketball game, and concluded their trip by attending the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston on Dec. 2.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo , body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed the Prince and Princess of Wales’ interactions with fans. The former Derbyshire police officer observed that the royal couple’s popularity rivaled The Beatles’ at the peak of their fame.

“Kate Middleton and Prince William meeting members of the public during their latest tour in America was reminiscent of Beatlemania,” said Stanton. “The crowds were going wild for the couple and people were scrambling to shake their hands.”

He added, “The depth of love from the body language and facial expressions of the crowds reconfirms the special relationship between the USA and the UK.”

The body language expert said Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘more popular than ever’

The body language expert previously observed that Prince William and Kate Middleton were “more popular than ever” during an appearance in Scarborough, and their rising popularity has continued in the US.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo , Darren Stanton said the Prince and Princess of Wales were more “accessible” than their predecessors.

“There is a great shot of Kate having a moment of laughter with a member of the public whilst the woman in the photo was smiling,” the expert said. “The same woman also was seen talking to William and holding his hand. It’s clear that William and Kate intend to be a very different king and queen as they are moving amongst the public and being as accessible as possible. Giving their time to the public also shows that the pair care about their fans, which has made them more popular than ever before.”

Stanton noted that William and Kate’s interactions with fans seemed “genuine.” “There are several very tight shots taken of both William and Kate where they are displaying genuine expressions of joy and happiness,” he said. “This is denoted by the crows’ feet at the side of their eyes, which are fully engaged and bright.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decreased in popularity in the US, says royal expert

While Prince William and Kate Middleton have increased in popularity in the US, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on the decline.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield claimed that the US public does not view Harry and Meghan, who have been living in the US since 2020, as “real royalty.”

“I think popularity-wise you do see the Prince and Princess of Wales have a much stronger hold here in the States,” Schofield said in November (via Express ). “[Although] that was not always the case.”

She cited “years of Harry and Meghan complaining ” versus William creating “tangible change” as reasons for their difference in popularity.

